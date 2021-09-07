Engelbert Humperdinck to Return to the State Theatre This October

On Thursday, October 7th the State Theatre Center for the Arts will welcome Engelbert Humperdinck. In a career spanning over 50 years, Engelbert Humperdinck has generated sales in excess of 160 million records, including 64 gold albums and 34 platinum, four Grammy nominations, a Golden Glove, and stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and Las Vegas Walk of Fame. Engelbert exploded onto the music scene in the sixties alongside The Beatles and the Rolling Stones. Some of his best known songs are "Release Me", "The Last Waltz", "After the Lovin'", "This Moment in Time" and "A Man Without Love."

Engelbert's music has transcended time and his voice still continues to reach out to people now - serving to transport and inspire, to embrace and to provoke feelings and emotions... ingredients that are no doubt the essence of his long-lasting success.

Show time is 7:30PM. Tickets are $55 - $75 and are on sale now. Tickets and memberships can be purchased 24 hours a day at www.statetheatre.org. State Theatre Memberships begin at $75 for one year. For questions, or to purchase through the Box Office, please contact 610.252.3132, hours are Monday thru Friday 9AM to 4PM.