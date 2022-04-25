Lizzo Announces 'Special' Tour Dates With Latto

After the recent release of her new single, "About Damn Time," Lizzo has announced new tour dates in support of her new album, "Special."

The tour will feature Latto, the rapper behind the high-charting hit single, "Big Energy." Kicking off in Sunrise, Florida on September 23, the tour will make stops in New York City and Los Angles. Tickets are set to go onsite on Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m. local time. Check out the full list of tour dates now!

Lizzo announced the new tour dates through an Instagram post, also revealing that those who pre-save her upcoming album will get early access to tickets on April 27.

Lizzo has been working on the new album for the past three years. The release is the followup to her 2018 album "Cuz I Love You." The album won a Grammy award in 2020 for Best Urban Contemporary Album. "Truth Hurts" won a Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance and "Jerome" won for Best Traditional R&B Performance the same year.

Lizzo's new television show, For the Big Grrrls, is now streaming on Prime Video.

Lizzo Tour Dates

September 23 - Sunrise, FL - FLA Live Arena

September 24 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

September 27 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

September 29 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

September 30 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

October 2 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

October 6 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

October 7 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

October 11 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

October 14 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

October 16 - Chicago, IL - United Center

October 18 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

October 20 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

October 22 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

October 23 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

October 25 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

October 26 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

October 28 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

October 31 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

November 2 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena

November 4 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

November 7 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

November 9 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

November 12 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

November 18 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum