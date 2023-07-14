Hunter Foster to Direct Kate Baldwin and Nicholas Rodriguez in THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY at Bucks County Playhouse

Kate Baldwin (“Finnian’s Rainbow,” “Hello, Dolly!’) and Nicholas Rodriguez (“Tarzan,” “The Sound of Music” national tour) will lead the cast of the Tony-winning musical, “The Bridges of Madison County” at Bucks County Playhouse, August 11 through September 10.

﻿The Playhouse’s Executive Producer Robyn Goodman, Producing Director Alexander Fraser, and producer Josh Fiedler recently announced full details of the production, which will be directed by Bucks County Playhouse Artistic Associate, Hunter Foster (BCP’s “Million Dollar Quartet”). Winner of two 2014 Tony Awards, “The Bridges of Madison County” features music and lyrics by Jason Robert Brown (“Parade”) and a book by Pulitzer Prize and Tony-Award Winner Marsha Norman (“The Secret Garden”).

Baldwin is recreating her performance from Foster’s previous mounting originally produced by Axelrod Performing Arts Center, Deal Park, NJ in March 2022. Nicholas Rodriguez is a new addition to the Playhouse cast. Foster is revisiting a musical for which he has a long history. Foster originated the role of Bud, Francesca’s husband, in the Broadway cast and brings considerable experience and insight from having worked with the original creative team.

“I was deeply moved by Hunter’s production of ‘The Bridges of Madison County’ when I saw it in New Jersey in 2022,” says Executive Producer, Robyn Goodman. “The show has some of the most beautiful music written for the stage. You may have read the book or seen the film, but there is nothing like the live depiction of this romance onstage.”

“I’ll never forget discovering Kate Baldwin in ‘Finian’s Rainbow’ on Broadway: Beautiful, charming, quirky with a quicksilver voice. And again as ‘Mrs. Malloy’ opposite Bette Midler in ‘Hello, Dolly!’ . . . she has a great sense of humor. Nicholas Rodriguez … his ‘Some Enchanted Evening’ blew me away when I first saw him at the Maltz Jupiter’s ‘South Pacific’, and then as a dashing Captain von Trapp at the Kimmel Center. We couldn’t be more excited to follow ‘Tick, Tick … Boom!’ with what promises to be an unforgettable evening at the Playhouse.”

The Tony-Winning musical romance, “The Bridges of Madison County,” is a rapturous love story based on the best-selling novel by Thomas Waller. Francesca Johnson, an Italian woman who married an American soldier to flee war-ravaged Italy, looks forward to a rare four days alone on her Iowa farm when her family heads to the 1965 State Fair. Her plans change, however, when a chance encounter with a ruggedly handsome, National Geographic photographer, leads to a whirlwind relationship that forever alters the course of Francesca’s life. This sweeping romance features the 2014 Tony-Winning score by Broadway’s Jason Robert Brown (“Parade”).

Kate Baldwin stars as Francesca. She appeared on Broadway as Irene Molloy opposite Bette Midler in the hit Broadway revival of “Hello, Dolly!,” for which she was nominated for the Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critic's Circle awards. Other Broadway credits include “Big Fish,” “Finnian’s Rainbow” (Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critic's Circle Award nominations), “The Full Monty”, “Thoroughly Modern Millie” and “Wonderful Town”. She earned accolades and a Drama Desk Award nomination for her work as Leslie Lynnton Benedict in Michael John LaChiusa’s “Giant” at The Public Theatre and received a Drama Desk Award nomination for her role as Jen in the 20th Anniversary revival of Andrew Lippa and Tom Greenwald's “John & Jen.” Baldwin has performed in concert with the New York Pops, Boston Pops, National Symphony, Detroit Symphony, Portland Symphony, Phoenix Symphony, Chicago Symphony, the American Songbook series at Lincoln Center, the Kennedy Center and at the legendary New York nightclubs Feinstein’s, Birdland and 54 Below. On television, her work includes a guest star on NBC’s “Law & Order: SVU” and a featured role in the PBS filming of Stephen Sondheim’s "Passion."

Nicholas Rodriguez most recently appeared in the Tony Award-winning revival of Stephen Sondheim’s “Company” on Broadway opposite Patti LuPone and Katrina Lenk. Other Broadway/National Tour credits include: “Tarzan” (Tarzan), and “The Sound of Music” (Captain Von Trapp) directed by Jack O’Brien. He is perhaps best known for his role as Nick Chavez on ABC’s “One Life to Live” (GLAAD Award). His other television credits include “Tommy” (CBS) and “Madam Secretary” (CBS). Film: “Sex in the City II” (also soundtrack), “Still Here,” and “Double Exposure.” He has been seen Off-Broadway in “Toxic Avenger, “Almost Heaven,” “Death For Five Voices”, “Collette Collage,” and “Bajour.” He has been a soloist with many symphonies across the world and serves as Artistic Director for the Broadway Dreams Foundation.

The cast also features Bart Shatto (Broadway’s “War Paint” and BCP’s “Million Dollar Quartet Christmas”) as Bud, Thomas Cromer as Michael, Emily Pellecchia as Carolyn, Giuliana Augello (BCP’s “Million Dollar Quartet Christmas”) as Marion/Chiara, Mark S. Megill (“A Christmas Story: The Musical” National Tour) as Charlie, Nikki Yarnell as Marge, and Sealth Grover as Paolo. The ensemble includes Natalie Myrick, Lucy Horton, Lara Hayhurst and Rutledge Varley.

The production has music direction by Keith Levenson (Broadway’s “Annie”), scenic design by Anna Louizos (Broadway and BCP’s “Dames at Sea”), lighting design by Paul Miller (Broadway’s “Amazing Grace” and “The Illusionists”), costume design by Lauren Roark (BCP’s “Million Dollar Quartet”), hair and wig design by Jared Janas (Broadway’s “Good Night, Oscar” and “Sweeney Todd”), and sound design by Jeff Sherwood (Theater Aspen’s “Jersey Boys”). Jackie Mariani is Production Stage Manager. Kellian Frank is Assistant Stage Manager. Casting is by Paul Hardt.

Tickets start at just $39 and can be purchased at Click Here or by calling 215-862-2121.

ABOUT BUCKS COUNTY PLAYHOUSE

Steeped in a theatrical history that stems back to its founding in 1939 by a roster of theatrical royalty, Bucks County Playhouse is celebrating the tenth anniversary of its 2012 re-opening and restoration. With more than 75,000 patrons walking through its doors every year, the Playhouse is leading the economic resurgence of New Hope and the surrounding community. In 2014, Tony Award-winning producers Alexander Fraser, Robyn Goodman and Josh Fiedler took the helm of the Playhouse, reclaiming its reputation of attracting Broadway and Hollywood artists. Playhouse productions of “Company” starring Justin Guarini, and William Finn’s “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” were named by Wall Street Journal to its “Best of Theatre” list for 2015. In 2018, the Wall Street Journal again hailed the Playhouse and Artistic Associate Hunter Foster in its Best of the Year listings for its production of “42nd Street” and in 2019 labeled the Playhouse “one of the best regional theaters on the East coast.” Box office records have been repeatedly broken by Signature Productions of “Steel Magnolias” directed by Marsha Mason, “Mamma Mia!” directed by John Tartaglia and “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story,” “Million Dollar Quartet,” “42nd Street,” and “Guys & Dolls” (all directed by Hunter Foster). In 2021, the team developed and presented Candace Bushnell’s “Is There Still Sex in the City?,” which the Playhouse then partnered to move to New York. In 2023, the Playhouse has emerged from the pandemic with critically acclaimed productions including a new mounting of Jonathan Larson’s “Tick, Tick … Boom!,” which Robyn Goodman originally produced off-Broadway. The creative teams who come to create new productions at the Playhouse are among the most talented artists working in the professional theatre today and relish the opportunity to work on the historic stage where Grace Kelly, Robert Redford, and Jessica Walter began their careers.

