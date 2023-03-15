Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jimmy Buffett's ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Comes to The Walnut

Escape to Margaritaville begins previews on March 28, opens April 5, and – just announced – is extended through April 30, 2023.

Mar. 15, 2023  
Jimmy Buffett's ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Comes to The Walnut

Walnut Street Theatre (WST) finishes its 214th season by transforming into a tropical paradise with Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville. This heartwarming musical comedy features Jimmy Buffett's unmistakable music and is sure to delight fans old and new! Escape to Margaritaville begins previews on March 28, opens April 5, and - just announced - is extended through April 30, 2023. The production is directed and choreographed by Lisa Stevens.

Kick off your flip flops and set your clock to island time, as the Walnut is transformed into a tropical paradise where love and laughter are the keys to 'growing older but not up.' We're going to Margaritaville. Leading our visit is Tully, a part-time bartender, part-time singer, and full-time charmer who thinks he's got life all figured out-until a beautiful tourist steals his heart and makes him question everything. ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE is a heartwarming musical featuring both original songs and your most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics, including "It's Five O'Clock Somewhere," "Fins," "Volcano," "Cheeseburger in Paradise," and many more!

The Walnut's production will feature a cast of 22 performers and a live orchestra. Using the ever popular and infectious music of Jimmy Buffett to weave together this heartwarming book is Greg Garcia, known for the syndicated comedies of Yes, Dear, My Name is Earl, and Raising Hope, and Mike O'Malley, creator of the award-winning television series Survivor's Remorse and Shameless. Making her Walnut debut as director and choreographer is Lisa Stevens. Stevens' credits include 9 to 5 The Musical (West End, London, UK, and Australian companies), Anyone Can Whistle (Off-West End, London), and The Little Prince (Theatre Calgary). Chris Burcheri returns as music and vocal director, having also performed that role in Rodger's and Hammerstein's Cinderella and Rocky, the Musical. He has also served as music director for the WST for Kids series and the associate conductor on Annie and Holiday Inn.

Making his return to WST in the role of the smooth-talking Tully is Philly-based award-winning actor Matteo Scammell. Scammell is a graduate of the University of the Arts (UArts) and was last seen on the Walnut stage in Other Desert Cities. He is a company member of New Paradise Laboratories and of Wilma Theater's acting ensemble, HotHouse. Making her Walnut debut as Rachel, an ambitious scientist desperately trying to find the work-life balance, is Amanda Robles. Also a UArts graduate, Robles' credits include Vanessa in In the Heights (Stages St. Louis and Westport Country Playhouse), Aldonza in Man of La Mancha (Stages St. Louis), and Cinderella in Into the Woods (Barrington Stage Co.).

Joining Robles in their Walnut debut as Rachel's loyal friend and fun-seeker Tammy is Kelly J. Mazzella. Recent credits include Sound of Music, Man of La Mancha, and The Play that Goes Wrong at Fulton Theatre. Also making their Walnut debut playing Tully's sensitive and thoughtful friend Brick is Zach Kononov. Kononov's credits include The Spongebob Musical and How the Grinch Stole Christmas (National Tours). Making their return to the Walnut as Marley, the no-nonsense resort owner, is Demetria Joyce Bailey. Audiences will remember Bailey from her WST debut as Mrs. Phelps in Matilda the Musical. Returning as the funny, endearing J.D. is Walnut favorite Bill Van Horn. Horn has performed in, written, and directed many shows at WST and most recently premiered his stage adaptation of Sherlock Holmes' The Adventure of the Speckled Band. Additional recent credits include Rocky, the Musical, The Little Mermaid, A Woman of No Importance, and Annie. Playing the roles of Jamal/Ted and Chadd are returning Walnut favorites Dana Orange and Dante Brattelli. Orange and Brattelli were last seen in WST's season opening knockout Rocky, the Musical.

Returning to the Walnut to form an ensemble of Goons, Vacation Guests, and more are Audrey Biehl Simmons (Cinderella, Shrek) who doubles as the production's Dance Captain, Alexandra Frohlinger (Cinderella, The Little Mermaid), Rachael Britton Hart (The Little Mermaid), Adam Mandala (Cinderella, Rocky, The Little Mermaid), Kimberly Maxson (Shrek, Holiday Inn, Mamma Mia!), Andrew Natale Ruggierei (South Pacific), Devon Sinclair (Cinderella, The Little Mermaid) and Jon Yepez (Cinderella). The Walnut welcomes Taylor Hilt Mitchell, as they make their WST debuts in the ensemble.

Scenic Designer Brian Froonjian (Last of the Red Hot Lovers, Speckled Band, Always...Patsy Cline), who also serves as the Walnut's technical director, transforms the Walnut stage into a tropical paradise. Froonjian will be joined by returning Lighting Designer Matthew DeMascolo (Cinderella, Always...Patsy Cline, Beehive), and Wig and Makeup Designer Carissa Thorlakson (Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Cinderella, Rocky) who will be ensuring everyone onstage is looks their tropical best. Making their respective Walnut debuts are Sound Designer Alex Brock (recent credits include Becomes a Woman, Weightless; Off-Broadway) and Costume Designer Richard St. Clair, who audiences might recognize from his work with Opera Philadelphia, the Curtis Music Institute, and the Arden Theatre Company.

Jimmy Buffet's Escape to Margaritaville begins March 28 and is now extended through April 30, 2023. Open captioning will be available for the Sunday, April 16, 7pm performance. This production is sponsored by Herman Goldner Co., LLC, AQUA, and Parx Casino. Media Sponsors are 6ABC, Metro Philadelphia, and Philadelphia Inquirer. For tickets and information, call 215-574-3550. Tickets are also available online 24/7 by visiting WalnutStreetTheatre.org or Ticketmaster.com.


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Philadelphia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 



The Lady Hoofers Tap Ensemble Presents ON TAP At Independence Seaport Museum Photo
The Lady Hoofers Tap Ensemble Presents ON TAP At Independence Seaport Museum
On Saturday, May 13th, The Lady Hoofers Tap Ensemble will present their spring concert, On Tap, at Independence Seaport Museum in Penn's Landing. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this will be the ensemble's first spring concert in three years. The concert will include live jazz and three world premieres featuring choreography by Princeton University Arts Fellow Michael J. Love, Philadelphia's own Robyn Watson, and the ensemble's Managing Director, Katie Budris.
Playpenn Expands 2023 Programming To Support More Local Playwrights Photo
Playpenn Expands 2023 Programming To Support More Local Playwrights
PlayPenn announces its return to The Drake Theatre in July with readings of six brand new, full-length plays. For a second consecutive year, the focus will be on uplifting Philadelphia playwrights. Four of the readings will feature work by graduating members of The Foundry: Robynne Graffam, Griffin Horn, Devin Randall, and Megan Schumacher. In addition, there will be two independent PlayPenn Workshop presentations, both consisting of a week-long rehearsal process.
VIDEO: Go Inside Rehearsals for LADY DAY at Philadelphia Theatre Company Photo
VIDEO: Go Inside Rehearsals for LADY DAY at Philadelphia Theatre Company
Go inside rehearsals of Lady Day at Philadelphia Theater Company with all new video. Lady Day is written by Lanie Robertson, with musical arrangements by Danny Holgate, and direction by Jeffrey L. Page.
Latin Pop Star Frankie Negron To Perform At Stockton PAC This Month Photo
Latin Pop Star Frankie Negron To Perform At Stockton PAC This Month
Renowned Latin music superstar Frankie Negron will perform his hits at Stockton University's Performing Arts Center 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 24.

More Hot Stories For You


Playpenn Expands 2023 Programming To Support More Local PlaywrightsPlaypenn Expands 2023 Programming To Support More Local Playwrights
March 14, 2023

PlayPenn announces its return to The Drake Theatre in July with readings of six brand new, full-length plays. For a second consecutive year, the focus will be on uplifting Philadelphia playwrights. Four of the readings will feature work by graduating members of The Foundry: Robynne Graffam, Griffin Horn, Devin Randall, and Megan Schumacher. In addition, there will be two independent PlayPenn Workshop presentations, both consisting of a week-long rehearsal process.
Latin Pop Star Frankie Negron To Perform At Stockton PAC This MonthLatin Pop Star Frankie Negron To Perform At Stockton PAC This Month
March 14, 2023

Renowned Latin music superstar Frankie Negron will perform his hits at Stockton University's Performing Arts Center 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 24.
PYO Music Institute Students Placed in All City Concerto CompetitionPYO Music Institute Students Placed in All City Concerto Competition
March 14, 2023

Participating in The School District of Philadelphia’s All-City Music Program is a great honor, and this year six members of the PYO Music Institute have placed in the All-City Concerto Competition. Consisting of the top performing student musicians within The School District of Philadelphia, the All-City Music Program is audition based and includes a full symphonic orchestra, concert band, and choir.
1812 Productions To Present The Philadelphia Professional Premiere Of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG1812 Productions To Present The Philadelphia Professional Premiere Of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
March 13, 2023

1812 Productions, Philadelphia's all comedy theatre company, is preparing for the professional regional premiere of The Play That Goes Wrong, Broadway's smash hit comedy.
Cirque du Soleil BAZZAR to Make North American Debut at the Greater Philadelphia Expo CenterCirque du Soleil BAZZAR to Make North American Debut at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center
March 13, 2023

The iconic and breath-taking Cirque du Soleil BAZZAR will make its North American debut at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks, PA, just minutes from the King of Prussia Mall.
share