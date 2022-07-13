Best Of Philly Soiree Returns To Dilworth Park Next Month

For the first time since 2019, Philadelphia magazine will be able to celebrate its Best of Philly winners in style and in person. On Thursday, August 4th, guests are invited to taste food from Best of Philly-winning restaurants, enjoy live entertainment, and take part in celebrating the 'best' Philly has to offer, as the party will take place by the fountain at Dilworth Park located at 1 S. 15th Street in Philadelphia.

The event, which is presented by Audi, begins at 5:30 p.m. for VIP, and 6:30 p.m. for general admission, and runs until 9:30 p.m.

Guests will be able to enjoy food from dozens of Philly's best, including Bing Bing Dim Sum, Village Whiskey, Delco Steaks, Huda, Second Daughter Baking Co., Rex at the Royal, Down North Pizza, Volvér, Jerry's Bar, and many, many more.

The event is presented by Philadelphia magazine and sponsors include Wells Fargo, Harrah's Resort Atlantic City, Harrah's Philadelphia, Caesar's Atlantic City, Tropicana Atlantic City, Stella Artois, Polar, Vineyard Brands, and Delicato. Entertainment provided by BVTLive! The beneficiary is Center City District Foundation.

For more information, and to see a list of participating restaurants, please visit http://phillymag.com/bestofphilly.