GREASE to be Presented Bucks County Playhouse in August

“Grease,” one of world’s most popular Broadway musicals, will heat up Bucks County Playhouse’s stage in an all-new production, August 9 – September 8. Hunter Foster, who appeared in the original Broadway cast of the long-running, 1994 revival of the show, will direct and Alison Solomon, who most recently choreographed the national tour of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” will choreograph. “Grease” will begin previews on Friday, August 9 with a special Pay-What-You-Can performance. The official press opening is Saturday, August 10 at 7:30 pm.

The Playhouse’s Producing Director Alexander Fraser, Executive Producer Robyn Goodman, and Producer Joshua Fiedler announced casting and details for the musical, which is the third show in the 2024 playhouse season.

“Who can resist ‘Grease?’ As a child, the movie version made me really fall in love with musicals and led me to pursue a career in musical theater,” says Producer Josh Fiedler. “I’m absolutely thrilled we can create a new production of the show for Bucks County Playhouse with Hunter and Alison, and their talented, young cast — with the hope that a new generation will find as much delight in the show as I have.”

With a hip-shaking rock 'n' roll score featuring hits like "Summer Nights," "Greased Lightnin'," and "We Go Together," “Grease” celebrates the 1950s, high school, and the friendships we believe will last forever. It’s Rydell High in 1959 and the duck-tailed, hot-rodding “Burger Palace Boys” and the gum-snapping, hip-shaking “Pink Ladies” rule the roost. After a summer romance, Danny and Sandy are unexpectedly reunited for their senior year, but can they survive the good and bad times at Rydell High?

After an initial run Off-Broadway, “Grease” transferred to Broadway and ran for a record-breaking 3,388 performances. The film adaptation of “Grease” premiered in 1978 and became the highest-grossing movie musical of all time. The show has been revived twice on Broadway in 1994 and 2007.

Keaton Miller (“Jersey Boys” at Timberlake Playhouse) is Danny Zuko and Stephanie Prestage (Mac-Hayden’s “The Marvelous Wonderettes”) is Sandy Dumbroski. The Greasers include Hank Santos (Paper Mill Playhouse’s “Gun and Powder”) as Kenickie, Lorenzo Pugliese (National Tour of “The Cher Show”) as Sonny, David Nick Alea (National Tour “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”) as Roger, and Joe Montoya (Arena Stage’s “Newsies”) as Doody. The Pink Ladies include Giuliana Augello (BCP’s “Bridges of Madison County”) as Betty Rizzo, Alyssa Wray (BCP’s “The Rocky Horror Show”) as Marty, Sunayna Smith (NCL’s “SiX!”) as Jan, and Erin Kommor (NBC’s “Rise”) as Frenchy. Brianna Ascione (BCP’s “Dames at Sea”) is Patty Simcox, Seth Clayton (Manhattan Theatre Club’s “The Madrid”) is Eugene Florczyk, Toni DuBuono (Broadway’s “Funny Girl”) is Miss Lynch. Nathan Cockroft (Fulton Theater’s “Jersey Boys”) is Vince Fontaine and Sherrod T. Brown (National Tour of “Jesus Christ Superstar”) is Teen Angel. Brianna Brito Mooney (Katerine Howard in NCL’s “SiX!”) is Cha Cha DiGregoria. Stanley Martin (BCP’s “The Rocky Horror Show”) is Johnny Casino. The ensemble includes Johnny Jordon Bollwerk (National Tour of “Hadestown”), Tiffany Engen (“Rock of Ages”), Maya Kazzaz (National Tour of “Disney’s Aladdin”) and JP Qualters (National Tour of “School of Rock”).

The creative team for the production consists of Seth Howard (Scenic Design), Nicole V. Moody (Costume Design), Sarah Norton (Hair and Wig Design), Kirk Bookman (Lighting Design), and Jeff Sherwood (Sound Design). Jackie Mariani is production stage manager. Luke Molloy is music director. Jeffrey Campos will conduct performances from September 3 - 8. Casting is by Paul Hardt.

“Grease” will begin previews on Friday, August 9 with a special Pay-What-You-Can performance sponsored by Joe Santy. The official press opening is Saturday, August 10 at 7:30 pm. Starting with the 2024 season, the show times have changed – with performances beginning 30 minutes earlier than in 2023. All evening performances now begin at 7:30 pm, with all matinees now performed at 1:30 pm. “Grease” will play Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 pm with matinees on Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at 1:30 pm. Tickets start at $39. Special discounts are available for groups of 10 or more. Student rush tickets are also available at all performances, based on availability.

For full details, and to purchase tickets, please visit buckscountyplayhouse.org, call 215-862-2121, or visit the box office at 70 South Main Street, New Hope, PA.

Bank of America is the 2024 Season Sponsor for the Playhouse. “Grease” sponsors include Nurture Spa (Production Sponsor) and Logan Inn (Opening Night Sponsor).

Comments