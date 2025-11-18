Cirque Du Soleil's LUZIA In Greater Philadelphia to Offer 20% Discount For Black Friday And Cyber Monday

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group will present world-class deals during Black Friday and Cyber Monday for its touring and resident shows.

LUZIA, which will perform at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, PA from May 7-June 7, 2026, is offering up to 20% off select performances and price levels, for tickets purchased between November 21st and December 1st.

About LUZIA

Written and directed by Daniele Finzi Pasca, in association with Brigitte Poupart, LUZIA takes you to an imaginary Mexico, like in a waking dream, where light ("luz" in Spanish) quenches the spirit and rain ("lluvia") soothes the soul.

In a series of grand visual surprises and breathtaking acrobatic performances, LUZIA takes audiences on a surrealistic journey through a vibrant world filled with wonders, playfulness and striking artistry. Smoothly passing from an old movie set to the ocean to a smoky dance hall or an arid desert, LUZIA cleverly brings to the stage multiple places, faces and sounds of Mexico taken from both tradition and modernity. Rich in awe-inspiring moments, LUZIA enchants by incorporating rain into acrobatic and artistic scenes - a first for a Cirque du Soleil touring production.