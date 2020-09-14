Good Karma Cafe At Wilma Theater Reopens With New Outdoor Seating

The cafe is open to the public Monday through Friday from 7:00AM to 3PM and Saturday and Sunday from 8:00AM to 2PM.

Good Karma Cafe at The Wilma Theater (265 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia) has announced that they are now reopen and offering coffee lovers the opportunity to enjoy their new outdoor seating area. An ideal place to start the day or to have a casual lunch, guests can take in views of the Avenue of the Arts while enjoying Good Karma's incredible coffee, fresh made sandwiches, and pastries right in the heart of Center City, Philadelphia. The cafe is open to the public Monday through Friday from 7:00AM to 3PM and Saturday and Sunday from 8:00AM to 2PM.

Good Karma Cafe at The Wilma is the only full service coffee house located in a Center City Philadelphia theater, and has served as a community hub for both artists and Philadelphians alike. The coffee shop exclusively uses 100% organic and fair trade certified coffee roasted by the Boston-based worker-owned co-op Equal Exchange. In addition to serving brewed coffee, espresso, lattes, macchiatos, mochas, and specialty drinks, the cafe offers teas, smoothies, sodas, and other refreshments. Non-dairy milk options are available at no extra cost.

For food, Good Karma Cafe has an all-day Breakfast Bagel menu, featuring a variety of bagel sandwiches, including the Popeye (scrambled egg, spinach, cheese), the Cool as a Cucumber (cream cheese, tomato, cucumber), and Apple of my Eye (cream cheese, apples, honey). There's also an assortment of fresh sandwiches, such as the Colonel Mustard (grilled chicken, smoked bacon, cheddar, spinach, and chipotle mustard) or the Garden Griller (grilled chicken, mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, and green goddess mayo), plus Avocado Toast (sourdough bread, avocado, cherry tomatoes, red onion, fresh lemon juice, and everything bagel seeds). Fresh soups from scratch and pastries from Crust Bakery are also available.

For more information on Good Karma Cafe, visit their website: http://www.thegoodkarmacafe.com

