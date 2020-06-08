Kimmel Cultural Campus to Host Virtual Graduation After-Party For School District Of Philadelphia's Class Of 2020

The Kimmel Cultural Campus is partnering with the School District of Philadelphia's virtual celebration of the Class of 2020!

As the official virtual host and co-producer of the after-party, Kimmel Cultural Campus is working with Philly's own DJ Aktive, DJ Skip, R&B group Good Girl, ILL Doots, Alexander Charles, as well as quick-rising hip hop sensation SimXSantana on a multi-platform concert event, streamed on multiple social media platforms, as well as the district's television station PSTV. The event is MC'd by Power 99 Rise + Grind Morning Show DJs Mikey Dredd, Roxy Romeo, and Mutha Knows.

The Kimmel Center's Hamilton Garden will also be lit up in blue, as part of a city-wide School District of Philadelphia initiative to honor the Class of 2020 graduates, from June 8 - 14, 2020.

"The Kimmel Cultural Campus traditionally hosts thousands of graduates each year on our stages. Although our physical doors are closed due to COVID-19, we are thrilled to be able to give this gift to the deserving class of 2020, and we are honored to activate our virtual stages for such a good cause," says Anne Ewers, President & CEO of the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts. "While these are uncertain times, there is one thing that we are certain about - we want and need to honor the incredible hard work and accomplishments of our graduating seniors and this party will be one way to demonstrate how proud we are of each one of them!"

In addition to hosting the Class of 2020 Virtual Graduation after-party, the Kimmel Cultural Campus will extend the celebration into the upcoming season by providing FREE tickets to performances for graduates.

"The Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts has long been known for providing exceptional experiences for people and this dance party for our Class of 2020 graduates will surely be one that they will remember for years to come," Hite said. "We share in the disappointment that our students and families have over not being able to attend a prom, but we hope they will view this opportunity to celebrate with students throughout the city as an option that is as unique and special as this very resilient group of young people."

The Kimmel Cultural Campus' mission is to engage the region's diverse communities with art through performance and education; it serves Philadelphians of all ages, giving back to and convening the community, especially in the current challenging times. As the community is still unable to gather in-person, the Kimmel is proud to host this event for the Class of 2020, digitally connecting the community beyond the bricks and mortar of a physical building.

"100% FREE, supplemental arts education is a pillar of the Kimmel Cultural Campus as a non-profit organization," said Susan Quinn, Director of Education at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts. "We are currently in the second year of a 5-year Strategic Growth expansion, which will educate, engage and inspire 100,000 students each year in the Philadelphia area by the year 2023. FREE education programming on the Campus and within the community is 100% supported by contributions, enabling the Center to fulfill its vision to transform lives daily through the arts and move forward in its mission."

Additional details related to the Class of 2020 after-party will be announced at a later date.

