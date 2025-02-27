August Wilson's KING HEDLEY II Extended At Arden Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Arden Theatre Company has announced the extension of August Wilson's gripping drama King Hedley II. Directed by Pulitzer Prize-winner James Ijames, King Hedley II, set in 1985, takes audiences on an emotionally charged journey of survival and redemption following an ex-convict's struggle to rebuild his life against overwhelming odds.

The production unfolds on the F. Otto Haas Stage with previews beginning February 27, opening night on March 5, with performances now running through March 30.

King Hedley II is set in 1985 in Pittsburgh's Hill District, a district that still exists today and remains deeply impacted by poverty and systemic racism. The setting reflects the harsh realities and struggles faced by King Hedley II (Akeem Davis), an ex-con recently released from prison who is determined to rebuild his life despite the limited opportunities available to him. Desperate to provide a stable future for himself and his wife, Tonya (Taysha Marie Canales), Hedley dreams of opening a video store.

However, with few legitimate pathways to achieve his goal, he finds himself caught between pursuing his ambition the right way or turning to desperate measures to survive. Hedley's journey is influenced by the people in his life and the weight of their past, including his mother, Ruby (Kimberly S. Fairbanks), his friend and business partner Mister (Dax Richardson), his neighbor Stool Pigeon (Monroe Barrick) and Elmore (Kash Goins), a man from Ruby's past.

