East Passyunk Avenue Will Host Mannequin Movie Night with Real Emmy the Mannequin

East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District will host a special summer screening of the 80s classic Mannequin. Enjoy a night out with your neighbors and friends on Friday, July 19th, from 7:00pm to 10:00pm, at Mifflin Triangle - located at 1845 East Passyunk.



Mannequin is the perfect summer movie in the City of Brotherly Love. Filmed in Center City’s own Wanamaker Building and starring Kim Cattrall and Andrew McCarthy, a department store mannequin comes to life for its dresser, and shenanigans ensue.



Meet Emmy! Get an up close and personal selfie with the actual mannequin from the movie on loan from South Fellini. Ema Hesire a.k.a. Emmy is the love interest of Jonathan Switcher in the romantic comedy Mannequin. In the movie, Andrew McCarthy's department store window dresser Jonathan Switcher falls in love with mannequin Emmy. When she becomes a human she's played by Kim Cattrall. South Fellini Co-Owner Tony Trov worked for a crew member from the film 'Mannequin' who discovered Emmy in storage one day. South Fellini will be at the event with Emmy for those looking for Instagram-worthy selfies! Bring your phones charged.

Trov will also provide an introduction to the movie. Audience participation encouraged. Stick around after the film for 80s dance party tunes from Trov's specially made event playlist.



Pistolas del Sur will be on site selling margaritas, craft beer, water and soda to quench your thirst, and make sure to pick up dinner and/or dessert at a nearby restaurant. Don’t forget to BYOC though – bring your own chair!



The event is no charge and open to the public. Special thanks to event sponsors Samuels Seafood Company, Jeff Gottesman’s State Farm, and South Fellini. For those looking to go all out for this amazing night of nostalgia, make sure to visit South Fellini beforehand for their Mannequin sticker, pin and Emmy the Mannequin Raglan shirt.



East Passyunk Movie Night with Mannequin is one of several events this summer on the famous Avenue. Make sure to stop by on Thursday nights from 5-7pm for Passyunk Passeggiata. Visit www dot visiteastpassyunk dot com for info on movie night, Passeggiata and other events coming up - plus make sure to follow on social @eastpassyunk



East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District is home to 160+ independently owned shops and restaurants that perfectly balance the best of old and new. East Passyunk is a mile-long continuously walkable corridor mixing boutique shopping, world-class cuisine, and world-famous cheesesteaks, with trendy shops, handmade arts, and popular events. More than 50 eateries offer a diverse arraya of dining options, from authentic traditional Italian, to fine contemporary American, to Mexican, Asian, gastropubs and more, including many regulars on Philly's top best-of lists. Centered around the beautiful Singing Fountain, a communal gathering place on Tasker Street, this store-lined commercial corridor is a South Philly gem.



East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District is a community 501-C-3 organization dedicated to the revitalization of one of Philadelphia’s longest-standing commercial corridors. EPABID was established in 2002 and its Board of Directors meets regularly to oversee its programs, including capital and facade improvement projects, marketing and promotions, special events, business recruitment and retention, and clean and green initiatives.

