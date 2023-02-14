Añejo Philly to Present 2nd Annual Love of Agave Tasting Party in Northern Liberties

Añejo Philly, located in the Northern Liberties Restaurant Row, will present For the Love of Philly Agave Tasting Party showcasing 50+ rare and unique tequilas and mezcals from 15+ producers.

On Monday, February 20th, from 7:00pm to 10:00pm, the Mexican restaurant and bar in the Piazza will host a night of sipping and sampling of dozens of rare and unique expressions that you can't find together anywhere else in the Philadelphia region. Guests will learn from experts and brand ambassadors about the production process and techniques of each spirit. Special signature new cocktails will be available for a discounted price. Complimentary food will include guacamole and salsa stations to get your dip on, plus a taco station with chicken, pork and cauliflower. Look for special door prizes with a portion of proceeds going to the fund to help Tequilas Restaurant and Bar after their devastating fire. The event is perfect for the newbie to the aficionado - and everyone in between. Event tickets are on sale now for only $65 per person, which includes complimentary tastings, demos and food stations, plus discounted cocktails. For all the marg lovers out there, two days later Añejo Philly will celebrate National Margarita Day with a Margarita Day Happy Hour from 5:00pm to 7:00pm, with half price pitchers, five dollar tacos and special additions. For more information and tickets for coming events, call 267-534-5746 and visit anejophilly.com. Follow @anejophilly on Social Media for more info and previews. Añejo is located at 1001 N. 2nd Street in the Piazza.



"For the Love of Agave is our way of sharing what we are most passionate about with our community," said Añejo General Manager Jessica Simms. "The tasting celebration is a fun opportunity to celebrate and sample an array of agave spirits and bring together our local community with something for novices and newbies to experts and aficionados."

She added, "Whether you are a seasoned pro looking for that new favorite agave spirit to sip on, or a newbie trying to get back into the agave spirit world since that last bad hangover from college, we got you covered."

For the Love of Philly Agave Tasting Party! is an annual, once-a-year tradition in Northern Liberties where hundreds of tequila and mezcal lovers come together for one night only to celebrate and learn about their favorite spirits. The event started last year in 2022 and grows this year to offer the largest selection yet. There will be over 50 expressions of agave spirits available to sample from over 15+ from the following brands:



Casa Del Sol

Hussong's

Banhez

Libelula

Komos

Tanteo

El Jimador

Herradura

Milagro

Tres Agaves

Vago

Ocho

Ilegal

LunAzul

On top of samplings, guests will learn from experts and brand ambassadors about the production process, and techniques of each spirit. Each ticket comes with complimentary guacamole and salsa stations, as well as a taco station (chicken, pork, cauliflower) created by Chef Ricardo Camacho.

Additionally, there will be special cocktails for the night offered at only $6 each, including new offerings such as:

Paloma- Libelula Tequila, fresh lime, grapefruit soda

Mezcal Margarita- Banhez mezcal, agave, fresh lime

Blanco Margarita- El Jimador Blanco Tequila, agave, fresh lime

Tomoquila- Ghost Tequila, tomatillas, grapefruit soda, jalapeno garnish



Beers, sodas and topo chico sparkling water will also be available to purchase.

During the night there will be door prizes and a portion of proceeds being donated to help fellow agave lovers, Tequilas Restaurant and Bar, on Locust Street which recently suffered from a fire.



All expressions of tequila and mezcal to sample are included in the price of the ticket ($65), as well as complimentary food. Tickets are on sale now at anejophilly.com.

For those that want to also celebrate their love of the marg, visit Añejo Philly during National Margarita Day for a special happy hour from 5:00pm to 7:00pm, with an expanded pitcher selection that are all half off - including Blanco, Anejo, Mezcal and Jalapeno - plus $5 tacos (Chicken Al Pastor, Cauliflower, Pork Carnitas and Crispy Fish), and discounted Birria Nachos, Elote, Nachos, Carnitas Fries, Chicken Empanadas, Guacamole and more. Also look for special marg flavors and features - to be announced next week.

ABOUT ANEJO

Born out of a love for Mexican food and agave spirits - as well as their neighborhood - Añejo has become known for innovative small plates that put a new twist on Mexican food. Executive Chef and Partner Ricardo Camacho's innovative menu creates a new experience that will delight the palate. Their staff is trained to showcase their top-notch hospitality as well as their expertise in cocktails, agave spirits, and food.



Añejo Philadelphia

1001 North 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123

267-534-5746

