Lizzo Announces 'Special' Tour Dates With Latto
Tickets will go onsale Friday, April 29th at 10 a.m. local time.
After the recent release of her new single, "About Damn Time," Lizzo has announced new tour dates in support of her new album, "Special."
The tour will feature Latto, the rapper behind the high-charting hit single, "Big Energy." Kicking off in Sunrise, Florida on September 23, the tour will make stops in New York City and Los Angles. Tickets are set to go onsite on Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m. local time. Check out the full list of tour dates now!
Lizzo announced the new tour dates through an Instagram post, also revealing that those who pre-save her upcoming album will get early access to tickets on April 27.
Lizzo has been working on the new album for the past three years. The release is the followup to her 2018 album "Cuz I Love You." The album won a Grammy award in 2020 for Best Urban Contemporary Album. "Truth Hurts" won a Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance and "Jerome" won for Best Traditional R&B Performance the same year.
Lizzo's new television show, For the Big Grrrls, is now streaming on Prime Video.
Lizzo Tour Dates
September 23 - Sunrise, FL - FLA Live Arena
September 24 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
September 27 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
September 29 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
September 30 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
October 2 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
October 6 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
October 7 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
October 11 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
October 14 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
October 16 - Chicago, IL - United Center
October 18 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
October 20 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
October 22 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
October 23 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
October 25 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
October 26 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
October 28 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
October 31 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
November 2 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena
November 4 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
November 7 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
November 9 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
November 12 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
November 18 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum