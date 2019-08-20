BalletX Dancer Stanley Glover Wins Princess Grace Award

BalletX, led by Artistic & Executive Director Christine Cox, is proud to announce that company dancer Stanley Glover is the recipient of a 2019 Princess Grace Award in Dance. The Princess Grace Foundation-USA (PGF-USA) enlisted one of its most illustrious Award winners, Leslie Odom Jr., to announce the winners on August 13, 2019. The Awards will be presented at the Foundation's annual Gala and continue the legacy of Princess Grace (Kelly) of Monaco, who helped emerging artists pursue their artistic goals during Her lifetime. Since 1982, the Foundation has awarded nearly 800 artists with grants totaling over $1 million annually in theater, dance and film. In the presence of His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco, this year's Gala will be held at the Plaza Hotel in New York City on November 25, 2019.

"We are incredibly proud that company dancer Stanley Glover has received the prestigious Princess Grace Award, and thrilled he is among such a talented, creative group of artists. Stanley is a joy to be in the studio with, and his hard work and artistry are exceptional. This could not have gone to a more deserving person, and we thank the Foundation for recognizing him with this honor and award," said Cox.

Stanley Glover was born and raised on the south side of Chicago, Illinois. He began his dance training at Premiere One Dance Academy under the direction of Adrienne Brazile. He was a top-20 contestant on the 11th season of FOX's hit television show, So You Think You Can Dance, and has performed repertoire and trained under some of the best in the industry, including Sonya Tayeh, Sidra Bell, Robert Battle, Dwight Rhoden, Tyce Diorio, Tommie-Waheed Evans, Gary Jeter, Roni Koresh, Wayne St. David, Tokyo, Random Dance, Hubbard Street, Pennsylvania Ballet, and many more. Stanley also performed as a principal dancer, on the Las Vegas Strip, five days a week, in Cirque du Soleil's production of Mystère.

BalletX, Philadelphia's premier contemporary ballet, unites distinguished choreographers with an outstanding company of world-class dancers to forge new works of athleticism, emotion, and grace. Founded in 2005 by Christine Cox and Matthew Neenan, and now under the direction of Cox as Artistic & Executive Director, BalletX challenges the boundaries of classical ballet by encouraging formal experimentation while preserving rigorous technique. The company is committed to producing new works of the highest quality and integrity that bring the combined visions of choreographers and dancers to life and cultivate in audiences a collective appetite for bold, new dance. Since the company's founding, BalletX has expanded its repertoire to include 76 world premieres by over 30 internationally renowned artists, including Matthew Neenan, Jodie Gates, Trey McIntyre, Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, and Darrell Grand Moultrie. BalletX presents three annual performance series as the resident dance company of The Wilma Theater in Philadelphia, and has performed at such prestigious festivals as Vail Dance Festival in Colorado, Belgrade Dance Festival, Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival in Massachusetts, and The Joyce Theater and City Center in New York City. April 2018 marked the opening of BalletX's Center for World Premiere Choreography, the company's new 5,000 square foot studio and administrative home in Philadelphia. Conceived as a place of innovation, creation, inclusion, and education, BalletX's Center for World Premiere Choreography sets the stage for the company's next decade of dance making. For more information, visit www.balletx.org.





