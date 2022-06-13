DEAR EVAN HANSEN to Have Philadelphia Premiere At The Forrest Theatre

The Shubert Organization and the Kimmel Cultural Campus present the breathtaking musical phenomenon, Dear Evan Hansen, winner of six 2017 Tony Awards including Best New Musical. As part of the 21-22 Broadway series, the show plays the Forrest Theatre from Tuesday, August 16 - Sunday, August 28, 2022.

Dear Evan Hansen comes to Philadelphia for the very first time. Postponed from April 2020, this show is long-awaited and finally here! It's a story that belongs here in Philly, having grown from the mind of Ardmore native, Benj Pasek, and his writing partner Justin Paul - a story inspired by Pasek's time at Friends' Central School.

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. Dear Evan Hansen is the deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it.

Dear Evan Hansen has struck a remarkable chord with audiences and critics everywhere, including The Washington Post who said Dear Evan Hansen is "Theatrical magic. One of the most remarkable shows in musical theatre history." The New York Times called it "a breathtaking knockout of a musical." And NBC Nightly News declared the musical "an inspiring anthem resonating on Broadway and beyond."



Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award winner Steven Levenson (Fosse/Verdon), a score by Grammy, Tony and Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman), and direction by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal).

Dear Evan Hansen opened at the Music Box Theatre to rave reviews on December 4, 2016, where it has broken all box office records and struck a chord with critics and audiences alike. It went on to win six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, the Drama League Award for Outstanding Musical Production, two Obie Awards, a Drama Desk Award, two Outer Critics Circle Awards, and two Helen Hayes Awards.

The show launched its first North American Tour at the Buell Theatre in Denver, Colorado, in October 2018 and has since performed in more than 40 cities across North America playing for more than 1.5 million audience members. The West End production of Dear Evan Hansen opened at the NoÃ«l Coward Theatre in November 2019 and recently won the 2020 Olivier Award for Best New Musical, along with two other Olivier Awards. The show's now-iconic blue polo and arm cast are part of the permanent collection of the National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C.

The Grammy Award-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording of Dear Evan Hansen, produced by Atlantic Records, was released in February 2017, making an extraordinary debut on the Billboard 200 and entering the chart at #8 - the highest charting debut position for an original cast album since 1961 - and went on to win the 2018 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

Dear Evan Hansen, produced by Stacey Mindich, features scenic design by David Korins, projection design by Peter Nigrini, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, and hair design by David Brian Brown. Music supervision, orchestrations, and additional arrangements are by Alex Lacamoire. Ben Cohn is the Associate Music Supervisor. Vocal arrangements and additional arrangements are by Justin Paul. Danny Mefford is the choreographer. Casting by Tara Rubin Casting/Xavier Rubiano. Sash Bischoff, Adam Quinn and Danny Sharron are the Associate Directors. Judith Schoenfeld is the Production Supervisor. US General Management 101 Productions.

Recommended for ages 12+; this production contains some adult themes, including discussions of suicide. Children under the age of four will not be permitted in the theatre.

For more information, please visit DearEvanHansen.com.