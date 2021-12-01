Chocolate Ballerina Company Presents Philadelphia's First Ever All-Black THE NUTCRACKER

Chocolate Ballerina Company, a service organization which supports the hidden talents in youth and adult artists of color in the Philadelphia region, is proud to announce the premiere of the region's first ever all-Black production of The Nutcracker. Chocolate Ballerina's The Nutcracker: Dipped in Chocolate will debut at Drexel University's Mandell Theatre on Sunday, December 19. Please note that at this time, both performances are sold out.

"We are hoping to create an annual celebration of Black excellence with our production Nutcracker: Dipped in Chocolate," notes Chocolate Ballerina Company founder and artistic director Chanel Holland. "Our cast has shown extraordinary artistic efforts during the rehearsal process, and we cannot wait to share our special show with the greater Philadelphia community."

The classic Tchaikovsky ballet will feature an all-Black cast who will tell the story of Clara and her Nutcracker Prince. The well-known music and tale will take on a special Chocolate Ballerina Company twist when it is presented in Philadelphia. For instance, Clara and her Prince will experience music from Brazil, Egypt, and of the Carnival and hip-top traditions. The cast will feature Chocolate Ballerina Company's Premier Prima Ballerinas and Conway Academy Ballerinas from the Washington, D.C. region.

Chocolate Ballerina Company illustrates the struggles and successes of African-American culture through dance. Founded in 2017 by Holland, Chocolate Ballerina Company engages underserved communities through dance, to inspire and instill a sense of hope, discipline, and confidence through training and through professional development. The company offers free dance classes, outreach programs, pop-up performances, masterclasses, and more, both digitally and in-person.

Tickets to The Nutcracker: Dipped in Chocolate are available online. The 1:30 PM performance is currently sold out; a limited number of tickets to the 7:00 PM performance are available by visiting https://www.eventbrite.com/e/chocolate-ballerina-company-the-nutcrackerdipped-in-chocolate-tickets-205801256097.

For young and aspiring dancers, there is a December 5 open audition starting at 12:30 PM at Equilibrium Dance Academy, where Chocolate Ballerina Company will be casting for Candy Canes, Flowers, the Snow Queen, and Brazilian dancers. Interested performers and media can attend at 1802 South Broad Street, Philadelphia.

For more information on Chocolate Ballerina Company, visit https://www.chocolateballerinacompany.com/.