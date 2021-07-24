Andrew Polec Concert Streams on Stellar Beginning This Week

Andrew Polec, Doylestown, PA native and star of the international show of "Bat Out of Hell", reprises his acclaimed solo concert debut, "Legacy of Love," on the streaming platform, Stellar, beginning July 30.

Filmed before a live audience at Bucks County Playhouse earlier this year, Andrew's performance will stream in high definition from July 30 through August 28, with a special live stream debut, hosted by Andrew, at 2:30 pm on July 30. Tickets are now on sale at StellarEvents.com and via buckscountyplayhouse.org.

Backed by The Michael Bond Quartet, Polec debuted the concert at Bucks County Playhouse in June as part of its Broadway Spotlight Concert Series. The streaming event will feature all the music from the live event and include a variety of genres including traditional musical theater ("Dear World," "The Fantasticks," "Camelot," "Rent," "Floyd Collins"), film ("The Greatest Showman") and rock n' roll (Queen, Bon Jovi, Three Dog Night, Kings of Leon ) with a homage to the recently deceased Rock Legend Jim Steinman.

In appreciation of the opportunities provided by Bucks County Playhouse, Polec said, "Throughout the pandemic, Bucks County Playhouse has been there as a strong support beam for the community and for me, personally, by thinking outside the box and allowing the human-to-human aspect of art to stay alive in a safe way. Being a native of this area, I'm proud to call this theatre home and the true embodiment of the tenacity of the arts." He continued, "Art will always be there for you! We refuse to go away and will continue to infuse our love into your daily lives! I couldn't be more grateful for this theatre, its wonderful team, and its leadership."

Andrew Polec is about to star in "Hair" at the Old Globe Theater in San Diego in the role of Berger (August 10 to September 26). He earned rave reviews and won The Joe Allen Best West End Debut award, decided by public vote, at the Stage Debut Awards for his performance as "Strat" in "Bat Out of Hell: The Musical" at the Manchester Opera House and The London Coliseum. He reprised the role on the West End in London and Toronto, before leading the cast at the New York City Center. A graduate of the Brown/ Trinity Rep MFA program, Polec appeared Off-Broadway in "The Fantasticks" at the Jerry Orbach Theater and has performed at the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival, Providence Fringe Festival, and with the Trinity Repertory Company. His television credits include "Katy Keene" and "Prodigal Son." Andrew's Concert Production Sponsor is Rach Ireland.

Streaming tickets are $25 and are available via BucksCountyPlayhouse.org or StellarTickets.com.