Lincoln Mill Haunted House To Present Holiday Haunted House Experience With A TWISTED CHRISTMAS In Historic Manayunk

Lincoln Mill Haunted House will present A Twisted Christmas, a two-night holiday haunted house experience on Friday, December 12 and Saturday, December 13, 2025, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at 4100 Main Street in Manayunk.

Billed as Philadelphia’s first Christmastime haunt, the event will send guests into a themed storyline in which the mill’s fictional owner, Viktor Kane, hallucinates twisted elves, mutated winter creatures, and a distorted holiday landscape inside the mill’s basement environment. The attraction will feature more than 50 scare-actors and is intended to be intensely frightening. Tickets are $30 for general admission and $23 for groups.

“Lincoln Mill Haunted House is an immersive story-telling attraction. We wanted to continue telling the Lincoln Mill story throughout the holiday season,” said Co-Founder Jared Bilsak. “We have many detailed sets, scenes, and props that are sitting and collecting dust throughout the off-season. It only made sense that we utilize our haunted house space, sprinkle it with a Christmas essence, and offer something new and exciting to the community for the holiday season.”

He continued, “We always thought it would be interesting to mesh together our two favorite Holidays, Christmas and Halloween. Considering our attraction has naturally been designed to be scary, it only made sense that our Christmas experience be a dark twisted one that continues to build upon the Lincoln Mill story. There are not many scary themed Christmas events out there and we are always looking to offer new and exciting experiences to our guests.”

A Twisted Christmas will take guests through decorated interior environments filled with Christmas lights, tinsel, ornaments, trees, and stockings overlaying the existing haunted-house sets. The storyline uses the same core characters from the Halloween season, each reimagined with a holiday theme. Many mill-worker characters have been reinterpreted as Viktor’s “evil elves,” while others reference figures from popular Christmas lore.

The holiday event follows Lincoln Mill’s largest Halloween season to date, as well as recent Valentine’s and Halfway to Halloween haunts. Co-Founders Jared Bilsak and Brian Corcodilos aim to create an experience distinct from October offerings while continuing the narrative established in prior events.

“We designed and built the attraction in a way that we are able to reconfigure the layout. We are always changing things up so guests will never have the same experience twice,” said Bilsak. “We are excited for our second annual Valentine’s Day event entitled Viktor’s Valentine this upcoming February as well as some additional events that we are working on.”

The mill has undergone upgrades each season, including expanded indoor and outdoor footprints and enhancements to lighting, scenic effects, characters, and sound. According to the company, the holiday edition incorporates themed elements not used in the fall season and will be distinct in tone.

Tickets are on sale at lincolnmillhaunt dot com. Visitors may also explore nearby seasonal attractions, including the Manayunk Gets Lit light show on Main Street and the Manayunk Jolly Trolley.

Looking ahead to 2026, Bilsak said, “We are actively working on and expanding the attraction throughout the year. We are always changing things up so guests will never have the same experience twice. We are excited for our upcoming Valentine’s Day event entitled Viktor’s Valentine on Feb 13th and 14th and our St. Patrick’s event on March 14th.”

Visitors may park in multiple lots or side-street areas in Manayunk. Prepaid parking is available through the ticketing website, with limited nightly inventory. SEPTA Regional Rail stops at Wissahickon Station and Manayunk Station are within walking distance. Bus riders should consult SEPTA schedules. For ride-share arrivals, the venue recommends using 4050 Main Street to avoid congestion before walking to the entrance at 4100 Main Street.

Lincoln Mill Haunted House is a partnership between building owner Brian Corcodilos and architect and designer Jared Bilsak. Corcodilos oversees 25 employees at Designblendz, recognized on the Inc. 5000 list in 2020 at #579, and hosts the New How Podcast about business and technology. Bilsak is a licensed architect specializing in K–12 school design and holds LEED AP, WELL AP, and FAA drone certifications.

The two met in 2009 at Philadelphia University (now Jefferson University) as members of Alpha Chi Rho Fraternity. They collaborated on a charitable haunted house titled “Ravenkill Mansion,” held in the campus’s historic Ravenhill Mansion and benefiting the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. After graduation, the pair returned annually to support the event through 2018.

The concept for Lincoln Mill emerged after Corcodilos purchased the former Mad River building in Manayunk during the pandemic, followed by severe flooding from Hurricane Ida. The partners decided to build a professional haunted attraction using the flood as the foundation of the venue’s narrative. Lincoln Mill Haunted House opened in October 2022 and has since expanded its year-round programming with seasonal events throughout the calendar.