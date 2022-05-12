2022 FREDDY Award Nominations Announced

Nominations for the 2022 FREDDY Awards were announced today, Thursday, May 12th, during the live broadcast of the on 69 News at Noon on WFMZ-TV.

The 2022 FREDDY© Awards Ceremony will be broadcast live from the State Theatre on 69 WFMZ-TV and wfmz.com on Thursday, May 26th at 7 PM. For more information on the FREDDY© Awards, please visit www.freddyawards.org.

Tickets for the Awards Ceremony on May 26th are made available through the participating schools.

The public can get a "sneak peek" of the 2022 FREDDY© Awards TV production in action on Dress Rehearsal night, Wednesday, May 25th by choosing from two options: Rehearsal ticket for $25 adults/$10 students or the FREDDY© Awards Preview Party for $95 per person. Bring your friends, 6 Pack of tickets just $510; FREDDY© Alumni just $50. Details are available on the home page of the FREDDY© website at www.freddyawards.org

See the full list below!

Outstanding Performance by an Orchestra

Bangor Area Les Miserables: School Edition

Easton Area 42nd Street

Emmaus The Addams Family: School Edition

Freedom Curtains

Hackettstown Sister Act

Liberty The Sound of Music

Nazareth Area Little Shop of Horrors

Phillipsburg Guys & Dolls

Southern Lehigh Bye Bye Birdie

Outstanding Use of Scenery

Bangor Area Les Miserables: School Edition

Dieruff Godspell: 2012 Revised Version

Emmaus The Addams Family: School Edition

Freedom Curtains

Liberty The Sound of Music

Nazareth Area Little Shop of Horrors

Parkland Mamma Mia!

Outstanding Use of Costumes

Bangor Area Les Miserables: School Edition

Dieruff Godspell: 2012 Revised Version

Emmaus The Addams Family: School Edition

Liberty The Sound of Music

Parkland Mamma Mia!

Southern Lehigh Bye Bye Birdie

Outstanding Performance by a Male Ensemble Member

Charlie Strzelecki as Chef Louis/Pilot Allentown Central Catholic Disney's Little Mermaid

Josh Raub as Enjolras/Bishop Bangor Area Les Misérables: School Edition

Elijah Cooke as "We Beseech Thee" Soloist Belvidere Godspell

Joseph Valentin as Male Characters Catasauqua Chicago: High School Edition

Lucas Nowak as Lurch Emmaus The Addams Family: School Edition

Tyler Borneo as Benny Southstreet Phillipsburg Guys & Dolls

Clayton Washburn as Mal Beinke Wilson Area The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy

Outstanding Performance by a Female Ensemble Member

Julia Ruhf as Bambi Bernet Freedom Curtains

Ellie Prendergast as TJ Hackettstown Sister Act

Keira Smith as Hebe Porter Moravian Academy HMS Pinafore

Kaylee Babiak as Alice Beineke North Warren Regional The Addams Family: School Edition

Jenna Seasholtz as Ursula Merkle Southern Lehigh Bye Bye Birdie

Adneiry Mercedes Diaz as Marty William Allen Grease

Denay White as Grandma Wilson Area The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy

Outstanding Use of Lighting

Bangor Area Les Misérables: School Edition

Emmaus The Addams Family: School Edition

Freedom Curtains

Liberty The Sound of Music

Moravian Academy HMS Pinafore

Nazareth Area Little Shop of Horrors

Whitehall Godspell: 2012 Revised Version

Outstanding Small Ensemble Performance

Mak Cerrada-Shapiro, Juli VandeVeegaete, Alex VandeVeegaete, Josie Ruppert, Kavanna "Relic" Little "On the Willows" Belvidere Godspell

Jacob Klinedinst, Payton McGlory "Live Before We Die" Emmaus The Addams Family: School Edition

Aaron Louw, Henry Grimm "Mushnik and Son" Nazareth Area Little Shop of Horrors

Molly McGorry, Aine Demko, Chloe Schoemaker, Charlize Bobbyn

"One Boy" Northwestern Lehigh Bye Bye Birdie

Katarina O'Mara, Jared Sussman "Take a Chance On Me" Parkland Mamma Mia!

Jake Delesky, Tyler Borneo "Guys & Dolls" Phillipsburg Guys & Dolls

Outstanding Choreography

Belvidere Godspell

Dieruff Godspell: 2012 Revised Version

Emmaus The Addams Family: School Edition

Freedom Curtains

Liberty The Sound of Music

Parkland Mamma Mia!

Whitehall Godspell: 2012 Revised Version

Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role

Elizabeth Rutt as Madame Thenardier Bangor Area Les Misérables: School Edition

Rachel Williams as Maggie Jones Easton Area 42nd Street

Madeline Kemler as Wednesday Addams Emmaus The Addams Family: School Edition

Keiran Lencheski as Lumiere Notre Dame Disney's Beauty and the Beast

Laurel Bendetti as Tanya Parkland Mamma Mia!

Maya Marino Cappello as Miss Adelaide Phillipsburg Guys & Dolls

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role

Mak Cerrada-Shapiro as John the Baptist/Judas Belvidere Godspell

Brendan Branosky as Billy Lawlor Easton Area 42nd Street

Aiden Panko as Pugsley Addams Emmaus The Addams Family: School Edition

Joey Oltman as Sir Joseph Porter Moravian Academy HMS Pinafore

Jared Sussman as Bill Austin Parkland Mamma Mia!

Jacob Ten Bosch as Nathan Detroit Phillipsburg Guys & Dolls

Outstanding Performance by a Featured Dancer

Sarah Horvath as Featured Dancer Belvidere Godspell

Julia Ressler as 42nd Street Thief Easton Area 42nd Street

Ashley Westgate as Flapper Ancestor Emmaus The Addams Family: School Edition

Julia Ruhf as Bambi Bernet Freedom Curtains

Elise Stefankiewicz as The Moon North Warren Regional The Addams Family: School Edition Kayla Beam as Greek Spirit of Nightmares Warren Hills Regional Mamma Mia!

Giovanni Failla as Giovanni Whitehall Godspell: 2012 Revised Version

Outstanding Chorus

Bangor Area Les Misérables: School Edition

Dieruff Godspell: 2012 Revised Version

Emmaus The Addams Family: School Edition

Parkland Mamma Mia!

Southern Lehigh Bye Bye Birdie

Whitehall Godspell: 2012 Revised Version

Vic Kumma Award for Outstanding Solo Vocal Performance

Elena Wenrich-Quinones "Part of Your World" Allentown Central Catholic Disney's Little Mermaid

Charles "CJ" Fassl "Bring Him Home" Bangor Area Les Misérables: School Edition

Rebekah "Bex" Vermuelen "The Sound of Music" Liberty The Sound of Music

Alicia Gordon "Sorry Her Lot" Moravian Academy HMS Pinafore

Paige Horvath "Somewhere That's Green" Nazareth Area Little Shop of Horrors

Maya Marino Cappello "Adelaide's Lament" Phillipsburg Guys & Dolls

Outstanding Featured Performance by an Actor

Robert Ruhl as Cornelius Hackl Bethlehem Catholic Hello Dolly!

Aidan Heil as Billy Flynn Catasauqua Chicago: High School Edition

James Myers as Lt. Frank Cioffi Freedom Curtains

Jacob Kremer as Audrey II Voice Nazareth Area Little Shop of Horrors

Jackson Hunsicker as William Barfee Northern Lehigh 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Jake Delesky as Nicely-Nicely Johnson Phillipsburg Guys & Dolls

Ryan Lauer as Harry MacAfee Southern Lehigh Bye Bye Birdie

Outstanding Featured Performance by an Actress

Kaylee Holland as Eponine Bangor Area Les Misérables: School Edition

Hannah Kurczeski as Velma Kelly Catasauqua Chicago: High School Edition

Payton McGlory as Morticia Addams Emmaus The Addams Family: School Edition

Katarina O'Mara as Rosie Parkland Mamma Mia!

Gabriella Lozada as Mimi Marquez Salisbury RENT: School Edition

Alana Weirbach as Fiona Saucon Valley DreamWorks' Shrek the Musical

Kayla Lebby as Rose Alverez Southern Lehigh Bye Bye Birdie

Outstanding Production Number

Bangor Area "One Day More" Les Misérables: School Edition

Catasauqua "They Both Reached for the Gun" Chicago: High School Edition

Nazareth Area "Downtown/Skid Row" Little Shop of Horrors

North Warren Regional "Full Disclosure" The Addams Family: School Edition

Phillipsburg "Sit Down, You're Rockin' the Boat" Guys & Dolls

Southern Lehigh "The Telephone Hour" Bye Bye Birdie

Outstanding Stage Crew

In honor of Capt. Christopher Seifert

Bangor Area Les Misérables: School Edition

Emmaus The Addams Family: School Edition

Liberty The Sound of Music

Moravian Academy HMS Pinafore

Northampton Mamma Mia!

Parkland Mamma Mia!

Southern Lehigh Bye Bye Birdie

Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role

Elena Wenrich-Quinones as Ariel Allentown Central Catholic Disney's The Little Mermaid

Angelina Dries as Roxie Hart Catasauqua Chicago: High School Edition

Rebekah "Bex" Vermuelen as Maria Rainer Liberty The Sound of Music

Alicia Gordon as Josephine Moravian Academy HMS Pinafore

Paige Horvath as Audrey Nazareth Area Little Shop of Horrors

Brenna Pelizzoni as Sophie Sheridan Parkland Mamma Mia!

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role

Charles "CJ" Fassl as Jean Valjean Bangor Area Les Misérables: School Edition

Evan Finkbeiner as Javert Bangor Area Les Misérables: School Edition

Owen Gately as Jesus Belvidere Godspell

Jacob Klinedinst as Gomez Addams Emmaus The Addams Family: School Edition

Andrew Merkle as Gomez Addams North Warren Regional The Addams Family: School Edition

Grant Neff as Albert Peterson Southern Lehigh Bye Bye Birdie

Outstanding Overall Production by a Smaller School

Allentown Central Catholic Disney's The Little Mermaid

Belvidere Godspell

Catasauqua Chicago: High School Edition

Hackettstown Sister Act

Moravian Academy HMS Pinafore

Wilson Area The Addams Family: New Musical Comedy

Outstanding Overall Production of a Musical

Bangor Area Les Misérables: School Edition

Emmaus The Addams Family: School Edition

Liberty The Sound of Music

Parkland Mamma Mia!

Phillipsburg Guys & Dolls

Southern Lehigh Bye Bye Birdie

Photo credit: Dave Dabour