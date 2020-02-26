Celebrate St. Patrick's Day At The Annenberg Center With The Spirited Celtic Music Of Danú

The Annenberg Center celebrates St. Patrick's Day with the spirited sounds of Danú, Saturday, March 14, at 8:00 pm. With "a vibrant mix of virtuosity, empathy and energy" (The Washington Post), Danú marks its 25th anniversary season with timeless, Celtic tunes along with stunning, new melodies, offering a spirited journey to the heart of the Emerald Isle. Visit AnnenbergCenter.org for tickets.

The musicians of Danú are Nell Ní Chróinín (Lead Vocals, Flute, Whistles); Benny McCarthy (Button Accordion); Oisín McAuley (Fiddle, Backing Vocals); Eamon Doorley (The Irish Bouzouki); Ivan Goff (Uilleann Pipes, Flute, Whistles); Tony Byrne (Guitar, Backing Vocals); and Amy Richter (Bodhran [Irish Drum]).

Hailing from historic Counties Waterford, Cork, Donegal and Dublin, Danú is one of the leading traditional Irish ensembles of today. Its standing-room-only concerts throughout Ireland feature high-energy performances and a glorious mix of ancient Irish music and new repertoire. For over two decades, Danú's virtuosi players on flute, tin whistle, fiddle, button accordion, bouzouki and vocals (Irish and English) have performed around the globe and recorded seven critically acclaimed albums. The ensemble's live DVD, One Night Stand, was filmed at Vicar Street, Dublin. Winner of numerous awards from the BBC and Irish Music Magazine, Danú has toured throughout Europe, the Middle East and North America with stops at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and Symphony Space in New York City, as well as held major concert engagements in the United Kingdom, India and Israel. Danú takes its audiences on a musical journey to its native Ireland, offering a moving and memorable concert experience. Danú's popular recordings are available on the Shanachie label and live performances are often broadcast on NPR, the CBC and the BBC. danu.net





