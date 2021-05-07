Constantine Maroulis to Perform at Bucks County Playhouse

American Idol finalist and Tony-nominated performer, Constantine Maroulis, will perform two shows at Bucks County Playhouse as part of its recently announced Broadway Spotlight Concert Series. Entitled, "Constantine Maroulis, Don't Stop Believing," performances will be held at Bucks County Playhouse on Saturday, May 22 at 8:00 pm and Sunday, May 23 at 2:00pm. Enjoy Constantine's journey as a musical theater geek kid-turned wanna' be rockstar... from American Idol to Broadway's Tony Awards! Tickets are $40. For information visit, BucksCountyPlayhouse.org.

"I know people have come to know me as the rocker from 'American Idol' and certainly Rock of Ages but my love for the classical musical theater goes back to my earliest of memories. Bucks County Playhouse is an iconic venue and our community has been through so much over the shutdown of the last year and a half. I'm so excited and humbled to get back on stage and perform," said Constantine Maroulis. "I know our community will be back bigger and better than ever and I'm excited to share my passion for the theater on stage May 22 and 23 in a brand-new songbook show, 'Don't Stop Believing' celebrating our resilience as a community and all the great shows that made me who I am today, as well as my unique brand of pop covers and original music! Joshua Stephen Cardis is perhaps the finest accompanist working today and he alone is worth the price of admission! See you in New Hope! One of my favorite towns!"

Constantine Maroulis is an accomplished actor, producer, singer and songwriter best known for his Tony-nominated performance in Rock of Ages and his epic run as a finalist during the heyday of "American Idol." His new original album, "Until I'm Wanted," was released in July of 2020. Prior to the pause of the world, Constantine had been actively touring worldwide, contributing to projects that include Scott Bradlee's acclaimed Postmodern Jukebox, RockTopia, and Adler's Appetite featuring legendary Guns N Roses drummer Steven Adler. Constantine is also developing a number of creative projects in TV and film, including Tony-nominated work as a producer of Broadway's revival of Deaf West's Spring Awakening. Recent credits include Amazon's Golden Globe winner, "Mozart in the Jungle," "Madame Secretary," "Law & Order SVU," "The Tonight Show," "Dancing With The Stars," "America's Got Talent," "Howard Stern Show," "The Today Show" and a triumphant return to "American Idol"as a mentor in season 15. Constantine is a graduate of the Boston Conservatory at Berklee College of Music.

This concert series was curated by Jim Caruso for Bucks County Playhouse. Caruso who made his Broadway debut alongside Liza Minnelli in the Tony Award-winning "Liza's At The Palace!," singing, dancing and celebrating the music and arrangements of Kay Thompson and the Williams Brothers. He has won six MAC Awards and eight BroadwayWorld Awards for his work in nightclubs, performed with the New York Pops in a tribute to Kander & Ebb, with Rosemary Clooney celebrating Bing Crosby, and sang the songs of Hope & Crosby with Michael Feinstein at Carnegie Hall. Jim was honored to sing with Barbara Cook, Lauren Bacall and a bevy of Broadway stars at President Clinton's First State Dinner at the White House. For eighteen years, he has hosted the weekly showbiz bash "Jim Caruso's Cast Party" at Birdland, Jazz at Lincoln Center and across the country. For the past year, he has been storming YouTube with "Pajama Cast Party." He also books and produces the Broadway at Birdland concert series, and performs regularly with Billy Stritch at Bemelmans Bar at The Carlyle Hotel. Jim's two cds, "The Swing Set" and "Caruso Live and In Person" are available online. www.Jim-Caruso.com

Bucks County Playhouse has developed rigorous safety protocols to protect those working backstage and front-of-house, including virus testing, mask requirements for all those inside the Playhouse, frequent cleaning, Merv 15-rated HVAC filters, and restricted access backstage. A list of protocols can be found on the Playhouse website. Tickets to these live music events are available at BucksCountyPlayhouse.org or call 215-862-2121.