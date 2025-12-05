THE NUTCRACKER Returns To Bucks County With Mid Atlantic Dance Theater

🎭 NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Mid Atlantic Dance Theater will present The Nutcracker at the Zlock Performing Arts Center at Bucks County Community College in Newtown, PA.

The production marks the ballet’s first return to the stage in six years under the co-artistic direction of Andreas Jovovich and Priscilla Garner. Performances will take place on Saturday, December 20 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday, December 21 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The ballet follows Clara and her Nutcracker Doll on a journey told through choreography, period-inspired costumes, and Tchaikovsky’s score. Liz Fitchett Jovovich, Executive Director of Mid Atlantic Dance Theater, said, “We are beyond excited to bring The Nutcracker back to the Newtown Bucks County stage. This production is such an incredible opportunity for our young performers to share the stage with seasoned professionals, showcasing the depth of talent and dedication within our community. To experience this level of artistry presented right here in Newtown Bucks County is truly something special. The magic, the music, and the spirit of the season are all coming together again ~ and we can't wait to share it.”

Under the guidance of President and Artistic Advisor Scott Jovovich, the company continues to develop its classical and contemporary programming. The organization maintains a focus on education, outreach, and accessibility through scholarships, partnerships, and community initiatives.

TICKETING INFORMATION

Performances will be held at the Zlock Performing Arts Center at Bucks County Community College, 275 Swamp Road, Newtown, PA 18940. Tickets are on sale now.

Mid Atlantic Dance Theater is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization presenting productions and community programming in support of dance education and performance opportunities.