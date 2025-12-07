 tracker
Review: Philadelphia Ballet's Holiday Staple The Nutcracker Returns to the Academy of Music

With Shows Through New Year's Eve

By: Dec. 07, 2025
     George Balanchine's Nutcracker returned to the main stage at the Academy of Music in Center City Friday night. The Philadelphia Ballet has made the family favorite an integral part of Philadelphia's holiday season since 1968.

     Featuring the rich music Ballet's orchestra, conducted by Beatrice Jona Affron, the lush costumes and set design, and the perfect staging by Artistic Director Angel Corella, this year's monthlong run is sure to revive memories for the Nutcracker faithful and create new ones for those not as familiar with Tchaikovsky’s timeless work.

     Take a look at Broadway World's exclusive look at the final dress rehearsal. This run of the show featured Mine Kusano as the Sugarplum Fairy, Isaac Hollis as her cavalier.

     Click the link below for tickets a showtimes. There are numerous chances to see The Nutcracker throughout the month of December, all the way up to New Year's Eve. TICKETS

Videos