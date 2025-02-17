Celebrate Mardi Gras and More in March at Chris’ Jazz Café

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Chris’ Jazz Café will be the place to be on Mardi Gras, which takes place on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. The legendary venue will feature all things NOLA — the food, the music and the good times! The Hoppin’ John Orchestra, a 10-piece unit with horns galore and second-line grooves returns to Chris’ for their annual Mardi Gras tradition. Beginning at 7 p.m., the free swingin’, foot stompin’ brass band will lead a parade east on Chestnut Street from 15th to Broad Street, and will then continue onto Sansom and then roll into the club and right onto the stage. Inside, guests can celebrate with all of the iconic tastes of New Orleans -- jambalaya, gumbo, crawdad cheesesteaks, bayou mac & cheese, house-made beignets, buckets of steamed crawfish and Mardi Gras cocktails. Everyone is welcome to join in the fun. Show times are 7 & 9 p.m. Admission is $20.

Later in the week on Friday and Saturday March 7 & 8, a very special event takes place, as Chris’ will be hosting a live recording event featuring the Alexander Claffy Quintet. It will be the first live recording as a band leader for the Philadelphia-area native. “I will be recording with truly some of the greatest musicians in the world, live on stage at one of my favorite places,” said the bassist. The music will be featured on a new album, called Live in Philly, at Chris’, which is expected to be released in early 2026. “I wanted to do it at Chris’ because it’s the first place I ever played jazz, and it’s been an incredible home for me over the past 16 or so years with an amazing staff and vibe that I believe has cultivated some of the most important music of the last 30 years,” he added. Claffy will be joined by Seamus Blake on saxophone; Sean Jones on trumpet; Bill Stewart on drums; and Kevin Hays on piano. Set times are 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. for both nights. Admission is $35.

Dinner & Show packages (including the 3-course chef tasting menu), VIP, and General Admission tickets are on sale now for all shows (beverages, tax & gratuity not included).. Please check the website for prices and arrival times. All tickets are premium seating. Streaming is also available on Chris’ YouTube channel: @ChrisJazzCafePhilly. There are also plenty of gift items in the Chris’ Jazz Café merchandise store – from t-shirts and stemware to masks and matches: https://www.chrisjazzcafe.com/products.

Chris’ Jazz Café, located at 1421 Sansom Street, is Philadelphia’s longest continuously operating jazz club. Enjoy live jazz Tuesdays through Saturdays. For more information or to make reservations, please call 215.568.3131 or visit online.

Comments