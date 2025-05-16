Bucks County Playhouse to Launch Summer Theater Training for Teens

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bucks County Playhouse is launching a new summer training initiative: the Playhouse Institute Summer Conservatory, a four-week intensive theater program designed to empower and inspire the next generation of theater artists. The program will run July 7 through August 1, 2025, at Lambertville Hall and is open to students ages 13–18.

Far from a traditional theater camp, the Playhouse Institute Summer Conservatory offers professional-level training in acting, movement, vocal performance, and creative storytelling. Led by a faculty of working actors, directors, choreographers, and musicians, the program places students in an ensemble-driven environment that values collaboration, curiosity, and risk-taking.

“We created the Conservatory to offer young performers a space where they can take creative risks, build confidence, and explore the full potential of what theater—and they themselves—can be. Our goal is to provide an experience that goes beyond memorizing lines and hitting their blocking,” says Michaela Murphy, Director of Education. “The program is about developing voice, movement, and storytelling skills, while also cultivating a mindset that is solution-oriented, receptive, and adaptable. We also introduce students to the business side of the industry—how it works, and how to work it. This is a collaborative environment where imagination is valued just as much as technique, and we’re thrilled to launch a program that nurtures the whole artist.”

Each week of the conservatory explores a different artistic lens—ranging from puppetry and musical mashups to devised performance inspired by pop culture. Students will build original material that blends theater with music, media, and internet culture, culminating in a final presentation for Playhouse producers, family, and friends at Lambertville Hall.

This summer, conservatory teaching artists hail from various disciplines in the arts including Obie Award-winning artist, educator, and actor James Jackson, Jr.; multidisciplinary theatre artist, director, and educator Chad S. Parsons; vocal instructor Meagan Lee Hodson; actress Victoria Ann Scovens (National Tour and Broadway’s “Hamilton”); creator, producer and star of the web series "Whatever It Takes” Johanna Tolentino; dancer and choreographer, Dani Tucci Juraga; and more.

Key Details:

Dates: July 7 – August 1, 2025 (Monday–Friday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

Orientation: June 25, 6:00–8:30 p.m.

Location: Lambertville Hall, Lambertville, NJ

Tuition: $2,600 early bird (before June 1); $2,800 after June 1

Financial Aid: We believe that finances should never be a barrier to participation. Limited need-based financial assistance is available, and we encourage families to apply by June 15. Information on the application is available at BucksCountyPlayhouse.org. Click on the Playhouse Institute tab.

With a focus on inclusion and innovation, the Playhouse Institute aims to build a creative space where students of all levels can thrive. Whether preparing for a future in the arts or exploring performance for the first time, participants will leave with sharpened skills, newfound confidence, and a deeper connection to the power of theater.

The Institute is a natural extension of the Playhouse’s ongoing education program. Quality arts education has a positive and lasting impact on individuals and communities. Bucks County Playhouse Education offers a wide range of classes, workshops, and performance opportunities for students, teachers, artists, and audiences of all ages. Whether you are a seasoned professional, a theater enthusiast, or just looking to have fun while learning a new skill, the program is designed to help the community explore creativity through the arts

Registration for the Summer Conservatory is limited and is currently open on the Playhouse website at BucksCountyPlayhouse.org.

