The Lemonade Stand to Present THE Z.U.M at the Proscenium Theatre at the Drake

The Lemonade Stand will present The Z.U.M. (2025 Eugene O'Neill Center National Playwrights Conference semi-finalist) by Jaden Alvaro Gines, (2024 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway award nominee) a part of the Fresh Squeezed New Play Reading Series at the Proscenium Theatre at the Drake on December 13th.

Following a financial emergency back at home, Ash- a genderqueer 18 year old with an affinity for makeup, is sleeping in their car and starting work at some Zumiez in some mall in some middle-class middle of nowhere. Here they meet Ez- the assistant manager of the Zumiez and an aspiring rave musician, who also knows a thing or two about makeup. As they grow closer and learn that their store is under threat of closing in a month, Ez and Ash hatch a scheme to throw a rave in the store overnight playing Ez's music; to secretly pay off their debt and save their store. But, as the two grow closer and tensions rise, they must grapple with their dreams, living versus survival, and how much one is willing to give in order to see their dreams come true, even at the expense of themselves and the ones they love.

The production will be directed by Em Hausmann, stage managed by Caitlin Shanahan, and performed by Mikel Wright, Gabriel Ethridge, and Michael Stahler.

Fresh Squeezed is the Lemonade Stand's way of connecting playwrights with the opportunity to hear their play with a live audience. Readings are important to the development process because we encourage playwrights to adjust and edit their scripts based on the audience experience. Fresh Squeezed is a pillar of our mission to create opportunities for playwrights to continue to develop their work.