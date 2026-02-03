ALL THINGS EQUAL: THE LIFE AND TRIALS OF RUTH BADER GINSBURG to Launch Winter-Spring National Tour

🎭 NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

All Things Equal: The Life and Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg will launch a 13-city Winter-Spring national tour beginning February 26 through April 11, 2026. Produced by Scott Stander, the production which has toured over 30 cities nationwide, will be returning to San Francisco, Detroit, San Diego and Norfolk by popular demand. Written by multiple Award-winner Rupert Holmes and directed by Laley Lippard, the production stars Michelle Azar who originated the role.

Over the course of ninety fascinating and often funny minutes, the one-woman-production presents an intimate portrayal of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a true American original.

Set in Ginsburg's chambers, Holmes invites the audience into the intimacy of her life and many trials: losing her mother the day before she graduated as valedictorian of her Brooklyn High School ... being one of only nine young women studying law at Harvard while also raising a daughter and helping her husband battle cancer ... fighting for women's rights in the 1970's before condescending all-male courts ... and taking courageous stands for human rights as a voice of reason amid a splintering and increasingly politicized Supreme Court.

An evening with a great and compassionate icon of straight-thinking American justice emerges ... an RBG who is not only “notorious” but victorious as she takes a stand for ordinary people facing the many challenges of a changing world. Holmes brilliantly captures RBG's compelling life, leaving no question why she became a cross-generational role model that inspired tens of millions of Americans and a worldwide following.

February 26, 2026

Orpheum Theatre

Omaha, NE

February 28, 2026

Curran Theatre

San Francisco, CA

March 5, 2026

Sunset Center

Carmel, CA

March 7, 2026

First Interstate Center

Spokane, WA

March 14, 2026*

Glazer Hall

Palm Beach, FL

March 18, 2026

Fisher Theatre

Detroit, MI

March 21–22, 2026

Balboa Theatre

San Diego, CA

March 25–26, 2026

Wortham Center

Asheville, NC

March 29, 2026

Attucks Theatre

Norfolk, VA

April 3, 2026

People’s Bank Theatre

Marietta, OH

April 6, 2026

Capital One Hall

Tysons, VA

April 9, 2026

Empire Theatre

San Antonio, TX

April 11, 2026

Keswick Theatre

Philadelphia, PA

* Indicates Matinee and Evening performance

(Subject to change)