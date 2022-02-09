Applied Mechanics Presents QUEST TO THE DECOMP, A Tabletop Mystery Game

Applied Mechanics, Philadelphia's visionary, multiracial collective of queer and genderqueer theater artists, has announced the newest episode installmanet of their Other Orbits project. Quest to the Decomp is a myth-tery - a mythic tabletop mystery game (think Clue, but way more fun) where players are cast as a motley crew of aliens on the hunt for a missing species, ideal for ages 9 and up.

The game is one element of the Other Orbits project, a multi-year, multi-modal theatrical experience that is literally creating a new theatrical world from the ground up. Previous episodes and installments of Other Orbits include PlaNet Radio (a set of online radio stations); a Time Capsule; and For The Youth! (an art and activity project for young people).

Unveiling over nine episodes, audiences of Other Orbits will be engrossed in an immersive adventure through time and space experiencing a variety of mediums including radio broadcasts, time capsules through the mail, a record album, and ultimately a live performance. The project follows a motley crew of non-human beings navigating enormous changes on a distant planet called PlaNet.

Quest to the Decomp game play involves a set of custom die, character-specific pamphlets, and a beautiful original table-top map of the Other Orbits' PlaNet, designed by Applied Mechanics resident designer Maria Shaplin. It's like Clue and Oregon Trail had a space baby, with a healthy dose of Applied Mechanics' signature wit.

Thousands of years after a failed human colony, the remaining mutant denizens of PlaNet go on a sleuthing journey into their past. What happened to the Cicadas? Why were their ancestors keeping secrets from them? Can their sentient Digital Assistant, Plex, be trusted? Players can game collaboratively or solo to visit different PlaNet locations, play as different alien species, and meet other creatures to fulfill their challenges and prompts, until they can finally travel into the decomp (the vast natural decomposition grounds of PlaNet) - in order to find the truth.

Audience members can buy tickets for each individual episode of Other Orbits, or they can buy subscription packs of three episodes at a time. If buying a ticket or a subscription for episodes that have already been released, patrons will receive immediate access to those episodes straight away. For future episodes, patrons will gain access to the episode on the launch date.

Upcoming episodes of Other Planets include:

Much Anticipated, a new album from Mushroom Superstar Shawn Trex and their special PlaNet friends make music so mind-expanding that it tears a hole in the space-time continuum. (Estimated date: Spring 2022)

Real Planet Life, a short film/reality TV episode: Pinni the Walrus has the gossip, Crispy the Bacteria feels unappreciated, and Whitney the Whale plans a family reunion on this catty, gloves-off PlaNet TV show. (Estimated date: Summer 2022)

A print book: New evidence comes to light and controversial restrictions on mushroom, mutant, and AI behavior are proposed. (Estimated date: Fall 2022)

Hotline: The voice of PlaNet itself guides you through a ritual on parties, deaths, and time-bending communication. (Estimated date: Spring 2023 )

Other Orbits Live Performance: At the council meeting, PlaNet citizens tackle urgent questions of how to live together, as the party of a lifetime rages right outside. (Estimated dates: Spring/Summer 2023)

All tickets and subscriptions for Other Orbits are offered on a sliding scale to promote access and affordability. The ticket website will present guests with up to three possible ticket prices, and patrons can pick what price they will pay for the episode(s).

For more information, visit http://www.appliedmechanics.us/shows/other-orbits/.