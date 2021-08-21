EgoPo Classic Theater Announces its 2021-2022 Season

EgoPo announces their 2021-22 Season "Awakenings...and Transformations". Following their season of "Isolations", EgoPo continues their process of producing works that directly respond to our current moment, each show progressively emerging from theater's state of forced hibernation into a new theatrical landscape. The season asks, "Are we ready to embrace the change that lies ahead?"

In describing the trajectory of this season, Artistic Director Lane Savadove says:

"Last year, as a global society, we went underground. We hibernated. Now in various stages of reemerging, it is critical that we recognize and nurture the changes that occurred during this hibernation. The natural progression from Isolations to Awakenings is part of nature. These moments of cyclical transition are opportunities to transform and evolve as individuals and communities. This pattern shows up throughout mythology, and the ones who can embrace the change become heroes."

EgoPo initiates the Awakening process this fall at lavish Glen Foerd Estate, a public park and museum, in a beautiful open-air tent along the Delaware River with Alice: not your child's wonderland, a world premiere, site-specific adaptation of Lewis Carroll's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland. In our version, a child inherits an unsafe adult world and must seek out a new identity apart from society's norms and expectations. Alice is adapted by Jenna Kuerzi, who will also star in the title role, and EgoPo's Associate Producer, Dane Eissler, who will also direct this special limited run from September 28*-30th. This piece is presented in partnership with Glen Foerd, and is part of the 2021 Philadelphia Fringe Festival.

Performances will then move inside for the Philly premiere of Wine in the Wilderness, running from January 19th-30th, 2022 at the Louis Bluver Theatre at the Drake. Alice Childress' play, set during the Harlem race riots of 1964, is about an artist awakening to the humanity and power of his model, a Black woman who is ready to walk off her limiting pedestal. Damien J. Wallace, last year's artist-in-residence, will direct.

Later in the winter, Brenna Geffers will direct and co-adapt an adaptation of Pedro Calderón de la Barca's Life is a Dream, with Colombian writer and director, Felipe Vergara. Life is a Dream is the preeminent classic of the Spanish Golden Age and questions perceived realities - can we dream up alternate realities and begin to live within them? The play will run from March 16-27, 2022 at Theatre Exile in South Philadelphia.

Finally, we complete the mythological cycle of rebirth and return to the play we were about to open when theater came to a global halt. Sam Shepard's Curse of the Starving Class returns next spring, with performances from June 15-26, 2022 at Drexel's state-of-the-art URBN Center Annex Black Box theater. Curse addresses the challenges of breaking the lineage of violence that is often passed down through families. What does it take to truly change in our lifetime?

"This season is about liminal states, about profound change, about the space between hibernation and waking. This season asks how we can be heroes at this moment and allow Awakenings to become Transformations," says Savadove.

Season Subscriptions & Memberships are on sale and start at $80. They can be purchased online at www.egopo.org or by calling 267-273-1414. Single tickets are also on sale for Alice: not your child's wonderland. *There are three ticket options to enjoy Alice:

General tickets for Wednesday, September 29th and Thursday, September 30th start at $32 and can be purchased directly through the Philadelphia Fringe Festival website: https://fringearts.com/event/alice-2/.

Enjoy a VIP Alice experience for $50 on the same nights and receive socially-distant table-seating, 2 complimentary drinks, and themed hors d'oeuvres. Included in our Bronze Memberships or upgrade by calling 267-273-1414.

Tuesday, September 28th is our exclusive Alice Season Launch Party and includes Open Bar, Champagne Estate Tours, Hors D'Oeuvres, and our Silent Auction. Tickets can be purchased for $75 or as part of our Silver+ Memberships. Visit www.egopo.org/alice or call 267-273-1414.

Proof of Vaccination will be required to attend all season events. For more information on our COVID policies, please visit: www.egopo.org/covid-policies.