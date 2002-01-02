First Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards; MY FAIR LADY Leads Best Musical!

Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond.
The first standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Zoe Mulzet
- SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN
- The Pennsylvania Playhouse
13%
Michael Marano
- MOMENTS
- Shawnee Playhouse
12%
Carter Reichard
- RESILIENCE CABARET
- Reclaimed Performing Arts Company
8%
Angel D'Andria
- RESILIENCE CABARET
- Reclaimed Performing Arts Company
7%
Jenny Lee Stern
- RAZZLE DAZZLE 'EM
- Bucks County Playhouse
7%
Deanna Mogianesi
- THIS IS ME CABARET
- Pennsylvania Playhouse
6%
Chris Davis
- ONE-MAN NUTCRACKER
- Proscenium Theatre @ The Drake
5%
Lucy Moore
- THIS IS ME CABARET
- The Pennsylvania Playhouse
5%
Jennifer Lear
- CINDERELLA
- Ritz Theatre Company
5%
Malana Wilson
- THIS IS ME CABARET
- Pennsylvania Playhouse
4%
Chris Fitting
- BROADWAY SHOWSTOPPERS
- Touring
4%
Giovanni Marini
- RESILIENCE CABARET
- Reclaimed Performing Arts Company
4%
Danny Murphy and Brendan Hamel
- A NOT SO SILENT NIGHT
- Danny Murphy Productions
4%
Cristian Rodriguez
- A NOT SO SILENT NIGHT
- Danny Murphy Productions
4%
Rick Reynolds
- DELCOBILLY
- Barnstormers Theater
3%
Laura Cilia
- HOLLIDAZZLE
- NCT (Narberth Community Theatre)
3%
Isabella Box
- A NOT SO SILENT NIGHT
- Danny Murphy Productions
3%
Nella Hilden
- A NOT SO SILENT NIGHT
- Danny Murphy Productions
2%
Nicole Salerno
- A NOT SO SILENT NIGHT
- Danny Murphy Productions
2%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Naomi Naughton
- CATS
- Shawnee Playhouse
23%
Ali Santos
- IN THE HEIGHTS
- Pennsylvania Playhouse
9%
Morgaine Ford-Workman and Alyssa Wiltbank
- FOOTLOOSE
- Newtown Arts Company
7%
Ash Booth
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Ghostlight Players
5%
Matthew English
- NEWSIES
- Viviana Theatre
5%
David Arzberger
- GREASE
- Shawnee Playhouse
4%
Joseph Ambrosia
- ALL SHOOK UP
- The Milford Theater
3%
Devon Sinclair & Jenna Williamson
- HAIRSPRAY
- The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
3%
Jenna Eberhardt
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- In2YouArts
3%
Carson Long
- DISENCHANTED!
- Old Academy Players
3%
Jessica Sturm
- SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN
- PA Playhouse
3%
Marley Madding
- CINDERELLA
- Town & Country Players
3%
Stephen Casey
- SHREK
- Neshaminy valley music theater
3%
Lester Holmes
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Newtown Arts Company
3%
Joseph Fuqua
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- The Milford Theater
2%
Kira Stein
- ARCADIA
- Village Players of Hatboro
2%
Joey Schubert
- HEATHERS
- cedar crest college
2%
Mackenzie Lewis
- SHREK
- Civic Theater of Allentown
2%
Gustavo Wons
- EVITA
- The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
2%
Patrick Murray
- HAIRSPRAY
- Wilmington Drama League
2%
Julianna Babb
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Relic Theatre Company
2%
Jess Strum
- SIGIN IN THE RAIN
- Pennsylvania playhouse
1%
Katie VanNewkirk
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Barnstormers Theater
1%
Rose Fortcamp
- GROUNDHOG DAY
- Civic Theatre
1%
Melanie Cotton
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Peoples Light
1%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Erik Simon
- CATS
- The Shawnee Playhouse
20%
Kimberly May
- INTO THE WOODS
- The Milford Theater
6%
Adriana Stigliano Beers
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- In2YouArts
6%
Madison Hart
- THE LION THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE
- DCP Theatre
6%
Annalise Settefrati
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Village Players of Hatboro
5%
Brian Sell
- ALL SHOOK UP
- The Ghostlight Players
5%
Michelle Hediger
- FOOTLOOSE
- Newtown Arts Company
4%
Todd Burkel
- SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN
- The Pennsylvania playhouse
4%
Anne Hauck
- CINDERELLA
- Town & Country Players
3%
Barbara Beltz
- GREASE
- The Shawnee Playhouse
3%
Brenda McGuire & Heather Sheldon
- HAIRSPRAY
- The Bill Muitmer Summer Theatre Series
3%
Asaki Kuruma
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Relic Theatre Company
3%
Will Morris
- HEATHERS
- cedar crest college
3%
Joseph Ambrosia
- ALL SHOOK UP
- The Milford Theater
3%
Kai Powell
- CATS
- The Shawnee Playhouse
3%
Matthew Hogeland
- FOOTLOOSE
- Playcrafters of Skippack
3%
Nancy Ridgeway
- TITANIC
- Town & Country Players
2%
Olivia Domaleski
- BEAUTY & THE BEAST
- Rebel Stages
2%
Kelcie Cosgrove
- SHREK
- Civic Theater of Allentown
2%
Rigby Maiatico
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Civic Theatre
2%
Todd Burkel
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- PA Playhouse
2%
Brenda McGuire & Heather Sheldon
- EVITA
- The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
2%
Lucy Moth
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Players Club of Swarthmore
2%
Camilla Dely
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Peoples Light
2%
Cathy Zeller
- THE COTTAGE
- DCP Theatre
1%Best Dance Production CATS
- Shawnee Playhouse
29%FOOTLOOSE
- Newtown Arts Company
10%SIGIN IN THE RAIN
- Pennsylvania Playhouse
10%ALL SHOOK UP
- Ghostlight Players
9%ALL SHOOK UP
- The Milford Theater
8%GREASE
- The Shawnee Playhouse
7%HAIRSPRAY
- Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
7%SHREK
- Neshaminy Valley Music Theatre
7%THE WEDDING SINGER
- In2YouArts - The Sherman Theater
6%HAIRSPRAY
- Wilmington Drama League
5%EVITA
- The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
3%Best Direction Of A Musical
Naomi Naughton
- CATS
- Shawnee Playhouse
18%
Joseph Ambrosia
- INTO THE WOODS
- The Milford Theater
8%
Matthew English
- NEWSIES
- Viviana Theatre
4%
Annie Hnatko
- DISENCHANTED!
- Old Academy Players
4%
Brian Sell
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Ghostlight Players
4%
Brad Ogden
- TITANIC
- Town and Country Players
3%
Christina Breeman
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Newtown Arts Company
3%
Mackenzie Maula
- GREASE
- The Shawnee Playhouse
3%
Brandon Hanks
- BEAUTY & THE BEAST
- Rebel Stages
3%
Leena Devlin
- CABARET
- Playcrafters of Skippack
3%
Anne Marie Scalies
- THE WIZARD OF OZ, THE MUSICAL
- PCS
3%
Jonathan Shehab
- IN THE HEIGHTS
- Pennsylvania Playhouse - Bethlehem
3%
Morgaine Ford-Workman
- FOOTLOOSE!
- Newtown Arts Company
3%
Darah Donaher
- HAIRSPRAY
- The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
2%
Rachel Fisher
- FOOTLOOSE
- Playcrafters of Skippack
2%
Joseph Ambrosia
- ALL SHOOK UP
- The Milford Theater
2%
Daniel Petrovich
- OLIVER!
- Star of the Day
2%
Kallie Cooper-Damon
- CINDERELLA
- Town & Country Players
2%
William Sanders
- SHREK
- Civic Theater of Allentown
2%
Patrick Murray
- HAIRSPRAY
- Wilmington Drama League
2%
Stephen Casey
- SHREK
- Neshaminy valley music theater
2%
Rachel Lutz
- SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN
- Pennsylvania Playhouse
1%
Ryan Starczweski
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- FaceTime Theatre
1%
Rae Labadie
- REEFER MADNESS
- Civic Theatre
1%
Bill Gilbertson
- 110 IN THE SHADE
- Footlighters Theater
1%Best Direction Of A Play
Joseph Fuqua
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- The Milford Theater
24%
Midge McClosky
- THE BLUE WHALE
- Shawnee Playhouse
9%
Adam Newborn
- FENCES
- Pennsylvania Playhouse
8%
Colleen Algeo/Jane Spigel
- THE LION THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE
- DCP Theatre
5%
Abby Davis
- THE TAYLOR SWIFT/UNABOMBER PLAY
- The Proscenium at The Drake
4%
Jack Bathke
- POCATELLO
- Langhorne Players
4%
Emily-Grace Murray
- THE PHILADELPHIA STORY
- Playcrafters of Skippack
3%
Ashley Lora-Lee
- THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE
- Village Players of Hatboro
3%
Josh Tull
- CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME
- Old Academy Players
3%
Carter Reichard
- HAMLET
- Reclaimed Performing Arts Company
2%
Amina Robinson
- PRIMARY TRUST
- Philadelphia Theatre Co.
2%
Jessa Casner
- PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE
- Town & Country Players
2%
Thomas Rush
- THE COTTAGE
- DCP Theatre
2%
Ashley Teneza
- THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE
- Village Players of Hatboro
2%
Sally Foster-Chang
- PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
- NCT (Narberth Community Theatre)
2%
Caity Logan
- A RINGING OF DOORBELLS
- Town & Country Players
2%
Giovanni Marini
- WOMEN AND THE FICTION THAT THEY WRITE
- Reclaimed Performing Arts Company
2%
Cameron Kunsman & Carter Reichard
- BULL IN A CHINA SHOP
- Reclaimed Performing Arts Company
2%
Paul Pride
- THE WORKER
- Town & Country Players
1%
Debi Kierst
- 4000 MILES
- Langhorne Players
1%
Joshua Starczewski
- THE THREE MUSKETEERS
- FaceTime Theatre
1%
Joel Rosenwasser
- CROSSING DELANCEY
- Allens Lane Art Center
1%
Cat Miller
- DANGEROUS CORNER
- ActorsNET
1%
Kayla Bowe
- THE WOLVES
- PCS Theatre
1%
Jennifer Wolfe
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Colonial Playhouse
1%Best Ensemble CATS
- The Shawnee Playhouse
16%INTO THE WOODS
- The Milford Theater
5%NEWSIES
- Viviana Theatre
5%ALL SHOOK UP
- The Ghostlight players
3%POCATELLO
- Langhorne Players
3%IN THE HEIGHTS
- Pennsylvania Playhouse
3%THE WEDDING SINGER
- In2YouArts-The Sherman Theater
3%TITANIC
- Town & Country Players
3%GREASE
- Shawnee Playhouse
3%OLIVER!
- Star of the Day
3%SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN
- Pennsylvania Playhouse
3%THE PROM
- Methacton Community Theatre
3%FOOTLOOSE
- Newtown Arts Company
3%SHREK
- Neshaminy Valley Music Theatre
2%ALL SHOOK UP
- The Milford Theater
2%HAIRSPRAY
- Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
2%RABBIT HOLE
- The Stagecrafters Theater
2%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Civic Theatre
2%SEUSSICAL
- Star of the Day
2%A ROCK SAILS BY
- DCP Theatre
2%MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Village Players of Hatboro
2%SPRING AWAKENING
- Relic Theatre Company
2%LITTLE WOMEN
- Village Players of Hatboro
1%MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- ActorsNET
1%LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Peoples Light
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Robert Lozada
- INTO THE WOODS
- The Milford Theater
19%
Bill Algeo
- A ROCK SAILS BY
- DCP Theatre
5%
Holden Sysler
- FOOTLOOSE
- Newtown Arts Company
5%
Brandon Hanks
- BEAUTY & THE BEAST
- Rebel Stages
5%
Brett Oliveira
- IN THE HEIGHTS
- Pennsylvania Playhouse
5%
Scott Monsees
- TITANIC
- Town & Country Players
4%
Andrena Wishnie
- DANGEROUS CORNER
- ActorsNET
4%
Carl Link
- OLIVER!
- Star of the Day
4%
Chris Hnasko
- CATS
- The Shawnee Playhouse
3%
Chris Hnasko
- GREASE
- The Shawnee Playhouse
3%
Brett Oliveira
- HAIRSPRAY
- The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
3%
Bless Rudisill
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Relic Theatre Company
3%
Abrham Bogale
- ETIQUETTE
- Pier Players Theatre Company
3%
Brett Oliveira
- EVITA
- The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
3%
Bill Algeo
- THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE
- DCP Theatre
3%
Robert Lozada
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- The Milford Theater
2%
Brett Oliveiro
- SINGIN' IN THE RAIN
- Pennsylvania playhouse
2%
Steve Hnatko
- DISENCHANTED!
- Old Academy Players
2%
Christopher Hnasko
- CATS
- Shawnee Playhouse
2%
Scott Monsees
- CINDERELLA
- Town & Country Players
2%
Ebony Burton
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Peoples Light
2%
Tom Yenchick
- CHICAGO
- Forge Theatre
2%
Robert Lozada
- ALL SHOOK UP
- The Milford Theater
2%
Harley Cooper
- NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE
- Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
2%
Emily Cross
- NOISES OFF!
- Methacton Community Theater
2%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Alvera Sylvester
- INTO THE WOODS
- The Milford Theater
17%
Bryan Scotton
- CATS
- The Shawnee Playhouse
12%
Susan Den Outer
- FOOTLOOSE
- Newtown Arts Company
6%
Amanda Haag
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- PA Playhouse
5%
Mark Urmson
- ALL SHOOK UP
- The Ghostlight Players
5%
Todd Deen
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- In2YouArts
4%
Deanna Badik
- BEAUTY & THE BEAST
- Rebel Stages
4%
Susan Den Outer
- TITANIC
- Town & Country Players
4%
Eileen Fields
- NEWSIES
- Viviana Theatre
3%
Amanda Haag
- SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN
- Pennsylvania Playhouse
3%
Nicholas Conti
- HAIRSPRAY
- The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
3%
Heidi New
- CINDERELLA
- Town & Country Players
3%
Olivia Ruth
- FOOTLOOSE
- Playcrafters of Skippack
3%
Noelle Vallario
- GREASE
- The Shawnee Playhouse
3%
Nick Conti
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Civic Theatre
2%
Nick Conti
- SHREK
- Civic Theater of Allentown
2%
Denise Wisneski
- CHICAGO
- Forge Theatre
2%
Thomas Fosnocht & Val Zvinyatskovsky
- KISS ME, KATE
- Quintessence Theatre
2%
Jake Collins
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Relic Theatre Company
2%
Mel Nichols
- OLIVER!
- Star of the Day
2%
Sandy Stalter
- ALL SHOOK UP
- The Milford Theater
2%
Lucille DeMasi Kincaid
- EVITA
- The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
2%
Joe Perry
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- FaceTime Theatre
2%
Rob Diton
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Barnstormers Theater
2%
Raquel Garcia
- INTO THE WOODS
- Narberth Community Theatre
1%Best Musical CATS
- Shawnee Playhouse
15%INTO THE WOODS
- The Milford Theater
7%NEWSIES
- Viviana Theatre
4%IN THE HEIGHTS
- Pennsylvania Playhouse
4%TITANIC
- Town & Country Players
3%ALL SHOOK UP
- The Milford Theater
3%GREASE
- Shawnee Playhouse
3%FOOTLOOSE!
- Newtown Arts Company
3%OLIVER!
- Star of the Day
3%ALL SHOOK UP
- Ghostlight Players
3%ROCK OF AGES
- Players Club of Swarthmore
3%THE WEDDING SINGER
- In2YouArts
3%SHREK
- Neshaminy Valley Music Theatre
3%BEAUTY & THE BEAST
- Rebel Stages
2%SHREK
- Civic Theatre
2%LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Peoples Light
2%FOOTLOOSE
- Playcrafters of Skippack
2%LEADER OF THE PACK
- Bucks County Playhouse
2%CABARET
- Playcrafters of Skippack
2%RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Music Mountain Theatre
2%NEXT TO NORMAL
- FaceTime Theatre
2%IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Newtown Arts Company
2%THE PROM
- Methacton Community Theatre
2%SIGIN IN THE RAIN
- Pennsylvania playhouse
2%HAIRSPRAY
- Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
2%Best New Play Or Musical THE BLUE WHALE
- Shawnee Playhouse
26%WOMEN AND THE FICTION THAT THEY WRITE
- Reclaimed Performing Arts Company
13%A ROCK SAILS BY
- DCP Theatre
11%THE TAYLOR SWIFT/UNABOMBER PLAY
- The Proscenium at The Drake
9%THE BALLAD OF KING HENRY
- PCS Theatre
6%WISHING TO GROW UP BRIGHTLY
- Theatre Horizon
6%ETIQUETTE
- Pier Players Theatre Company
5%PENELOPE
- Theatre Horizon
4%THE FAIRYMAN
- Reclaimed Performing Arts Company
4%INK & PAINT
- Pier Players Theatre Company/Media Theatre
4%PINKY PROMISE
- Paper Doll Ensemble
3%LIONS
- Lightning Rod Special
3%FELIPILLO
- Beacon Theatre
3%LA OTRA
- 1812 Productions
2%Best Performer In A Musical
Michael Guerriere
- CATS
- The Shawnee Playhouse
23%
Jovon Barnes
- GREASE
- Shawnee Playhouse
3%
Alyssa Moore
- TITANIC
- Town & Country Players
2%
Amanda Cutalo
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Newtown Arts Company
2%
Allison Toth
- CHICAGO
- Main Street Theater
2%
Alexis Leon
- SEUSSICAL
- Star of the Day
2%
Dakota Yates
- SHREK
- Neshaminy valley music theater
2%
Jane Vitelli
- FOOTLOOSE
- Playcrafters of Skippack
2%
Serena Barone
- THE PROM
- Methacton Community Theatre
2%
James Legette
- SHREK
- Neshaminy valley music theater
2%
Brendan Baldwin
- NEWSIES
- Viviana Theatre
2%
Dorian Bean
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Ghostlight Players
2%
Hailey Lara
- IN THE HEIGHTS
- Pennsylvania Playhouse
2%
Emily-Grace Murray
- CABARET
- Playcrafters of Skippack
2%
Carson Long
- DISENCHANTED!
- Old Academy Players
1%
Tricia (Curley) Clark
- CINDERELLA
- Town & Country Players
1%
Nikki Cohen
- HAIRSPRAY
- NCC Summer Theatre
1%
Elizabeth Axler
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Music Mountain Theatre
1%
Gregory Kooker
- FOOTLOOSE
- Playcrafters of Skippack
1%
Kaleigh Coyle
- FOOTLOOSE
- Newtown Arts Company
1%
Ryan Fogler
- ALL SHOOK UP
- The Milford Theater
1%
Joseph Ambrosia
- CATS
- Shawnee Playhouse
1%
Malana Wilson
- BEAUTY & THE BEAST
- Rebel Stages
1%
Alicia Huppman
- INTO THE WOODS
- NCT (Narberth Community Theatre)
1%
David Arzberger
- CATS
- Shawnee Playhouse
1%Best Performer In A Play
Michael Guerriere
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- The Milford Theater
31%
Braden Dell'Aquila
- THE LION THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE
- DCP Theatre
15%
Alyssa Steiner
- HAMLET
- Reclaimed Performing Arts Company
3%
AnnaLee Marine Paige
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- The Milford Theater
3%
Esther Vough
- THE BLUE WHALE
- Shawnee Playhouse
3%
Taylor James
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- The Milford Theater
3%
Matt Johnston
- CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME
- Old Academy Players
2%
Josie O'Connell
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Village Players of Hatboro
2%
Angelina Canavan
- THE WOLVES
- PCS Theatre
2%
Zachary Lentz
- HAMLET
- Reclaimed Performing Arts Company
2%
Emily-Grace Murray
- ROZ AND RAY
- Players Club of Swarthmore
2%
Margaret Wilson
- DIAL M FOR MURDER
- PA Playhouse
2%
Kelly Krieger
- BOEING BOEING
- Shawnee Playhouse
1%
Cadence Bohdal
- THE BLUE WHALE
- Shawnee Playhouse
1%
Caitlin Davies
- PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE
- Town & Country Players
1%
Angelina Meehan
- PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE
- Town & Country Players
1%
Darwin Zehr
- THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROVE
- DCP Theatre
1%
Barbara Scanlon
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Colonial Playhouse
1%
Morgan Petronis
- DANGEROUS CORNER
- ActorsNET
1%
Roseann Enwright
- THE WORKER
- Town & Country Players
1%
Jules Gindraux
- COASTIE
- Shawnee Playhouse
1%
Lucy Fletcher
- PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
- NCT (Narberth Community Theatre)
1%
Dawn Daignault
- THE BLUE WHALE
- Shawnee Playhouse
1%
Jenna Moschella
- NOW AND THEN
- ActorsNET
1%
Caity Brown
- AFTER THE BLAST BY ZOE KAZAN
- Langhorne Players
1%Best Play A FEW GOOD MEN
- The Milford Theater
30%THE COTTAGE
- DCP Theatre
16%THE BLUE WHALE
- Shawnee Playhouse
5%FENCES
- Pennsylvania Playhouse
5%LITTLE WOMEN
- Village Players of Hatboro
4%NOISES OFF!
- Methacton Community Theater
4%POCATELLO
- Langhorne Players
3%CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME
- Old Academy Players
3%THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE
- DCP Theatre
3%PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE
- Town & Country Players
2%MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Colonial Playhouse
2%NOW AND THEN
- ActorsNET
2%BOEING BOEING
- Shawnee Playhouse
2%THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE
- Village Players of Hatboro
2%MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Village Players of Hatboro
1%HAMLET
- Reclaimed Performing Arts Company
1%ONE-MAN NUTCRACKER
- Proscenium Theatre & The Drake
1%THE TAYLOR SWIFT/UNABOMBER PLAY
- The Proscenium at The Drake
1%WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION
- Town & Country Players
1%PRIMARY TRUST
- Philadelphia Theatre Company
1%THE THREE MUSKETEERS (IN SPACE)
- FaceTime Theatre
1%THE WOLVES
- PCS Theatre
1%GEORGIANA & KITTY: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLY
- Actors NET of Bucks County
1%A ROCK SAILS BY
- DCP Theatre
1%A DOLL'S HOUSE
- ActorsNET
1%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jahn Kefa
- INTO THE WOODS
- The Milford Theater
27%
Bill & Colleen Algeo
- THE LION THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE
- DCP Theatre
12%
Midge McClosky
- CATS
- Shawnee Playhouse
9%
Brett Oliveira
- IN THE HEIGHTS
- Pennsylvania Playhouse
5%
Tom Weber
- NEWSIES
- Viviana Theatre
4%
Anton Volovsek
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Peoples Light
4%
Brett Oliveira
- HAIRSPRAY
- The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
3%
Wren Workman
- FOOTLOOSE
- Newtown Arts Company
3%
Max Kubiak
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- In2YouArts
3%
Chris Haig
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Relic Theatre Company
3%
David Sharper
- TITANIC
- Town & Country Players
2%
Chuck O'Neil
- ALL SHOOK UP
- The Milford Theater
2%
David Sullivan
- POCATELLO
- Langhorne Players
2%
Chuck O'Neil Jr.
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- The Milford Theater
2%
Mickey Brown
- SEUSSICAL
- Star of the Day
2%
Brett Oliveira
- FENCES
- Pennsylvania Playhouse
2%
Harvey Perelman
- NOISES OFF!
- Methacton Community Theater
2%
Jamie Bradley
- CINDERELLA
- Town & Country Players
2%
David Fischer
- HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE
- Village Players of Hatboro
1%
Melissa Victor
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Newtown Arts Company
1%
Brett Oliveira
- EVITA
- The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
1%
Jon Knapp
- PICASSO AT LAPIN AGILE
- Town & Country Players
1%
Cat Milone
- DANGEROUS CORNER
- ActorsNET
1%
Dino Capone
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Barnstormers Theater
1%
Melissa Victor
- PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
- Newtown Arts Company
1%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Chris Dombrow
- INTO THE WOODS
- The Milford Theater
15%
David Krupski
- CATS
- The Shawnee Playhouse
14%
Seth Epstein
- FOOTLOOSE
- Newtown Arts Company
8%
Brett Oliveira
- HAIRSPRAY
- The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
8%
Bill Algeo
- A ROCK SAILS BY
- DCP Theatre
6%
Adriano Shaplin
- ONE-MAN NUTCRACKER
- Proscenium Theatre @ The Drake
5%
Brett Oliveira
- EVITA
- The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
5%
Steve Niles and Kira Stein
- ARCADIA
- Village Players of Hatboro
4%
Midge McClosky
- THE BLUE WHALE
- Shawnee Playhouse
4%
Larry Fowler
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Relic Theatre Company
4%
Chris Dombrow
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- The Milford Theater
4%
Ryan Kadwill
- ROZ AND RAY
- Players Club of Swarthmore
4%
Abrham Bogale
- ETIQUETTE
- Pier Players Theatre Company
3%
Paul Miletti
- ALL SHOOK UP
- The Milford Theater
3%
Ryan Kadwill
- NOISES OFF!
- Methacton Community Theater
3%
Caleb Flannery
- HAMLET
- Reclaimed Performing Arts Company
3%
Don Otto
- INTO THE WOODS
- NCT (Narberth Community Theatre)
2%
Dirk Marks
- BOEING BOEING
- Shawnee Playhouse
2%
Caleb Flannery
- THE FAIRYMAN
- Reclaimed Performing Arts Company
1%
Dan Black
- THE FAIRYMAN
- Reclaimed Performing Arts Company
1%
Marcus Dominguez
- BOLEROS FOR THE DISENCHANTED
- PCS Theatre
1%
Liz Atkinson
- LA OTRA
- 1812 Productions
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Michael Guerriere
- INTO THE WOODS
- The Milford Theater
24%
Lauren Ralston
- ALL SHOOK UP
- The Ghostlight Players
3%
Olivia Stettler
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Ghostlight Players
3%
Liam Griffith
- OLIVER!
- Star of the Day
3%
Alexis Goode
- ALL SHOOK UP
- The Milford Theater
2%
Alyssa Moore
- CINDERELLA
- Town & Country Players
2%
Anthony Gaglione
- GREASE
- Shawnee Playhouse
2%
Alyssia Sims
- DISENCHANTED!
- Old Academy Players
2%
Johanna Gelbs
- INTO THE WOODS
- The Milford Theater
2%
Ben Fried
- CABARET
- Playcrafters of Skippack
2%
Maria Pfender Seifert
- TITANIC
- Town & Country Players
2%
Dawn Sheppard
- NEWSIES
- Viviana Theatre
2%
Liam McKernan
- FOOTLOOSE
- Newtown Arts Company
2%
Samantha Lipperini
- GREASE
- Shawnee Playhouse
2%
Joseph Cutalo
- FOOTLOOSE
- Newtown Arts Company
1%
Alyssa Wiltbank
- SHREK
- Neshaminy Valley Music Theatre
1%
Hayden Brown
- SEUSSICAL
- Center Stage Productions
1%
Nikki Cohen
- HAIRSPRAY
- Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
1%
Brooke Harrsch
- SHREK
- Civic Theater of Allentown
1%
Lydia Walker
- MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET
- Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
1%
Bri Rosa
- CATS
- Shawnee Playhouse
1%
Cassidy Butler
- FOOTLOOSE
- Playcrafters of Skippack
1%
alyssa weber
- HEATHERS
- cedar crest college
1%
Noah Shafer
- SHREK
- Civic Theater of Allentown
1%
Andrew Reyes
- YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Steel River Playhouse
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Darren Fouse
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- Milford theater
27%
Marianne Dell'Aquila
- THE LION THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE
- DCP Theatre
16%
Alex Miller
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- Milford theater
5%
Kris Tjornhom
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- The Milford Theater
5%
Ben Fried
- THE PHILADELPHIA STORY
- Playcrafters of Skippack
3%
Isabelle Law
- THE BLUE WHALE
- Shawnee Playhouse
2%
Tom Stone
- CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME
- Old Academy Players
2%
Bobby Riser
- PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE
- Town & Country Players
2%
Akeem Davis
- PRIMARY TRUST
- Philadelphia Theatre Company
2%
Skipper DeBlasio
- THE BLUE WHALE
- Shawnee Playhouse
2%
Thomas Rush
- THE LION, THE WITCH & THE WARDROBE
- DCP Theatre
2%
Kyle Hulehan
- POCATELLO
- Langhorne Players
2%
Meg Waldowski
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Village Players of Hatboro
2%
Emily Ewig
- POCATELLO
- Langhorne Players
1%
Kyra Lavine-Ertle
- THE BLUE WHALE
- Shawnee Playhouse
1%
Juliet Dunham
- BOEING BOEING
- Shawnee Playhouse
1%
Chris DeWitt
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Village Players of Hatboro
1%
Esh Ryans
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- ActorsNET
1%
Christie Fischer
- CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME
- Old Academy Players
1%
Cheyenne Malfaro
- THE THREE MUSKETEERS (IN SPACE)
- FaceTime theatre
1%
Tiffany Peoples
- A ROCK SAILS BY
- DCP Theatre
1%
Sofia Barbour
- BULL IN A CHINA SHOP
- Reclaimed Performing Arts Company
1%
Sophia Senderov
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Village Players of Hatboro
1%
Chuck O'Neil III
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- The Milford Theater
1%
Anna Bica
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Village Players of Hatboro
1%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production THE LION THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE
- DCP Theatre
25%SHREK
- Civic Theater of Allentown
12%A CHRISTMAS WIZARD OF OZ
- Shawnee Playhouse
11%THE JUNGLE BOOK
- Shawnee Playhouse
9%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Players Club of Swarthmore
9%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Stars of Tomorrow- Newtown Arts Company
7%NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE
- Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
7%THE PRINCESS AND THE FROG PRINCE
- Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival
6%CAFE MURDER
- Classics for Kids- Newtown Arts Company
6%RAINBOW FISH
- Star of the Day
4%DARE TO DREAM
- Star of the Day
4%Favorite Local Theatre
The Milford Theater
21%
Shawnee Playhouse
17%
DCP Theatre
11%
Pennsylvania Playhouse
4%
Town & Country Players
3%
Newtown Arts Company
3%
Viviana Theatre
3%
The Ghostlight Players
3%
Langhorne Players
2%
Civic Theatre
2%
Rebel Stages
2%
Star of the Day
2%
In2YouArts
2%
Playcrafters of Skippack
2%
Old Academy Players
2%
PCS Theatre
2%
The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
1%
Bucks County Playhouse
1%
SALT
1%
Music Mountain Theatre
1%
Neshaminy Valley Music Theatre
1%
The Pennsylvania Playhouse
1%
Relic Theatre Co.
1%
FaceTime Theatre
1%
Players Club of Swarthmore
1%