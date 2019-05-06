Ants On A Log Perform 'Curious' Songs At Parkway Central Library June 12th

Philly's favorite folksy duo, Ants on a Log, performs music for children and other childlike people, songfully advocating for positivity, social justice, and silliness. At this interactive show, audiences of all ages will enjoy singing along, and joining in rhythms and rhymes with the Ants.

Wednesday, June 12 at 11 am

Parkway Central Library, 1901 Vine Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Free admission. All ages.

Library information: https://libwww.freelibrary.org/locations/parkway-central-library

The Ants have been featured on WXPN's Kids Corner, at the Philadelphia Folk Fest, and on radio stations and blogs around the globe. This year the Ants released their second album, which is the soundtrack to their original musical and album, Curious: Think Outside the Pipeline! The duo will also perform songs from their 2016 album, You Could Draw the Album Art!, as well as new music and shenanigans, with props ranging from spoon-and-jar-percussion to jump ropes and drums.

In their off-stage lives, Julie Beth is a music therapist and Anya Rose is an elementary science teacher. Their powers combined make for smart and socially conscious folk, mostly originals with some must-know classics. Their harmonies and rhythmic play are a delight for children (and grown children!) of all ages.

Check out Ants on a Log music and videos at www.AntsonaLogMusic.com or their YouTube channel.





