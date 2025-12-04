Berwyn Farmers’ Market To Launch New Holiday Market With 40+ Vendors And Seasonal Programming

🎭 NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Berwyn Farmers’ Market will debut the new Berwyn Holiday Market. The event will take place at Bronze Plaza at 511 Old Lancaster Road and extend down Old Lancaster Road to accommodate an expanded vendor lineup. The marketplace will be open to the public with free admission, and all shopping will be pay-as-you-go.

The combined market will feature farmers, food artisans, artists, and makers offering produce, meats, baked goods, gifts, coffee, prepared foods, and additional items. Food trucks will include Philly Hots, operated by chef Tom Pizzica, and Donut NV. Éclat Chocolate will participate as a featured vendor with hot chocolate and s’mores.

Additional programming will include a brass quartet from Olde Towne Carolers, photo opportunities with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and a book signing with local author Mike Madaio, who will sign copies of A History of Philadelphia Sandwiches. The market footprint will expand to host its largest number of participating vendors.

VENDORS

Vendors scheduled to appear include The Basement Woodshop; Byrsa Olive Oil; Caitelle Candles; Casey Saccomanno; Cedar Creek Catering; Chuckiee B’s Meatballs; Clover & Ide; Conebella Farm; Curry Bowl 97; Dave’s Concoctions; David Gerbstadt; Diamond Eats; Donut NV; Fork’d; Fungus Aurelius; Gryphon Coffee Co.; Hank’s Cinnamon Buns; Hook and Yarn Co.; Inspiration Bead Bracelets; Izy and Oly; Kastania Olive Oil; The Kitchen Klutz; Love Lemon Creative; Maddy Made Pottery; Pennsylvania Distilling Co.; Perfectly Imperfect Glass; Philly Hots; Properly Pressed; Rora’s Sweet Corn; Saint Rocco’s Treats; Saturdays with Yolanda; Scrumptious; Settantatre Pasta; Shelby’s Squad; Solidago Farm; Soul Bloom; Spotted Horse Provisions; Stanfield Ceramics; Stonyrun Farms; Taste of Puebla; TB Luxe Skincare; Three Wings Studio; Twirly and Wags; Underwood Dog Bakery; Unruly Nature Granola; and Yia Yia’s Baklava.

EVENT INFORMATION

The Berwyn Holiday Market is presented by Culinary Harvest with lead sponsor Eadeh Enterprises. The event will be open to all visitors at no cost, with complimentary parking available between Barre3 and Kramer Drive. Additional details are available at berwynfarmersmarket.com.