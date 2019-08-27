Civic Theatre Of Allentown Earns Rights to All New SUNSET BOULEVARD

Get ready for your close-up! Civic Theatre has been granted the rights to produce an all new production of Andrew Lloyd Weber's Sunset Boulevard. This musical is based on the film noir classic by Billy Wilder that starred Gloria Swanson and William Holden. It is the winner of seven Tony Awards including Best Musical and features some of Andrew Lloyd Webber's loveliest melodies including, "With One Look" and "As If We Never Said Goodbye."

Civic Theatre veteran performer Pat Birnbaum is returning to the Lehigh Valley to take the role of Norma Desmond, the faded film star. Will Morris joins the cast as Joe Gillis, the ill-fated screen writer entangled in Norma Desmond's dark world. The role of Max; Norma's faithful chauffeur and servant will be played by Todd Rizzuto. The part of young writer Betty Schaefer will be played by Gianna Neal, with Doug Ace portraying her fiancé and Joe's friend Artie. Auteur film director Cecil B DeMille is played by Frank Riscitti.

The cast is supported by,Nina Ace, Gene Banko, Tracy Ceschin, Robert Coll, Susan Glover, Nate Kuhns, Deena Linn, Jesenia Matthews, Sean McFarland, Kathleen Oswalt, Anthony Rizzuto, Allie Sacher, Andrew Schaffer, John Sechler, and Kristen Stachina with stage management by Gabby Cadden-James.

William Sanders, artistic director, directs and choreographs the production with Deena Linn serving as co-choreographer and JoAnn Wilchek Basist as assistant director. Set design is by Joshua DeRuosi, costumes and lights by Mr. Morris, and technical direction by Samuel Roff. The 14 piece professional orchestra will be under the baton of musical director Nick Conti.

The season continues with "Christmas Carole 1944" and "Who's Holiday" in December and area premiere productions of "The Humans," "Silence! The Musical," "Significant Other" as well as "Spamalot" and the Civic Theatre School students in "Frozen Jr" rounding out the year.

Civic Theatre is a professionally directed and staffed community based non profit theatre which strives to produce the finest, freshest and most interesting or entertaining work of Broadway and off Broadway each season, with performances Thursday through Sunday, from October through June. Main Stage tickets prices range from ($27-$36) per show. Gift Certificates and Season Subscriptions are also on sale now. For a complete list of show times, pricing and more information about the season, visit our website www.civictheatre.com. Tickets on-line or through the box office at 610-432-8943.





