First Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards; MY FAIR LADY Leads Best Musical!

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

🎭 NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The first standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Zoe Mulzet - SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN - The Pennsylvania Playhouse 13%

MOMENTS

12%

Michael Marano -- Shawnee Playhouse

RESILIENCE CABARET

8%

Carter Reichard -- Reclaimed Performing Arts Company

RESILIENCE CABARET

7%

Angel D'Andria -- Reclaimed Performing Arts Company

RAZZLE DAZZLE 'EM

7%

Jenny Lee Stern -- Bucks County Playhouse

THIS IS ME CABARET

6%

Deanna Mogianesi -- Pennsylvania Playhouse

ONE-MAN NUTCRACKER

5%

Chris Davis -- Proscenium Theatre @ The Drake

THIS IS ME CABARET

5%

Lucy Moore -- The Pennsylvania Playhouse

CINDERELLA

5%

Jennifer Lear -- Ritz Theatre Company

THIS IS ME CABARET

4%

Malana Wilson -- Pennsylvania Playhouse

BROADWAY SHOWSTOPPERS

4%

Chris Fitting -- Touring

RESILIENCE CABARET

4%

Giovanni Marini -- Reclaimed Performing Arts Company

A NOT SO SILENT NIGHT

4%

Danny Murphy and Brendan Hamel -- Danny Murphy Productions

A NOT SO SILENT NIGHT

4%

Cristian Rodriguez -- Danny Murphy Productions

DELCOBILLY

3%

Rick Reynolds -- Barnstormers Theater

HOLLIDAZZLE

3%

Laura Cilia -- NCT (Narberth Community Theatre)

A NOT SO SILENT NIGHT

3%

Isabella Box -- Danny Murphy Productions

A NOT SO SILENT NIGHT

2%

Nella Hilden -- Danny Murphy Productions

A NOT SO SILENT NIGHT

2%

Nicole Salerno -- Danny Murphy Productions

CATS

23%

Naomi Naughton -- Shawnee Playhouse

IN THE HEIGHTS

9%

Ali Santos -- Pennsylvania Playhouse

FOOTLOOSE

7%

Morgaine Ford-Workman and Alyssa Wiltbank -- Newtown Arts Company

ALL SHOOK UP

5%

Ash Booth -- Ghostlight Players

NEWSIES

5%

Matthew English -- Viviana Theatre

GREASE

4%

David Arzberger -- Shawnee Playhouse

ALL SHOOK UP

3%

Joseph Ambrosia -- The Milford Theater

HAIRSPRAY

3%

Devon Sinclair & Jenna Williamson -- The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series

THE WEDDING SINGER

3%

Jenna Eberhardt -- In2YouArts

DISENCHANTED!

3%

Carson Long -- Old Academy Players

SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN

3%

Jessica Sturm -- PA Playhouse

CINDERELLA

3%

Marley Madding -- Town & Country Players

SHREK

3%

Stephen Casey -- Neshaminy valley music theater

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

3%

Lester Holmes -- Newtown Arts Company

A FEW GOOD MEN

2%

Joseph Fuqua -- The Milford Theater

ARCADIA

2%

Kira Stein -- Village Players of Hatboro

HEATHERS

2%

Joey Schubert -- cedar crest college

SHREK

2%

Mackenzie Lewis -- Civic Theater of Allentown

EVITA

2%

Gustavo Wons -- The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series

HAIRSPRAY

2%

Patrick Murray -- Wilmington Drama League

SPRING AWAKENING

2%

Julianna Babb -- Relic Theatre Company

SIGIN IN THE RAIN

1%

Jess Strum -- Pennsylvania playhouse

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

1%

Katie VanNewkirk -- Barnstormers Theater

GROUNDHOG DAY

1%

Rose Fortcamp -- Civic Theatre

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

1%

Melanie Cotton -- Peoples Light

CATS

20%

Erik Simon -- The Shawnee Playhouse

INTO THE WOODS

6%

Kimberly May -- The Milford Theater

THE WEDDING SINGER

6%

Adriana Stigliano Beers -- In2YouArts

THE LION THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE

6%

Madison Hart -- DCP Theatre

LITTLE WOMEN

5%

Annalise Settefrati -- Village Players of Hatboro

ALL SHOOK UP

5%

Brian Sell -- The Ghostlight Players

FOOTLOOSE

4%

Michelle Hediger -- Newtown Arts Company

SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN

4%

Todd Burkel -- The Pennsylvania playhouse

CINDERELLA

3%

Anne Hauck -- Town & Country Players

GREASE

3%

Barbara Beltz -- The Shawnee Playhouse

HAIRSPRAY

3%

Brenda McGuire & Heather Sheldon -- The Bill Muitmer Summer Theatre Series

SPRING AWAKENING

3%

Asaki Kuruma -- Relic Theatre Company

HEATHERS

3%

Will Morris -- cedar crest college

ALL SHOOK UP

3%

Joseph Ambrosia -- The Milford Theater

CATS

3%

Kai Powell -- The Shawnee Playhouse

FOOTLOOSE

3%

Matthew Hogeland -- Playcrafters of Skippack

TITANIC

2%

Nancy Ridgeway -- Town & Country Players

BEAUTY & THE BEAST

2%

Olivia Domaleski -- Rebel Stages

SHREK

2%

Kelcie Cosgrove -- Civic Theater of Allentown

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

2%

Rigby Maiatico -- Civic Theatre

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

2%

Todd Burkel -- PA Playhouse

EVITA

2%

Brenda McGuire & Heather Sheldon -- The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series

THE WIZARD OF OZ

2%

Lucy Moth -- Players Club of Swarthmore

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

2%

Camilla Dely -- Peoples Light

THE COTTAGE

1%

Cathy Zeller -- DCP Theatre

CATS

29%

- Shawnee Playhouse

FOOTLOOSE

10%

- Newtown Arts Company

SIGIN IN THE RAIN

10%

- Pennsylvania Playhouse

ALL SHOOK UP

9%

- Ghostlight Players

ALL SHOOK UP

8%

- The Milford Theater

GREASE

7%

- The Shawnee Playhouse

HAIRSPRAY

7%

- Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series

SHREK

7%

- Neshaminy Valley Music Theatre

THE WEDDING SINGER

6%

- In2YouArts - The Sherman Theater

HAIRSPRAY

5%

- Wilmington Drama League

EVITA

3%

- The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series

CATS

18%

Naomi Naughton -- Shawnee Playhouse

INTO THE WOODS

8%

Joseph Ambrosia -- The Milford Theater

NEWSIES

4%

Matthew English -- Viviana Theatre

DISENCHANTED!

4%

Annie Hnatko -- Old Academy Players

ALL SHOOK UP

4%

Brian Sell -- Ghostlight Players

TITANIC

3%

Brad Ogden -- Town and Country Players

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

3%

Christina Breeman -- Newtown Arts Company

GREASE

3%

Mackenzie Maula -- The Shawnee Playhouse

BEAUTY & THE BEAST

3%

Brandon Hanks -- Rebel Stages

CABARET

3%

Leena Devlin -- Playcrafters of Skippack

THE WIZARD OF OZ, THE MUSICAL

3%

Anne Marie Scalies -- PCS

IN THE HEIGHTS

3%

Jonathan Shehab -- Pennsylvania Playhouse - Bethlehem

FOOTLOOSE!

3%

Morgaine Ford-Workman -- Newtown Arts Company

HAIRSPRAY

2%

Darah Donaher -- The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series

FOOTLOOSE

2%

Rachel Fisher -- Playcrafters of Skippack

ALL SHOOK UP

2%

Joseph Ambrosia -- The Milford Theater

OLIVER!

2%

Daniel Petrovich -- Star of the Day

CINDERELLA

2%

Kallie Cooper-Damon -- Town & Country Players

SHREK

2%

William Sanders -- Civic Theater of Allentown

HAIRSPRAY

2%

Patrick Murray -- Wilmington Drama League

SHREK

2%

Stephen Casey -- Neshaminy valley music theater

SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN

1%

Rachel Lutz -- Pennsylvania Playhouse

NEXT TO NORMAL

1%

Ryan Starczweski -- FaceTime Theatre

REEFER MADNESS

1%

Rae Labadie -- Civic Theatre

110 IN THE SHADE

1%

Bill Gilbertson -- Footlighters Theater

A FEW GOOD MEN

24%

Joseph Fuqua -- The Milford Theater

THE BLUE WHALE

9%

Midge McClosky -- Shawnee Playhouse

FENCES

8%

Adam Newborn -- Pennsylvania Playhouse

THE LION THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE

5%

Colleen Algeo/Jane Spigel -- DCP Theatre

THE TAYLOR SWIFT/UNABOMBER PLAY

4%

Abby Davis -- The Proscenium at The Drake

POCATELLO

4%

Jack Bathke -- Langhorne Players

THE PHILADELPHIA STORY

3%

Emily-Grace Murray -- Playcrafters of Skippack

THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE

3%

Ashley Lora-Lee -- Village Players of Hatboro

CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME

3%

Josh Tull -- Old Academy Players

HAMLET

2%

Carter Reichard -- Reclaimed Performing Arts Company

PRIMARY TRUST

2%

Amina Robinson -- Philadelphia Theatre Co.

PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE

2%

Jessa Casner -- Town & Country Players

THE COTTAGE

2%

Thomas Rush -- DCP Theatre

THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE

2%

Ashley Teneza -- Village Players of Hatboro

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE

2%

Sally Foster-Chang -- NCT (Narberth Community Theatre)

A RINGING OF DOORBELLS

2%

Caity Logan -- Town & Country Players

WOMEN AND THE FICTION THAT THEY WRITE

2%

Giovanni Marini -- Reclaimed Performing Arts Company

BULL IN A CHINA SHOP

2%

Cameron Kunsman & Carter Reichard -- Reclaimed Performing Arts Company

THE WORKER

1%

Paul Pride -- Town & Country Players

4000 MILES

1%

Debi Kierst -- Langhorne Players

THE THREE MUSKETEERS

1%

Joshua Starczewski -- FaceTime Theatre

CROSSING DELANCEY

1%

Joel Rosenwasser -- Allens Lane Art Center

DANGEROUS CORNER

1%

Cat Miller -- ActorsNET

THE WOLVES

1%

Kayla Bowe -- PCS Theatre

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

1%

Jennifer Wolfe -- Colonial Playhouse

CATS

16%

- The Shawnee Playhouse

INTO THE WOODS

5%

- The Milford Theater

NEWSIES

5%

- Viviana Theatre

ALL SHOOK UP

3%

- The Ghostlight players

POCATELLO

3%

- Langhorne Players

IN THE HEIGHTS

3%

- Pennsylvania Playhouse

THE WEDDING SINGER

3%

- In2YouArts-The Sherman Theater

TITANIC

3%

- Town & Country Players

GREASE

3%

- Shawnee Playhouse

OLIVER!

3%

- Star of the Day

SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN

3%

- Pennsylvania Playhouse

THE PROM

3%

- Methacton Community Theatre

FOOTLOOSE

3%

- Newtown Arts Company

SHREK

2%

- Neshaminy Valley Music Theatre

ALL SHOOK UP

2%

- The Milford Theater

HAIRSPRAY

2%

- Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series

RABBIT HOLE

2%

- The Stagecrafters Theater

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

2%

- Civic Theatre

SEUSSICAL

2%

- Star of the Day

A ROCK SAILS BY

2%

- DCP Theatre

MOON OVER BUFFALO

2%

- Village Players of Hatboro

SPRING AWAKENING

2%

- Relic Theatre Company

LITTLE WOMEN

1%

- Village Players of Hatboro

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

1%

- ActorsNET

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

1%

- Peoples Light

INTO THE WOODS

19%

Robert Lozada -- The Milford Theater

A ROCK SAILS BY

5%

Bill Algeo -- DCP Theatre

FOOTLOOSE

5%

Holden Sysler -- Newtown Arts Company

BEAUTY & THE BEAST

5%

Brandon Hanks -- Rebel Stages

IN THE HEIGHTS

5%

Brett Oliveira -- Pennsylvania Playhouse

TITANIC

4%

Scott Monsees -- Town & Country Players

DANGEROUS CORNER

4%

Andrena Wishnie -- ActorsNET

OLIVER!

4%

Carl Link -- Star of the Day

CATS

3%

Chris Hnasko -- The Shawnee Playhouse

GREASE

3%

Chris Hnasko -- The Shawnee Playhouse

HAIRSPRAY

3%

Brett Oliveira -- The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series

SPRING AWAKENING

3%

Bless Rudisill -- Relic Theatre Company

ETIQUETTE

3%

Abrham Bogale -- Pier Players Theatre Company

EVITA

3%

Brett Oliveira -- The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series

THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE

3%

Bill Algeo -- DCP Theatre

A FEW GOOD MEN

2%

Robert Lozada -- The Milford Theater

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN

2%

Brett Oliveiro -- Pennsylvania playhouse

DISENCHANTED!

2%

Steve Hnatko -- Old Academy Players

CATS

2%

Christopher Hnasko -- Shawnee Playhouse

CINDERELLA

2%

Scott Monsees -- Town & Country Players

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

2%

Ebony Burton -- Peoples Light

CHICAGO

2%

Tom Yenchick -- Forge Theatre

ALL SHOOK UP

2%

Robert Lozada -- The Milford Theater

NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE

2%

Harley Cooper -- Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series

NOISES OFF!

2%

Emily Cross -- Methacton Community Theater

INTO THE WOODS

17%

Alvera Sylvester -- The Milford Theater

CATS

12%

Bryan Scotton -- The Shawnee Playhouse

FOOTLOOSE

6%

Susan Den Outer -- Newtown Arts Company

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

5%

Amanda Haag -- PA Playhouse

ALL SHOOK UP

5%

Mark Urmson -- The Ghostlight Players

THE WEDDING SINGER

4%

Todd Deen -- In2YouArts

BEAUTY & THE BEAST

4%

Deanna Badik -- Rebel Stages

TITANIC

4%

Susan Den Outer -- Town & Country Players

NEWSIES

3%

Eileen Fields -- Viviana Theatre

SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN

3%

Amanda Haag -- Pennsylvania Playhouse

HAIRSPRAY

3%

Nicholas Conti -- The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series

CINDERELLA

3%

Heidi New -- Town & Country Players

FOOTLOOSE

3%

Olivia Ruth -- Playcrafters of Skippack

GREASE

3%

Noelle Vallario -- The Shawnee Playhouse

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

2%

Nick Conti -- Civic Theatre

SHREK

2%

Nick Conti -- Civic Theater of Allentown

CHICAGO

2%

Denise Wisneski -- Forge Theatre

KISS ME, KATE

2%

Thomas Fosnocht & Val Zvinyatskovsky -- Quintessence Theatre

SPRING AWAKENING

2%

Jake Collins -- Relic Theatre Company

OLIVER!

2%

Mel Nichols -- Star of the Day

ALL SHOOK UP

2%

Sandy Stalter -- The Milford Theater

EVITA

2%

Lucille DeMasi Kincaid -- The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series

NEXT TO NORMAL

2%

Joe Perry -- FaceTime Theatre

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

2%

Rob Diton -- Barnstormers Theater

INTO THE WOODS

1%

Raquel Garcia -- Narberth Community Theatre

CATS

15%

- Shawnee Playhouse

INTO THE WOODS

7%

- The Milford Theater

NEWSIES

4%

- Viviana Theatre

IN THE HEIGHTS

4%

- Pennsylvania Playhouse

TITANIC

3%

- Town & Country Players

ALL SHOOK UP

3%

- The Milford Theater

GREASE

3%

- Shawnee Playhouse

FOOTLOOSE!

3%

- Newtown Arts Company

OLIVER!

3%

- Star of the Day

ALL SHOOK UP

3%

- Ghostlight Players

ROCK OF AGES

3%

- Players Club of Swarthmore

THE WEDDING SINGER

3%

- In2YouArts

SHREK

3%

- Neshaminy Valley Music Theatre

BEAUTY & THE BEAST

2%

- Rebel Stages

SHREK

2%

- Civic Theatre

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

2%

- Peoples Light

FOOTLOOSE

2%

- Playcrafters of Skippack

LEADER OF THE PACK

2%

- Bucks County Playhouse

CABARET

2%

- Playcrafters of Skippack

RIDE THE CYCLONE

2%

- Music Mountain Theatre

NEXT TO NORMAL

2%

- FaceTime Theatre

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

2%

- Newtown Arts Company

THE PROM

2%

- Methacton Community Theatre

SIGIN IN THE RAIN

2%

- Pennsylvania playhouse

HAIRSPRAY

2%

- Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series

THE BLUE WHALE

26%

- Shawnee Playhouse

WOMEN AND THE FICTION THAT THEY WRITE

13%

- Reclaimed Performing Arts Company

A ROCK SAILS BY

11%

- DCP Theatre

THE TAYLOR SWIFT/UNABOMBER PLAY

9%

- The Proscenium at The Drake

THE BALLAD OF KING HENRY

6%

- PCS Theatre

WISHING TO GROW UP BRIGHTLY

6%

- Theatre Horizon

ETIQUETTE

5%

- Pier Players Theatre Company

PENELOPE

4%

- Theatre Horizon

THE FAIRYMAN

4%

- Reclaimed Performing Arts Company

INK & PAINT

4%

- Pier Players Theatre Company/Media Theatre

PINKY PROMISE

3%

- Paper Doll Ensemble

LIONS

3%

- Lightning Rod Special

FELIPILLO

3%

- Beacon Theatre

LA OTRA

2%

- 1812 Productions

CATS

23%

Michael Guerriere -- The Shawnee Playhouse

GREASE

3%

Jovon Barnes -- Shawnee Playhouse

TITANIC

2%

Alyssa Moore -- Town & Country Players

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

2%

Amanda Cutalo -- Newtown Arts Company

CHICAGO

2%

Allison Toth -- Main Street Theater

SEUSSICAL

2%

Alexis Leon -- Star of the Day

SHREK

2%

Dakota Yates -- Neshaminy valley music theater

FOOTLOOSE

2%

Jane Vitelli -- Playcrafters of Skippack

THE PROM

2%

Serena Barone -- Methacton Community Theatre

SHREK

2%

James Legette -- Neshaminy valley music theater

NEWSIES

2%

Brendan Baldwin -- Viviana Theatre

ALL SHOOK UP

2%

Dorian Bean -- Ghostlight Players

IN THE HEIGHTS

2%

Hailey Lara -- Pennsylvania Playhouse

CABARET

2%

Emily-Grace Murray -- Playcrafters of Skippack

DISENCHANTED!

1%

Carson Long -- Old Academy Players

CINDERELLA

1%

Tricia (Curley) Clark -- Town & Country Players

HAIRSPRAY

1%

Nikki Cohen -- NCC Summer Theatre

RIDE THE CYCLONE

1%

Elizabeth Axler -- Music Mountain Theatre

FOOTLOOSE

1%

Gregory Kooker -- Playcrafters of Skippack

FOOTLOOSE

1%

Kaleigh Coyle -- Newtown Arts Company

ALL SHOOK UP

1%

Ryan Fogler -- The Milford Theater

CATS

1%

Joseph Ambrosia -- Shawnee Playhouse

BEAUTY & THE BEAST

1%

Malana Wilson -- Rebel Stages

INTO THE WOODS

1%

Alicia Huppman -- NCT (Narberth Community Theatre)

CATS

1%

David Arzberger -- Shawnee Playhouse

A FEW GOOD MEN

31%

Michael Guerriere -- The Milford Theater

THE LION THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE

15%

Braden Dell'Aquila -- DCP Theatre

HAMLET

3%

Alyssa Steiner -- Reclaimed Performing Arts Company

A FEW GOOD MEN

3%

AnnaLee Marine Paige -- The Milford Theater

THE BLUE WHALE

3%

Esther Vough -- Shawnee Playhouse

A FEW GOOD MEN

3%

Taylor James -- The Milford Theater

CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME

2%

Matt Johnston -- Old Academy Players

LITTLE WOMEN

2%

Josie O'Connell -- Village Players of Hatboro

THE WOLVES

2%

Angelina Canavan -- PCS Theatre

HAMLET

2%

Zachary Lentz -- Reclaimed Performing Arts Company

ROZ AND RAY

2%

Emily-Grace Murray -- Players Club of Swarthmore

DIAL M FOR MURDER

2%

Margaret Wilson -- PA Playhouse

BOEING BOEING

1%

Kelly Krieger -- Shawnee Playhouse

THE BLUE WHALE

1%

Cadence Bohdal -- Shawnee Playhouse

PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE

1%

Caitlin Davies -- Town & Country Players

PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE

1%

Angelina Meehan -- Town & Country Players

THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROVE

1%

Darwin Zehr -- DCP Theatre

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

1%

Barbara Scanlon -- Colonial Playhouse

DANGEROUS CORNER

1%

Morgan Petronis -- ActorsNET

THE WORKER

1%

Roseann Enwright -- Town & Country Players

COASTIE

1%

Jules Gindraux -- Shawnee Playhouse

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE

1%

Lucy Fletcher -- NCT (Narberth Community Theatre)

THE BLUE WHALE

1%

Dawn Daignault -- Shawnee Playhouse

NOW AND THEN

1%

Jenna Moschella -- ActorsNET

AFTER THE BLAST BY ZOE KAZAN

1%

Caity Brown -- Langhorne Players

A FEW GOOD MEN

30%

- The Milford Theater

THE COTTAGE

16%

- DCP Theatre

THE BLUE WHALE

5%

- Shawnee Playhouse

FENCES

5%

- Pennsylvania Playhouse

LITTLE WOMEN

4%

- Village Players of Hatboro

NOISES OFF!

4%

- Methacton Community Theater

POCATELLO

3%

- Langhorne Players

CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME

3%

- Old Academy Players

THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE

3%

- DCP Theatre

PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE

2%

- Town & Country Players

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

2%

- Colonial Playhouse

NOW AND THEN

2%

- ActorsNET

BOEING BOEING

2%

- Shawnee Playhouse

THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE

2%

- Village Players of Hatboro

MOON OVER BUFFALO

1%

- Village Players of Hatboro

HAMLET

1%

- Reclaimed Performing Arts Company

ONE-MAN NUTCRACKER

1%

- Proscenium Theatre & The Drake

THE TAYLOR SWIFT/UNABOMBER PLAY

1%

- The Proscenium at The Drake

WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION

1%

- Town & Country Players

PRIMARY TRUST

1%

- Philadelphia Theatre Company

THE THREE MUSKETEERS (IN SPACE)

1%

- FaceTime Theatre

THE WOLVES

1%

- PCS Theatre

GEORGIANA & KITTY: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLY

1%

- Actors NET of Bucks County

A ROCK SAILS BY

1%

- DCP Theatre

A DOLL'S HOUSE

1%

- ActorsNET

INTO THE WOODS

27%

Jahn Kefa -- The Milford Theater

THE LION THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE

12%

Bill & Colleen Algeo -- DCP Theatre

CATS

9%

Midge McClosky -- Shawnee Playhouse

IN THE HEIGHTS

5%

Brett Oliveira -- Pennsylvania Playhouse

NEWSIES

4%

Tom Weber -- Viviana Theatre

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

4%

Anton Volovsek -- Peoples Light

HAIRSPRAY

3%

Brett Oliveira -- The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series

FOOTLOOSE

3%

Wren Workman -- Newtown Arts Company

THE WEDDING SINGER

3%

Max Kubiak -- In2YouArts

SPRING AWAKENING

3%

Chris Haig -- Relic Theatre Company

TITANIC

2%

David Sharper -- Town & Country Players

ALL SHOOK UP

2%

Chuck O'Neil -- The Milford Theater

POCATELLO

2%

David Sullivan -- Langhorne Players

A FEW GOOD MEN

2%

Chuck O'Neil Jr. -- The Milford Theater

SEUSSICAL

2%

Mickey Brown -- Star of the Day

FENCES

2%

Brett Oliveira -- Pennsylvania Playhouse

NOISES OFF!

2%

Harvey Perelman -- Methacton Community Theater

CINDERELLA

2%

Jamie Bradley -- Town & Country Players

HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE

1%

David Fischer -- Village Players of Hatboro

THE CRUCIBLE

1%

Melissa Victor -- Newtown Arts Company

EVITA

1%

Brett Oliveira -- The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series

PICASSO AT LAPIN AGILE

1%

Jon Knapp -- Town & Country Players

DANGEROUS CORNER

1%

Cat Milone -- ActorsNET

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

1%

Dino Capone -- Barnstormers Theater

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE

1%

Melissa Victor -- Newtown Arts Company

INTO THE WOODS

15%

Chris Dombrow -- The Milford Theater

CATS

14%

David Krupski -- The Shawnee Playhouse

FOOTLOOSE

8%

Seth Epstein -- Newtown Arts Company

HAIRSPRAY

8%

Brett Oliveira -- The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series

A ROCK SAILS BY

6%

Bill Algeo -- DCP Theatre

ONE-MAN NUTCRACKER

5%

Adriano Shaplin -- Proscenium Theatre @ The Drake

EVITA

5%

Brett Oliveira -- The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series

ARCADIA

4%

Steve Niles and Kira Stein -- Village Players of Hatboro

THE BLUE WHALE

4%

Midge McClosky -- Shawnee Playhouse

SPRING AWAKENING

4%

Larry Fowler -- Relic Theatre Company

A FEW GOOD MEN

4%

Chris Dombrow -- The Milford Theater

ROZ AND RAY

4%

Ryan Kadwill -- Players Club of Swarthmore

ETIQUETTE

3%

Abrham Bogale -- Pier Players Theatre Company

ALL SHOOK UP

3%

Paul Miletti -- The Milford Theater

NOISES OFF!

3%

Ryan Kadwill -- Methacton Community Theater

HAMLET

3%

Caleb Flannery -- Reclaimed Performing Arts Company

INTO THE WOODS

2%

Don Otto -- NCT (Narberth Community Theatre)

BOEING BOEING

2%

Dirk Marks -- Shawnee Playhouse

THE FAIRYMAN

1%

Caleb Flannery -- Reclaimed Performing Arts Company

THE FAIRYMAN

1%

Dan Black -- Reclaimed Performing Arts Company

BOLEROS FOR THE DISENCHANTED

1%

Marcus Dominguez -- PCS Theatre

LA OTRA

1%

Liz Atkinson -- 1812 Productions

INTO THE WOODS

24%

Michael Guerriere -- The Milford Theater

ALL SHOOK UP

3%

Lauren Ralston -- The Ghostlight Players

ALL SHOOK UP

3%

Olivia Stettler -- Ghostlight Players

OLIVER!

3%

Liam Griffith -- Star of the Day

ALL SHOOK UP

2%

Alexis Goode -- The Milford Theater

CINDERELLA

2%

Alyssa Moore -- Town & Country Players

GREASE

2%

Anthony Gaglione -- Shawnee Playhouse

DISENCHANTED!

2%

Alyssia Sims -- Old Academy Players

INTO THE WOODS

2%

Johanna Gelbs -- The Milford Theater

CABARET

2%

Ben Fried -- Playcrafters of Skippack

TITANIC

2%

Maria Pfender Seifert -- Town & Country Players

NEWSIES

2%

Dawn Sheppard -- Viviana Theatre

FOOTLOOSE

2%

Liam McKernan -- Newtown Arts Company

GREASE

2%

Samantha Lipperini -- Shawnee Playhouse

FOOTLOOSE

1%

Joseph Cutalo -- Newtown Arts Company

SHREK

1%

Alyssa Wiltbank -- Neshaminy Valley Music Theatre

SEUSSICAL

1%

Hayden Brown -- Center Stage Productions

HAIRSPRAY

1%

Nikki Cohen -- Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series

SHREK

1%

Brooke Harrsch -- Civic Theater of Allentown

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

1%

Lydia Walker -- Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series

CATS

1%

Bri Rosa -- Shawnee Playhouse

FOOTLOOSE

1%

Cassidy Butler -- Playcrafters of Skippack

HEATHERS

1%

alyssa weber -- cedar crest college

SHREK

1%

Noah Shafer -- Civic Theater of Allentown

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

1%

Andrew Reyes -- Steel River Playhouse

A FEW GOOD MEN

27%

Darren Fouse -- Milford theater

THE LION THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE

16%

Marianne Dell'Aquila -- DCP Theatre

A FEW GOOD MEN

5%

Alex Miller -- Milford theater

A FEW GOOD MEN

5%

Kris Tjornhom -- The Milford Theater

THE PHILADELPHIA STORY

3%

Ben Fried -- Playcrafters of Skippack

THE BLUE WHALE

2%

Isabelle Law -- Shawnee Playhouse

CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME

2%

Tom Stone -- Old Academy Players

PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE

2%

Bobby Riser -- Town & Country Players

PRIMARY TRUST

2%

Akeem Davis -- Philadelphia Theatre Company

THE BLUE WHALE

2%

Skipper DeBlasio -- Shawnee Playhouse

THE LION, THE WITCH & THE WARDROBE

2%

Thomas Rush -- DCP Theatre

POCATELLO

2%

Kyle Hulehan -- Langhorne Players

LITTLE WOMEN

2%

Meg Waldowski -- Village Players of Hatboro

POCATELLO

1%

Emily Ewig -- Langhorne Players

THE BLUE WHALE

1%

Kyra Lavine-Ertle -- Shawnee Playhouse

BOEING BOEING

1%

Juliet Dunham -- Shawnee Playhouse

LITTLE WOMEN

1%

Chris DeWitt -- Village Players of Hatboro

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

1%

Esh Ryans -- ActorsNET

CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME

1%

Christie Fischer -- Old Academy Players

THE THREE MUSKETEERS (IN SPACE)

1%

Cheyenne Malfaro -- FaceTime theatre

A ROCK SAILS BY

1%

Tiffany Peoples -- DCP Theatre

BULL IN A CHINA SHOP

1%

Sofia Barbour -- Reclaimed Performing Arts Company

LITTLE WOMEN

1%

Sophia Senderov -- Village Players of Hatboro

A FEW GOOD MEN

1%

Chuck O'Neil III -- The Milford Theater

MOON OVER BUFFALO

1%

Anna Bica -- Village Players of Hatboro

THE LION THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE

25%

- DCP Theatre

SHREK

12%

- Civic Theater of Allentown

A CHRISTMAS WIZARD OF OZ

11%

- Shawnee Playhouse

THE JUNGLE BOOK

9%

- Shawnee Playhouse

THE WIZARD OF OZ

9%

- Players Club of Swarthmore

THE WIZARD OF OZ

7%

- Stars of Tomorrow- Newtown Arts Company

NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE

7%

- Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series

THE PRINCESS AND THE FROG PRINCE

6%

- Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival

CAFE MURDER

6%

- Classics for Kids- Newtown Arts Company

RAINBOW FISH

4%

- Star of the Day

DARE TO DREAM

4%

- Star of the Day

21%

The Milford Theater

17%

Shawnee Playhouse

11%

DCP Theatre

4%

Pennsylvania Playhouse

3%

Town & Country Players

3%

Newtown Arts Company

3%

Viviana Theatre

3%

The Ghostlight Players

2%

Langhorne Players

2%

Civic Theatre

2%

Rebel Stages

2%

Star of the Day

2%

In2YouArts

2%

Playcrafters of Skippack

2%

Old Academy Players

2%

PCS Theatre

1%

The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series

1%

Bucks County Playhouse

1%

SALT

1%

Music Mountain Theatre

1%

Neshaminy Valley Music Theatre

1%

The Pennsylvania Playhouse

1%

Relic Theatre Co.

1%

FaceTime Theatre

1%

Players Club of Swarthmore

Wrong region? Click here.

NEXT UP FOR YOU A CHRISTMAS CAROL Begins Performances At Doylestown Theatre Academy In December Video: First Look At ELF THE MUSICAL At Bucks County Playhouse Photos: ELF: THE MUSICAL At Bucks County Playhouse Photos: Inis Nua Theatre Company & Tiny Dynamite's THE GREATEST PLAY IN THE HISTORY OF THE WORLD... Photos/Video: THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE At Quintessence Theatre Browse More BWW FOR YOU

