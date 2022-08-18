Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Black-Jewish Cookbook Author Michael Twitty Comes To Philly Next Month

The event is on September 22.

Aug. 18, 2022  
Black-Jewish Cookbook Author Michael Twitty Comes To Philly Next Month

On September 22, James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Twitty will appear at a book talk and signing at Philadelphia's Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History (The Weitzman) in support of his new book: "Koshersoul: The Faith and Food Journey of an African American Jew."

Through its 50+ recipes, "Koshersoul" does not represent a fusion of the two cuisines, but instead honors and lifts up the myriad intersections between the African American and Jewish American diasporic identities. Having wrestled with his identity as a Jewish American of African descent, Twitty uses culinary arts and history to write a narrative of what it means to be a Jew of Color in America.

Twitty will be in conversation with Joan Nathan, a James Beard Award-winning authority on Jewish food. The two will explore the cultural crossroads of Jewish and African diasporic cuisines and related issues of memory, identity, and food.

Their conversation will be immediately followed by a book-signing with Twitty and Nathan. Attendees can pre-order books or purchase them on-site.

Throughout its public programming, The Weitzman often brings celebrity chefs, cooking demos, and thought-provoking discussions about food culture to in-person and online audiences.

"Michael Twitty's body of work has helped many people with intersecting identities feel seen, while also sparking new ways to think about, interpret, and engage with Jewish, Black, and American histories." said Dan Samuels, Director of Public Programs at The Weitzman. "Twitty is a mensch and a scholar. I can't wait to host him in person at The Weitzman."

