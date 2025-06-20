DACHAU FOR QUEERS to Premiere At The Philadelphia Fringe Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Lab in association with Yellow Bicycle Theatre will present DACHAU FOR QUEERS (based on actual events) as part of the Philadelphia Fringe Festival, running Sep. 24 (8:45 p.m.); Sep. 25 (8:45 p.m.); Sep. 26 (8:45 p.m.); Sep. 27 (2:45 p.m.); Sep. 27 (8:45 p.m.); Sep. 28 (12:45 p.m.); and Sep. 28 (6:45 p.m.); with encore runs, Oct. 3 (8 p.m.); Oct. 4 (8 p.m.); and Oct. 5 (2 p.m.) at Yellow Bicycle Theater.

The play takes place in 1970 and runaway Jonah Goodson is in the belly of the beast, confined at California's notorious Atascadero Psychiatric Hospital. His "sickness?" Homosexuality. ﻿Navigating a psychotropic maze of barbaric treatments, he encounters the most unlikely guides. But are they real or imagined?

The Lab, a collaboration of Ted Gorodetzky and Daniel Neer, is a multidisciplinary development and production company creating new works in visual and performing arts.

Ted Gorodetzky enjoys a diverse career as a performer, director and writer. With roles ranging from musical comedy to independent film, he has performed on stage and onscreen across the US and overseas, as well as directing numerous plays, musical productions and creating filmed media works.

Daniel Neer, a performer, writer and educator, excels as a singer-actor in a spectrum of performance genres and is a librettist, lyricist and playwright with interests ranging from vocal chamber music to music-theater, contemporary opera, multimedia and interdisciplinary works.

