Bristol Riverside Theatre Enters A New Era With A Grand Reopening

Bristol Riverside Theatre, a cornerstone of the Bristol community and a beacon of the arts for nearly four decades, celebrates its grand reopening on February 3, 2025. Following months of renovations, the historic theatre welcomes audiences back to experience a beautiful theatre auditorium, which will be renamed the John Martinson Theatre.

After months of meticulous planning and construction, BRT's revitalized home at 120 Radcliffe Street now boasts a state-of-the-art theatrical experience that marries modern functionality with its historic charm. Designed by USA Architects and executed by Sweetwater Construction Corp., the renovations include enhanced sound and lighting systems, new seating, and carpeting.

“This renovation is more than a facelift; it's a commitment to our community, our audiences, and the future of live theatre in Bristol,” said BRT Co-Producing Director Ken Kaissar. “It's an investment in our shared cultural heritage and a pledge to continue sparking connections through the arts. We can't wait to welcome everyone back to celebrate this milestone with us.”

The renovation project was supported in part by a Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grant, underscoring the theatre's role as a cultural and economic driver in Bristol. Over the years, BRT has enriched the community with its acclaimed productions and bolstered local businesses, drawing thousands of visitors to the area each year.

BRT's grand reopening sets the stage for the Bristol debut of Fires in the Mirror, a searing one-woman production written by Anna Deavere Smith and directed by BRT's Amy Kaissar. This groundbreaking play seeks to unearth our “National Narrative” by presenting a tapestry of perspectives drawn from over 50 verbatim interviews conducted in the aftermath of the 1991 Crown Heights riots. Acclaimed Brooklyn-based actor Phyllis Johnson portrays more than two dozen characters, exploring identity, community, and the search for understanding amidst tragedy.

“Reopening our theatre with Fires in the Mirror is a profound moment,” said BRT Co-Producing Director Amy Kaissar. “This play embodies the conversations and understanding we hope to foster in our renewed space. Phyllis Johnson's extraordinary talent will bring these diverse viewpoints to life for our audience.”

The renovations at BRT mark the first major update to the theatre since its opening in 1986. They reflect a vision to create a space that invites and inspires.

Tickets for Fires in the Mirror are available now, with special $10 tickets for Bristol Township residents courtesy of Flager & Associates, PC. To learn more about the 2024-25 season or reserve tickets, visit brtstage.org or call the box office at 215-785-0100.

