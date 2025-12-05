UArts Community to Reunite for Holiday Celebration

🎭 NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On Friday, December 15, 2025 from 5:00pm - 9:00pm, Scout and UArts Alumni Council will be hosting a gathering for the UArts community to reunite in the spirit of the holiday season and to celebrate their shared appreciation for the arts and one another.

Though the university has closed, organizers hope to support the historic arts education organization and assist in maintaining the spirit and strong community that have made UArts such a vital part of the City of Philadelphia.

In hosting this event, organizers aim to provide an opportunity for this passionate and resilient community to come together. This evening is a chance to reflect on and celebrate the achievements individuals have made since the unexpected closure of UArts and to continue to forge meaningful connections moving forward.

The organizers are working towards ensuring the arts community in Philadelphia remains strong, vibrant, and united in the years ahead. The community hopes to continue to inspire, support, and uplift each other, preserving the essence of what made UArts so special.

All former UArts students, faculty, staff, alumni, and friends are warmly invited to attend. In traditional potluck style, everyone is encouraged to bring a dish to share. A form for guests to RSVP can be found at the following link, along with more details on the night’s event: https://forms.gle/LgXHEyNs5qZXqAQy5

The goal of the Alumni Council is to provide essential resources and insights, support UArts’ alumni communications and engagement initiatives, promote alumni networking and collaborative efforts, and support the legacy of the University, its innovative artists, and creative leaders in the arts as the University-appointed leadership and liaison for the Alumni Association.

The University of the Arts Alumni Association’s mission is to provide a foundation of representation for all our alumni. The Alumni Association facilitates, develops, and nurtures the relationships between University of the Arts alumni and creative communities at large. For more information, visit https://uartsalumni.org/

Bok is a place of imagination, enthusiasm, and opportunity. Through sensitive restoration and adaptation, the historic 340,000sf former vocational school has become a vital part of the creative community of Philadelphia. Today, Bok is home to over 200 businesses ranging from architects, glassblowers, a preschool, interior designers, film production studios, photographers, nonprofits and jewelers — to name a few. First opened in 2015, this year Bok is excited to celebrate a decade of creating, making, and building community together.