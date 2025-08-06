ACT Players Present Free Outdoor A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The ACT Players will bring Shakespeare’s beloved comedy A Midsummer Night’s Dream to life in two free, family-friendly outdoor performances this August. Audiences can catch the production on Friday, August 15 at 7:00 p.m. at the new amphitheater in Penn Township Park in West Grove, PA, and again on Saturday, August 18 at 7:00 p.m. on the scenic grounds of St. Peter's in the Great Valley in Malvern, PA.

This fast-paced, two-hour production—complete with a 15-minute intermission—offers a whimsical and accessible take on Shakespeare’s classic tale of love, magic, and mischief. With mistaken identities, meddling fairies, and enchanted transformations, A Midsummer Night’s Dream promises a delightful evening under the stars for audiences of all ages.

Presented by local performers from the ACT Players ensemble, the show is designed to engage both longtime Shakespeare fans and first-time viewers. Guests are encouraged to bring their own seating and refreshments. At the Malvern performance, boxed dinners will be available for advance purchase.

Admission is free, with donations gratefully accepted to support the nonprofit’s continued programming.

Founded in 2004, ACT Players is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization dedicated to providing affordable, quality theater in the community. Their offerings include straight plays, musicals, youth programming, and an improv troupe, ACT On Demand.

For more information or to support the company, visit ACTplayers.org.