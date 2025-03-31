In2YouArts Presents Roald Dahl's JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH Jr. At The Shawnee Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In2YouArts will present its latest theatrical adventure, Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach Junior, at The Shawnee Playhouse, from Friday, April 11th through Friday, April 18th, 2025.

This imaginative musical features a young cast from their newly launched ACT I & ACT II Theater Companies and is directed by Adriana Stigliano Beers and Shannon Felletter, the Artistic Directors of the ACT I & ACT II Theater Companies.

This production stars Riley MacDonald as James, A'naiyah Taylor as Ladahlord, Violet Kastner as Spiker, Liberty Ulrich as Sponge, and Luc Austin as Grasshopper. The show follows James' journey aboard a giant peach, where he befriends a quirky crew of oversized insects and embarks on a thrilling adventure, including Madison Birkert as Spider, Esme Smith as Ladybug, Parker Krupski as Centipede, and Luis Torres as Earthworm. The production also features Megan Herder, Emma Gjoni, Madison Zorn, Keegan Henning, Jade Lopez, and Haddie Krupski in multiple exciting roles, rounding out an incredible debut for these rising stars of ACT I & ACT II Theater Companies.

Based on one of Roald Dahl's most poignantly quirky stories, Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach Junior is a brand new take on this "masterpeach" of a tale. Featuring a wickedly tuneful score based on a witty and charming book, this adventurous musical about courage and self-discovery is destined to be a classic. When James is sent by his conniving aunts to chop down their old fruit tree, he discovers a magic potion that grows a tremendous peach, rolls into the ocean and launches a journey of epic proportions. James befriends a collection of singing insects that ride the giant piece of fruit across the ocean, facing hunger, sharks and plenty of disagreements along the way.

"We are incredibly excited to showcase these young performers in their debut production with our ACT I & ACT II Theater Companies," declares Adriana Stigliano Beers, Executive Producer and Co-Director: "From our youngest lead to our talented ensemble, each student has worked so hard to bring this show to life. It's going to be an unforgettable experience!"

In2YouArts and the FuSia Center for the Arts are dedicated to fostering a love for the arts within the local community. They are thrilled to announce that the ACT I & ACT II Theater Companies are now part of FuSia Community Arts, a non-profit organization committed to providing artistic opportunities for students both on and off the stage. Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach Junior is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com

Showtimes, dates, and ticket prices are as follows:

10:00AM: Friday, April 11th and April 18th

2:00PM: Saturday, April 12th

6:00PM: Friday, April 1tth, Saturday, April 12th, and Friday, April 18th

Tickets are $15.00 each for adults, seniors, and children seventeen and under. Meal and a Show tickets are $43.00 per adult and for children ages thirteen to seventeen years old, and $28.00 for children ages four to twelve years old.

For more information on show dates, times, and to purchase tickets online, please visit The Shawnee Playhouse at www.shawneeplayhouse.org. If you need further assistance, please call the Shawnee Playhouse Box Office at 570-421-5093.

