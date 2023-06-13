Get Up To $25 Off On Tickets To Cirque Du Soleil's BAZZAR In Oaks During Cirque Week

The North American premiere of this new big top show arrives in Montgomery County, just minutes from King of Prussia Mall, starting September 26, 2023!

By: Jun. 13, 2023

Get Up To $25 Off On Tickets To Cirque Du Soleil's BAZZAR In Oaks During Cirque Week

For a limited time, celebrate Cirque du Soleil's 39th birthday during Cirque Week, June 15 through June 26. Enjoy spectacular deals on Cirque du Soleil tickets and save up to $25 on BAZZAR at Oaks to celebrate. The North American premiere of this new big top show arrives in Montgomery County, just minutes from King of Prussia Mall, starting September 26, 2023!

In Cirque du Soleil BAZZAR, an eclectic lab of infinite creativity where a joyful troupe of acrobats, dancers and musicians craft an awe-inspiring spectacle. Lead by their maestro, they band together to invent a whimsical one-of-a-kind universe. In a place where the unexpected is expected, the colorful group imagines, builds and invents vibrant scenes in an artistic and acrobatic game. Come and claim your place amidst this marketplace of merriment and creative camaraderie. You just might find that the end of the story is really only the beginning! The high-energy excitement, collision of sounds and colors, and meeting place of diverse characters you'd find at a traditional 'bazaar', inspired the name of the show. BAZZAR perfectly captures that spirt.

BAZZAR was created in 2018 and has toured in India and in the Middle East. It was relaunched in September 2022 in Brasil and has toured since then in Sao Paolo, Rio de Janeiro, Santiago de Chile, and is about to be presented in Colombia and Argentina before coming to the US. This engagement in Oaks marks the show's North American Premiere. The show, which features an international cast of 35 performers and musicians, includes teeterboard, portage, acrobatic bike, contortion, duo rollerskates, duo trapeze, aerial rope, hair suspension, fire manipulation, slackline, and, for the first time in Cirque du Soleil history, a mesmerizing act of Mallakhamb, a traditional Indian sport in which a gymnast performs aerial yoga postures and wrestling grips in concert with a vertical stationary or hanging wooden pole, cane or hanging rope.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for BAZZAR in Oaks, PA are available online at Click Here
Follow #BAZZAR and #cirquedusoleil on social media: TikTok | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube


