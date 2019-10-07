Acclaimed Adaptation Of AN ILIAD Comes To Arden Theatre Company

The infinite beauty of storytelling consumes AN ILIAD, a provocative adaptation of Homer's classic coming to Arden Theatre Company. The Trojan War is placed beside our modern day, presenting the allure of wartime heroism and the inevitable cost of battle that overshadows all history. Mary Tuomanen returns to the Arden and will bring this epic event to the Bob & Selma Horan Studio Theatre from November 13 through December 15, 2019. Very limited tickets are available for reviewing press on either November 19 or November 20 at 7:30PM.

AN ILIAD is a modern-day retelling of Homer's classic, translated by Robert Fagles and written by Lisa Peterson and Denis O'Hare. With both poetry and humor, the ancient tale of the Trojan War and the modern world collide in this captivating theatrical experience.

The Arden production features Mary Tuomanen, named one of "the Philly theatre stars you can't miss this season" by PHILADELPHIA Magazine. Tuomanen has appeared at the Arden as Emma Goldman in RAGTIME, Long John Silver in TREASURE ISLAND, Alison in FUN HOME, Puck in A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, Witch in MACBETH, Irina in THREE SISTERS, and Cinderella in CINDERELLA. Mary is an alumna of L'Ecole Lecoq 2008, the 2017 Haas Emerging Artist Award winner, and a proud company member of Applied Mechanics. She'll be directed by Rebecca Wright, whose recent critically-acclaimed production of INDECENT was part of the 2018-19 season at the Arden.

Single tickets to AN ILIAD are currently on sale by visiting ardentheatre.org.

