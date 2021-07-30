DOUBLE VISION - THE FOREIGNER EXPERIENCE Will Return to Penn's Peak in January

Double Vision - The Foreigner Experience is bringing their high-energy recreation of a live Foreigner concert to the Lehigh Valley and Pocono Mountains' premier entertainment venue, Penn's Peak, on Saturday January 15, 2022. This will be their second appearance at the mountaintop venue, having sold out their first performance on March 19th. Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 30th at 10:00 a.m.

Boasting some of New York City's top professional rock musicians, Double Vision is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after tribute acts touring today. This 7-piece band delivers an unparalleled level of integrity and technical prowess, resulting in a legitimate tribute and authentic performance.

Earlier this year, they sold out Daryl's House Club in Pawling, NY - the prestigious venue owned by Daryl Hall of Hall & Oates, where his award winning TV show "Live From Daryl's House" is filmed. The performance was also livestreamed worldwide.

Multi-platinum, Grammy Award winning engineer/mixer Peter Moshay, who mixed the Daryl's House show and whose list of credits includes Hall & Oates, Barbra Streisand, and B.B. King, had high praise for the band. "Double Vision is the benchmark of tribute bands, they nail Foreigner like I've never heard before. 10/10. A+"

Second to none at recreating the masterful songs Foreigner fans worldwide have come to love, Double Vision brings audiences an unforgettable experience with ear to ear smiles, singing, dancing and clapping along to some of the greatest hit songs from the 70's & 80's, including "Juke Box Hero," "Hot Blooded," "Cold As Ice," "I Want To Know What Love Is," "Urgent," "Double Vision," "Head Games," "Feels Like the First Time," and more!

SHOW INFO: Double Vision - The Foreigner Experience will perform at Penn's Peak, 325 Maury Road in Jim Thorpe, PA on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets: General Admission $22.00 in advance, $27.00 day of show. https://www.pennspeak.com/events/2022-01-15-double-vision-foreigner-experience

For more info on Double Vision - The Foreigner Experience, visit www.doublevisiontheband.com.