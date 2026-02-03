 tracker
ALL THINGS EQUAL: THE LIFE AND TRIALS OF RUTH BADER GINSBURG to Launch Winter-Spring National Tour

The 13-city tour includes San Francisco, Detroit, San Diego and Norfolk among others.

By: Feb. 03, 2026
All Things Equal: The Life and Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg will launch a 13-city Winter-Spring national tour beginning February 26 through April 11, 2026. Produced by Scott Stander, the production which has toured over 30 cities nationwide, will be returning to San Francisco, Detroit, San Diego and Norfolk by popular demand. Written by multiple Award-winner Rupert Holmes and directed by Laley Lippard, the production stars Michelle Azar who originated the role.  

Over the course of ninety fascinating and often funny minutes, the one-woman-production presents an intimate portrayal of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a true American original. 

Set in Ginsburg's chambers, Holmes invites the audience into the intimacy of her life and many trials:  losing her mother the day before she graduated as valedictorian of her Brooklyn High School ... being one of only nine young women studying law at Harvard while also raising a daughter and helping her husband battle cancer ... fighting for women's rights in the 1970's before condescending all-male courts ... and taking courageous stands for human rights as a voice of reason amid a splintering and increasingly politicized Supreme Court.

An evening with a great and compassionate icon of straight-thinking American justice emerges ... an RBG who is not only “notorious” but victorious as she takes a stand for ordinary people facing the many challenges of a changing world. Holmes brilliantly captures RBG's compelling life, leaving no question why she became a cross-generational role model that inspired tens of millions of Americans and a worldwide following. 

February 26, 2026

Orpheum Theatre
Omaha, NE

February 28, 2026

Curran Theatre
San Francisco, CA

March 5, 2026

Sunset Center
Carmel, CA

March 7, 2026

First Interstate Center
Spokane, WA

March 14, 2026*

Glazer Hall
Palm Beach, FL

March 18, 2026

Fisher Theatre
Detroit, MI

March 21–22, 2026

Balboa Theatre
San Diego, CA

March 25–26, 2026

Wortham Center
Asheville, NC

March 29, 2026

Attucks Theatre
Norfolk, VA

April 3, 2026

People’s Bank Theatre
Marietta, OH

April 6, 2026

Capital One Hall
Tysons, VA

April 9, 2026

Empire Theatre
San Antonio, TX

April 11, 2026

Keswick Theatre
Philadelphia, PA

* Indicates Matinee and Evening performance
(Subject to change)

 




