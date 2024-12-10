GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LAUGHS CONTINUE U.S. Tour Kicks Off March 16, 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue is hitting the road this spring! The tour will start with two shows at Capitol One Hall (March 16th) in Tysons, VA.

Tickets are on sale Friday, December 13 and can be purchased at www.goldengirlstour.com. A very special VIP experience ticket includes the best available seats and photos with the actors on the Golden Girls set after the show.

Picture it. United States, 2025. Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue brings the sassiest seniors to stages around the country for one more hurrah. We find Sophia out on bail after being busted by the DEA for running a drug ring for retirees. Blanche and Rose have founded CreakN, a thriving sex app for seniors. And Dorothy is trying to hold it all together with help from a new (much) younger sex-crazed lover. Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue allows audiences to relive the heartfelt hilarity of the four ladies who never stopped being best friends.

Pre-sale available December 12, 2024 10AM local, by using code: CHEESECAKE. Tickets on Sale December 13 at 10AM

SHOW DATES

3/16/2025 Tysons VA Capital One Hall

3/18/2025 York PA Strand Theater @ The Appell Center

3/19/2025 Reading PA Santander PAC

3/20/2025 Ocean City MD Ocean City PAC

3/22/2025 Baltimore MD Hippodrome Theatre

3/23/2025 Charlottesville VA The Paramount Theater

3/25/2025 Norfolk VA Chrysler Hall

3/26/2025 Greensboro NC Tanger Center

3/27/2025 Asheville NC Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

3/28/2025 Columbia SC Koger Center

3/29/2025 Fayetteville NC Crown Theatre

3/30/2025 Wilmington NC CFCC's Wilson Center

4/1/2025 North Charleston SC North Charleston PAC

4/2/2025 Savannah GA Johnny Mercer Theatre

4/4/2025 Athens GA The Classic Center Theatre

4/10/2025 Rockford IL Coronado Performing Arts Center

4/11/2025 Minneapolis MN Orpheum Theatre

4/12/2025 Omaha NE Orpheum Theater

4/13/2025 Wichita KS Century II Concert Hall

4/18/2025 Paducah KY The Carson Center

4/19/2025 Nashville TN TPAC's Jackson Hall

For more information and tour dates visit www.goldengirlstour.com.

