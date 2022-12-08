Annual BEING ____ AT CHRISTMAS Event Invites People of All Beliefs to Visit the Museum for Family-Friendly Day of Fun

Every Christmas Day, Philadelphia's Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History (The Weitzman) hosts a day of family-friendly fun when little else is open for business.

Being ___ at Christmas went virtual for the last three years, but for 2022, it is back in person! In past years, 1,000 people visited the building on December 25.

From top to bottom, the Museum will be immersed in performances and activities for visitors of all ages.

Guests can expect:

An open house, festival atmosphere

Musical performances by diverse artists

Storytime

Sensory-friendly play zone with a foam floor, Legos, blocks and puzzles

Classic seasonal family favorite movies throughout the day on the theater's big screen

Make-and-take craft activities

Free street parking (throughout Philadelphia that day) and plenty of stroller parking inside the building

Shopping in the Museum Store

BYO food is welcome and a dining area will be set upThis event began as "Being Jewish at Christmas" and has since evolved into this more inclusive version that welcomes people of all beliefs.

Performance Schedule:

10:15 - 11:15 am: Interactive Kids Concert with Lolly Hopwood

Lolly Hopwood uses bubbles, balloons, parachutes, puppets, pompoms, shakers, scarves and more so the kids can really get involved! Lolly will be joined by a musician who will play harmonica, trombone, banjo, keytar, autoharp, and other fun instruments. All Ages.

Video preview

11:30 am - 12:15 pm: Philadelphia Suns Lion Dancers

The Philadelphia Suns is a 30 year old community organization based in Chinatown, just seven blocks from the Museum. The group will demonstrate the 1000+ year old Chinese Lion Dance, traditionally performed during the Chinese New Year and other special occasions. All Ages.Video preview

12:30 - 1:15 pm: MoveMakers Philly Educational Performance

MoveMakers, a group dedicated to teaching hip hop dance vocabulary from the 1970s to present day, will lead an interactive workshop and performance featuring instructors as well as student participants. All Ages.Video preview

1:30 - 2:15 pm: Percussion Workshop by Joseph Tayoun

A second generation Lebanese-American with 30+ years of experience playing percussion, Joseph Tayoun will lead a workshop for kids ages 8+ and adults.

Video preview

Where: The Weitzman, 101 South Independence Mall East (Corner of 5th & Market) Admission is $10 for kids and $15 for Adults in advance; $20 day-of; Museum Members get in for free. The Museum and its popular store will be open all day, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Christmas Day.

The Museum will be open the week between Christmas and New Years Eve (December 23 to December 31). Visit http://theweitzman.org/dec25 to learn more.