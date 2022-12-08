Annual BEING ____ AT CHRISTMAS Event Invites People of All Beliefs to Visit the Museum for Family-Friendly Day of Fun
Being ___ at Christmas went virtual for the last three years, but for 2022, it is back in person! In past years, 1,000 people visited the building on December 25.
Every Christmas Day, Philadelphia's Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History (The Weitzman) hosts a day of family-friendly fun when little else is open for business.
From top to bottom, the Museum will be immersed in performances and activities for visitors of all ages.
Guests can expect:
An open house, festival atmosphere
Musical performances by diverse artists
Storytime
Sensory-friendly play zone with a foam floor, Legos, blocks and puzzles
Classic seasonal family favorite movies throughout the day on the theater's big screen
Make-and-take craft activities
Free street parking (throughout Philadelphia that day) and plenty of stroller parking inside the building
Shopping in the Museum Store
BYO food is welcome and a dining area will be set upThis event began as "Being Jewish at Christmas" and has since evolved into this more inclusive version that welcomes people of all beliefs.
Performance Schedule:
10:15 - 11:15 am: Interactive Kids Concert with Lolly Hopwood
Lolly Hopwood uses bubbles, balloons, parachutes, puppets, pompoms, shakers, scarves and more so the kids can really get involved! Lolly will be joined by a musician who will play harmonica, trombone, banjo, keytar, autoharp, and other fun instruments. All Ages.
Video preview
11:30 am - 12:15 pm: Philadelphia Suns Lion Dancers
The Philadelphia Suns is a 30 year old community organization based in Chinatown, just seven blocks from the Museum. The group will demonstrate the 1000+ year old Chinese Lion Dance, traditionally performed during the Chinese New Year and other special occasions. All Ages.Video preview
12:30 - 1:15 pm: MoveMakers Philly Educational Performance
MoveMakers, a group dedicated to teaching hip hop dance vocabulary from the 1970s to present day, will lead an interactive workshop and performance featuring instructors as well as student participants. All Ages.Video preview
1:30 - 2:15 pm: Percussion Workshop by Joseph Tayoun
A second generation Lebanese-American with 30+ years of experience playing percussion, Joseph Tayoun will lead a workshop for kids ages 8+ and adults.
Video preview
Where: The Weitzman, 101 South Independence Mall East (Corner of 5th & Market) Admission is $10 for kids and $15 for Adults in advance; $20 day-of; Museum Members get in for free. The Museum and its popular store will be open all day, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Christmas Day.
The Museum will be open the week between Christmas and New Years Eve (December 23 to December 31). Visit http://theweitzman.org/dec25 to learn more.
