Gunnar Montana Presents BASEMENT

Gunnar Montana has announced his 2019 Philadelphia Fringe Festival performance will be called "BASEMENT," and will appear twenty four (24) times between September 5th and 28th at The Latvian Society, 531 North 7th Street, Philadelphia.

The show is a brand-new interpretation of one of the choreographer's earliest works, and promises to deliver the most ambitious and awe-inspiring spatial transformation Gunnar and his team have every attempted. Guests will be transported into an immersive experience that demonstrates the vast technical advances Montana and his company have made over the years.

BASEMENT is NOT for the faint of heart and will graphically depict a man's descent into madness. The show will explore the dark, gruesome, and sometimes violent affects that grief can have on the human mind, and the lengths that some will try to hold onto the memory of those they have loved and lost.

At times both devastating and poignant, Montana and his talented team of dancers will take audience members on a journey that is simultaneously visceral, uncomfortable, and certainly not suitable for all audiences.



"BASEMENT was the very first show I ever attempted, almost 10 years ago, and to be able to re-imagine it with a new cast and crew, new technical skills, and new audiences, is very exciting," Montana said in a recent interview.

"The show is absolutely terrifying and demonstrates the extreme violent ends that can come from someone losing it all, including their grip on reality. I am excited to share this with my audience, and they should expect to see something unlike anything we've ever done before."

"BASEMENT" marks Montana's return to the Philadelphia Fringe Festival, after taking a year off in 2018 to deliver an extended, sold-out run of his smash hit "KINK HAÜS" at the legendary La Mama Experimental Theatre in New York City.

Gunnar Montana is a Philadelphia-based choreographer and performance artist whose work has appeared in festivals across the region, including the Philadelphia FringeArts Festival and ThinkFest, as well as in several venues across the City. Infusing movement and visual arts, Gunnar's work refuses to be defined. His artistry as a whole is an array of visual art installations, prop-based choreography, set design, costume design, transformation of atmosphere, and innovative movement, concepts, and ideas. Gunnar attended The University of the Arts, graduating in 2011 with a BFA in Modern Dance Performance and a profound interest in choreography and creative movement.





