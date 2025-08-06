A WRINKLE IN TIME and THE STINKY CHEESE MAN Set for Arden Children’s Theatre 2025/26 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Philadelphia’s Arden Children’s Theatre has revealed its 2025/26 season, which will feature two imaginative stage adaptations: A Wrinkle in Time and The Stinky Cheese Man and Other Fairly Stupid Tales. Single tickets will go on sale Monday, August 18, both online and in person.

Families can now purchase buy-both-and-save subscription packages in advance. Individual tickets will be available starting August 18 at ardentheatre.org, by calling 215.922.1122, or by visiting the box office at 40 N. 2nd Street in Old City.

This holiday season, Arden will present A Wrinkle in Time, John Glore’s acclaimed adaptation of Madeleine L’Engle’s beloved novel, directed by Arden favorite Rebecca Wright. Running December 3, 2025 through January 25, 2026, the story follows Meg Murry, her gifted brother Charles Wallace, and friend Calvin as they journey across time and space to rescue Meg’s father and confront a growing cosmic darkness—with the help of three mysterious guides and the strength of their own hearts.

In spring 2026, laughter takes center stage with The Stinky Cheese Man and Other Fairly Stupid Tales, adapted by John Glore from the classic book by Jon Scieszka and Lane Smith. Directed by Steve Pacek (RENT), the production runs April 8 to May 31, 2026. Twisting familiar fairy tales into absurd and hilarious new versions, this madcap romp features everything from a really ugly duckling to a disastrous princess kiss and, of course, the mischief-making Stinky Cheese Man.