Mimebaby Theater to Present DONNER AND BLITZEN HOLIDAY EDITION

Original devised performance company mimebaby theater is premiering a new work, Donner and Blitzen Holiday Edition, at The Proscenium at the Drake, running for 10 performances from December 10th through January 4th. The show is an absurd comedic spectacle put on by Donner and Blitzen (yes- that Donner and Blitzen) which explores what life is like outside the North Pole for two scrappy reindeer brothers. Opening night for press is Wednesday, December 10th at 8:30pm.

"We love these reindeer," says lead artist MK Korbisch, "We love performing as these reindeer. The show is about what really matters during the holidays: love and friendship. Our hope is to share all this joy we find in these absurd idiot characters with our audience."

Donner and Blitzen Holiday Edition will be the latest installment in mimebaby theater's Donner and Blitzen repertoire, earlier works of which have been shown at Cannonball Festival 2025 and Miniball Festival 2025. In this latest installment, which dives deep into its holiday-themed roots, big-hearted idiot brothers Donner and Blitzen must face life outside the North Pole after the double-whammy of losing their jobs and their father, and along the way they set out to make their greatest, most spectacular, most entertaining show yet.

Created by mimebaby theater members MK Korbisch, Heather Hosford, and Rose Weiss and performed by MK Korbisch and Heather Hosford. This show is a devised work full of clown, dance, idiot magic, and cardboard props. This show has some mature themes; suitable for ages 13 and up.