Chris' Jazz Café Celebrates 34 Years Of Stellar Jazz In Philadelphia With Anniversary Show

hris' Jazz Café is gearing up for another phenomenal fall season as the legendary club marks its 34th year of serving up stellar jazz this September. Headlining the anniversary show on Saturday, September 30 is rising star vocalist Anaïs Reno with the Pete Malinverni Trio & special guest saxophonist Dylan Band. Set times are at 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.; admission is $30.

Reno, a winner in the jazz category in the 2023 American Traditions Vocal Collection competition in Savannah, GA, made her singing debut at Birdland in New York at the tender age of 13. Since then, the now 19-year-old has gone on to perform at Carnegie Hall, Feinstein's 54 Below, and Lincoln Center's Rose Hall. Reno will be joined by celebrated pianist/educator Pete Malinverni's trio and guest saxophonist Dylan Band.

“We're thrilled to have Anaïs back on our stage. This year the teenager won the Ben Tucker Jazz Award at the American Traditions competition, one of the country's premiere vocal contests that attracts top performers from across the globe,” exclaimed Chef/Owner Mark DeNinno. “This year our guests may also notice some changes in our business. Our set times have moved up by half an hour for an earlier start on the weekends, but what's unchanged is our delectable, seasonal menu selections and live jazz!”

Dinner and Show packages (including the 3-course chef tasting menu), VIP and General Admission tickets are on sale now for all shows (beverages, tax & gratuity not included).

Chris' Jazz Cafe is Philadelphia's longest continuously operating jazz club. Enjoy live jazz Tuesdays through Saturdays.