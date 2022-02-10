Honesdale High School to Present GREASE

Dust off your leather jackets, pull on your bobby-socks and take a trip to a simpler time as Danny and Sandy fall in love all over again at the Honesdale High School Musical production of Grease! Opening on Friday, February 18, 2022 and running through Sunday, February 20, 2022, GREASE, BY Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey, features all the unforgettable songs from the hit movie including "You're the One That I Want", "Summer Nights", "Hopelessly Devoted to You", "Greased Lightnin'" and many more.

Here is Rydell High's senior class of 1959: duck-tailed, hot-rodding "Burger Palace Boys" and their gum-snapping, hip-shaking "Pink Ladies" in bobby sox and pedal pushers, evoking the look and sound of the 1950s in this rollicking musical. Head "greaser" Danny Zuko and new (good) girl Sandy Dumbrowski try to relive the high romance of their "Summer Nights" as the rest of the gang sings and dances its way through such songs as "Greased Lightnin'," "It's Raining on Prom Night," and "Sandy" recalling the music of Buddy Holly, Little Richard, and Elvis Presley that became the soundtrack of a generation.

GREASE opened Off-Broadway at the Eden Theatre on February 14, 1972 but was deemed eligible for the 1972 Tony Awards, and received seven Tony Award nominations. The 1994 revival also garnered Tony nominations and the show went on to a successful national tour.

The movie that we all know and love opened 44 years ago and it is a testament to the music and the iconic characters that GREASE is still the word today. The best part of this quintessentially American high school story (aside from the music, of course) is what Danny, Sandy, Rizzo, Kenickie, Frenchy and the rest of the Rydell High gang taught us - that the people who really care about you will stay by your side no matter how different you are from one another, and support you just the same whether you're a pom-pom-wielding goody-two-shoes, a leather-touting boys or a starry-eyed, pink-haired aspiring beautician who drops out of school months before graduation.

"So throw your mittens around your kittens and hand jive the night away with the show that'll make you want to stand up and shout, 'A-wop-bop-a-loo-bop, a-wop-bam-boom!" expressed Scott D. Miller, Executive Director.

This production stars John Rodriguez as Danny Zuko and Maria Kannebecker as Sandy. Other cast members that may be familiar to Honesdale audiences are Amaya Hall (Miss Lynch), Aviana Branning (Patty Simcox), Blaine Bolella (Eugene Florczk), Lily Taraschuk (Jan), Emma Agis (Marty), Rochelle Keast (Betty Rizzo), Kyle Deron (Doody), Eric Berkihiser (Roger), Calvin Feustel (Kenickie), William Eisloeffel (Sonny LaTierri), Lexi Pinto (Frenchy), Brodie Cole (Vince Fontaine), Dante Stiffler (Johnny Casino), Karli Rowles (Cha-Cha DiGregorio), and Daniel Peoples (Teen Angel).

Making their debut as our Rydell High students, Pink Ladies, or Burger Palace Boys are rising stars Seth Buckwalter, Olivia Pinto, Ruth Ihlefeldt, Nicholas Eisele-Bockelkamp, Claragail Wheeler, Nicholas Albano, Emily Ruggles, Trysten Evanitsky, Cheyenne Rickard, Kayla Ammann, Angelica Dryer, Danielle Gager, Abby Mizwinski, Anna Brown, Lindsey Eisloeffel, Kari Stiteler, Robert Ammann, Angela Holmes, Kally Kietrys, Keith Kolhagen, Lilly Long, Alexis Pizzo, Liam Platt, Isabella Ramirez, Justin Schumacher, Hailey Tyler, and Steve Vitale.

"Grease" is directed and produced by Scott D. Miller, with Musical Director Martha Curtis, Pit Band Director, Betty Ann Robson, Assistant Musical Director Geri Spinosa, Assistant Director and Choreographer Mason Marie Clark, Technical Director Shawn Garing, Assistant Technical Director William Sievers, Hair, Makeup, and Costume Designer Kathryn Beisel, Master Set Designer Stacy Roerig. Technical Supervisor Lakelen Leclere, Stage Managers Andrew Carrick and Amanda Kuta, House Manager Zackary Wilken, Lighting Team Nolan Duffy, Tyler Kominski, and Daven Good, Sound Dominic Miller, Jorden Haviland, and Amit Fulp, Scenic Artists Leanndra Bloxham, Shayla Sanchez and Alexandra Korb.

The production team continues with stage crew and set construction James Ahern, Calvin Feustel, John Rodriguez, Zachary Wilken, Nolan Duffy, Jorden Haviland, Christian Krasniak, Lakelen Leclere, Jacob Babel, Andrew Carrick, Caleb Dodson, Amit Fulp, Amanda Kuta, Dominic Miller, Avery Ohliger, Riley Wheeler, Andrew Baker, Blaine Bolella, Julian Ciarrocchi, Daniel D'Albora, Evan Funk, Daven Good, Julian Klocko, Tyler Kominski, and Justin Schumacher.

GREASE opens at the Honesdale Performing Arts Center, on the campus of Honesdale High School at 459 Terrace Street, Honesdale PA 18431 on Friday, February 18, 2022 and runs through Sunday, February 20, 2022. Performance times are Friday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday's matinee is at 2pm.

Reserved seating tickets are on sale now, Regular $10, Senior (+62) $9, Student $5, Children (3-5) $5, Red/Black Pass (Complimentary) for all tickets and may be purchased online at www.honesdalepac.com or by calling the Honesdale Performing Arts Box Office at 570-251-9831. Performances are recommended for a general audience. As an advisory to adults who might bring children, this production is recommended for ages 10 and up. All guests entering the theatre, regardless of age, must have a ticket and are encouraged to wear a mask per our COVID-19 guidelines.

"Grease: School Version" is presented by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc., a Concord Theatricals Company. www.concordtheatricals.com