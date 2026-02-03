ALL THINGS EQUAL: THE LIFE AND TRIALS OF RUTH BADER GINSBURG to Launch Winter-Spring National Tour

The 13-city tour includes San Francisco, Detroit, San Diego and Norfolk among others.
All Things Equal: The Life and Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg will launch a 13-city Winter-Spring national tour beginning February 26 through April 11, 2026. Produced by Scott Stander, the production which has toured over 30 cities nationwide, will be returning to San Francisco, Detroit, San Diego and Norfolk by popular demand. Written by multiple Award-winner Rupert Holmes and directed by Laley Lippard, the production stars Michelle Azar who originated the role.
Over the course of ninety fascinating and often funny minutes, the one-woman-production presents an intimate portrayal of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a true American original.
Set in Ginsburg's chambers, Holmes invites the audience into the intimacy of her life and many trials: losing her mother the day before she graduated as valedictorian of her Brooklyn High School ... being one of only nine young women studying law at Harvard while also raising a daughter and helping her husband battle cancer ... fighting for women's rights in the 1970's before condescending all-male courts ... and taking courageous stands for human rights as a voice of reason amid a splintering and increasingly politicized Supreme Court.
An evening with a great and compassionate icon of straight-thinking American justice emerges ... an RBG who is not only “notorious” but victorious as she takes a stand for ordinary people facing the many challenges of a changing world. Holmes brilliantly captures RBG's compelling life, leaving no question why she became a cross-generational role model that inspired tens of millions of Americans and a worldwide following.
Orpheum Theatre
Omaha, NE
Curran Theatre
San Francisco, CA
Sunset Center
Carmel, CA
First Interstate Center
Spokane, WA
Glazer Hall
Palm Beach, FL
Fisher Theatre
Detroit, MI
Balboa Theatre
San Diego, CA
Wortham Center
Asheville, NC
Attucks Theatre
Norfolk, VA
People’s Bank Theatre
Marietta, OH
Capital One Hall
Tysons, VA
Empire Theatre
San Antonio, TX
Keswick Theatre
Philadelphia, PA
* Indicates Matinee and Evening performance
(Subject to change)
