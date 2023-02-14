Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

JOHNNY DEPP! (A RETROSPECTIVE ON LATE-STAGE CAPITALISM) Comes To Fergie's Pub For Philly Theatre Week

Johnny Depp: A Retrospective on Late-Stage Capitalism, features throwing things at random intervals, "fabulous" prizes, and a celebrity circus we keep tuning in to.

Feb. 14, 2023  

Join "Johnny Depp" preteen heart-throb turned wino forever, for a retrospective on every film, television, and video game voiceover appearance in his career, even the ones we didn't watch, in order to ask... what happened?

A satirical "press tour" that is part ritual and part drunken singalong. Johnny Depp: A Retrospective on Late-Stage Capitalism, features throwing things at random intervals, "fabulous" prizes, and a celebrity circus we keep tuning in to.

Johnny Depp has reached new relevance in the light of trials, verdicts, and courtroom dramas. The show asks why we all care so much about a person we only know through interviews and movies we like, and also how we, as a society, enable celebrities we love to love and love to hate. Highly interactive, improvisational, and no show is ever the same.

This is the FINAL Philadelphia showing before Johnny hits the road for good. The show was created in a West Philly living room during the VERY FIRST Philly Theatre Week and various iterations have been performed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the Museum of Comedy on London's West End, and the show has been playing sold out pop-up bar performances at Fergie's Pub. It returns home for one final showing as part of Philly Theatre Week in a poetic, full circle, moment, before touring Fringe Festivals around the country and world before fading into relative obscurity and potential shame.

Jenna is an actor, director, singer, and deviser currently working in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Johnny Depp: A Retrospective on Late-Stage Capitalism was co-created with playwright Val Dunn and has performed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, London's West End, played sold out bar performances at Fergie's Pub in Philadelphia, and spun off into a podcast called Depp Impact.

Venue: Fergie's Pub (Upstairs) 1214 Sansom St. Philadelphia, PA.

*Please note, there are steps to reach the venue.

Tickets: Free Registration! Pay What You Decide at the door. $10-$20 suggested donation. Nobody turned away for lack of funds.

Dates and times: March 30th, April 2nd, 3rd, 6th, 8th, 10th, 13th, 16th: 6pm

April 8th and 15th: 3pm


