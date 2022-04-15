Lizzo Announces New Album 'Special' with New Single 'About Damn Time'

Lizzo has announced that her new studio album, Special, will be released on July 15. The album was announced alongside the lead single, "About Damn Time."

Lizzo will celebrate the release of the new single by pulling double duty on Saturday Night Live tomorrow, April 16, hosting the show and serving as musical guest. The "Good As Hell" singer released "Rumors," featuring Grammy-winner Cardi B, in August of 2021.

Lizzo has been working on the new album for the past three years. The release is the followup to her 2018 album "Cuz I Love You." The album won a Grammy award in 2020 for Best Urban Contemporary Album. "Truth Hurts" won a Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance and "Jerome" won for Best Traditional R&B Performance the same year.

Lizzo's new television show, For the Big Grrrls, is now streaming on Prime Video.

Watch Lizzo announce the album in a new video here:

Watch the new music video for "About Damn Time" here: