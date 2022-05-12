2022 FREDDY Award Nominations Announced
The 2022 FREDDY Awards Ceremony will be broadcast live from the State Theatre on Thursday, May 26th at 7 PM.
Nominations for the 2022 FREDDY Awards were announced today, Thursday, May 12th, during the live broadcast of the on 69 News at Noon on WFMZ-TV.
The 2022 FREDDY© Awards Ceremony will be broadcast live from the State Theatre on 69 WFMZ-TV and wfmz.com on Thursday, May 26th at 7 PM. For more information on the FREDDY© Awards, please visit www.freddyawards.org.
Tickets for the Awards Ceremony on May 26th are made available through the participating schools.
The public can get a "sneak peek" of the 2022 FREDDY© Awards TV production in action on Dress Rehearsal night, Wednesday, May 25th by choosing from two options: Rehearsal ticket for $25 adults/$10 students or the FREDDY© Awards Preview Party for $95 per person. Bring your friends, 6 Pack of tickets just $510; FREDDY© Alumni just $50. Details are available on the home page of the FREDDY© website at www.freddyawards.org
See the full list below!
Outstanding Performance by an Orchestra
Bangor Area Les Miserables: School Edition
Easton Area 42nd Street
Emmaus The Addams Family: School Edition
Freedom Curtains
Hackettstown Sister Act
Liberty The Sound of Music
Nazareth Area Little Shop of Horrors
Phillipsburg Guys & Dolls
Southern Lehigh Bye Bye Birdie
Outstanding Use of Scenery
Bangor Area Les Miserables: School Edition
Dieruff Godspell: 2012 Revised Version
Emmaus The Addams Family: School Edition
Freedom Curtains
Liberty The Sound of Music
Nazareth Area Little Shop of Horrors
Parkland Mamma Mia!
Outstanding Use of Costumes
Bangor Area Les Miserables: School Edition
Dieruff Godspell: 2012 Revised Version
Emmaus The Addams Family: School Edition
Liberty The Sound of Music
Parkland Mamma Mia!
Southern Lehigh Bye Bye Birdie
Outstanding Performance by a Male Ensemble Member
Charlie Strzelecki as Chef Louis/Pilot Allentown Central Catholic Disney's Little Mermaid
Josh Raub as Enjolras/Bishop Bangor Area Les Misérables: School Edition
Elijah Cooke as "We Beseech Thee" Soloist Belvidere Godspell
Joseph Valentin as Male Characters Catasauqua Chicago: High School Edition
Lucas Nowak as Lurch Emmaus The Addams Family: School Edition
Tyler Borneo as Benny Southstreet Phillipsburg Guys & Dolls
Clayton Washburn as Mal Beinke Wilson Area The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy
Outstanding Performance by a Female Ensemble Member
Julia Ruhf as Bambi Bernet Freedom Curtains
Ellie Prendergast as TJ Hackettstown Sister Act
Keira Smith as Hebe Porter Moravian Academy HMS Pinafore
Kaylee Babiak as Alice Beineke North Warren Regional The Addams Family: School Edition
Jenna Seasholtz as Ursula Merkle Southern Lehigh Bye Bye Birdie
Adneiry Mercedes Diaz as Marty William Allen Grease
Denay White as Grandma Wilson Area The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy
Outstanding Use of Lighting
Bangor Area Les Misérables: School Edition
Emmaus The Addams Family: School Edition
Freedom Curtains
Liberty The Sound of Music
Moravian Academy HMS Pinafore
Nazareth Area Little Shop of Horrors
Whitehall Godspell: 2012 Revised Version
Outstanding Small Ensemble Performance
Mak Cerrada-Shapiro, Juli VandeVeegaete, Alex VandeVeegaete, Josie Ruppert, Kavanna "Relic" Little "On the Willows" Belvidere Godspell
Jacob Klinedinst, Payton McGlory "Live Before We Die" Emmaus The Addams Family: School Edition
Aaron Louw, Henry Grimm "Mushnik and Son" Nazareth Area Little Shop of Horrors
Molly McGorry, Aine Demko, Chloe Schoemaker, Charlize Bobbyn
"One Boy" Northwestern Lehigh Bye Bye Birdie
Katarina O'Mara, Jared Sussman "Take a Chance On Me" Parkland Mamma Mia!
Jake Delesky, Tyler Borneo "Guys & Dolls" Phillipsburg Guys & Dolls
Outstanding Choreography
Belvidere Godspell
Dieruff Godspell: 2012 Revised Version
Emmaus The Addams Family: School Edition
Freedom Curtains
Liberty The Sound of Music
Parkland Mamma Mia!
Whitehall Godspell: 2012 Revised Version
Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Elizabeth Rutt as Madame Thenardier Bangor Area Les Misérables: School Edition
Rachel Williams as Maggie Jones Easton Area 42nd Street
Madeline Kemler as Wednesday Addams Emmaus The Addams Family: School Edition
Keiran Lencheski as Lumiere Notre Dame Disney's Beauty and the Beast
Laurel Bendetti as Tanya Parkland Mamma Mia!
Maya Marino Cappello as Miss Adelaide Phillipsburg Guys & Dolls
Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Mak Cerrada-Shapiro as John the Baptist/Judas Belvidere Godspell
Brendan Branosky as Billy Lawlor Easton Area 42nd Street
Aiden Panko as Pugsley Addams Emmaus The Addams Family: School Edition
Joey Oltman as Sir Joseph Porter Moravian Academy HMS Pinafore
Jared Sussman as Bill Austin Parkland Mamma Mia!
Jacob Ten Bosch as Nathan Detroit Phillipsburg Guys & Dolls
Outstanding Performance by a Featured Dancer
Sarah Horvath as Featured Dancer Belvidere Godspell
Julia Ressler as 42nd Street Thief Easton Area 42nd Street
Ashley Westgate as Flapper Ancestor Emmaus The Addams Family: School Edition
Julia Ruhf as Bambi Bernet Freedom Curtains
Elise Stefankiewicz as The Moon North Warren Regional The Addams Family: School Edition Kayla Beam as Greek Spirit of Nightmares Warren Hills Regional Mamma Mia!
Giovanni Failla as Giovanni Whitehall Godspell: 2012 Revised Version
Outstanding Chorus
Bangor Area Les Misérables: School Edition
Dieruff Godspell: 2012 Revised Version
Emmaus The Addams Family: School Edition
Parkland Mamma Mia!
Southern Lehigh Bye Bye Birdie
Whitehall Godspell: 2012 Revised Version
Vic Kumma Award for Outstanding Solo Vocal Performance
Elena Wenrich-Quinones "Part of Your World" Allentown Central Catholic Disney's Little Mermaid
Charles "CJ" Fassl "Bring Him Home" Bangor Area Les Misérables: School Edition
Rebekah "Bex" Vermuelen "The Sound of Music" Liberty The Sound of Music
Alicia Gordon "Sorry Her Lot" Moravian Academy HMS Pinafore
Paige Horvath "Somewhere That's Green" Nazareth Area Little Shop of Horrors
Maya Marino Cappello "Adelaide's Lament" Phillipsburg Guys & Dolls
Outstanding Featured Performance by an Actor
Robert Ruhl as Cornelius Hackl Bethlehem Catholic Hello Dolly!
Aidan Heil as Billy Flynn Catasauqua Chicago: High School Edition
James Myers as Lt. Frank Cioffi Freedom Curtains
Jacob Kremer as Audrey II Voice Nazareth Area Little Shop of Horrors
Jackson Hunsicker as William Barfee Northern Lehigh 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Jake Delesky as Nicely-Nicely Johnson Phillipsburg Guys & Dolls
Ryan Lauer as Harry MacAfee Southern Lehigh Bye Bye Birdie
Outstanding Featured Performance by an Actress
Kaylee Holland as Eponine Bangor Area Les Misérables: School Edition
Hannah Kurczeski as Velma Kelly Catasauqua Chicago: High School Edition
Payton McGlory as Morticia Addams Emmaus The Addams Family: School Edition
Katarina O'Mara as Rosie Parkland Mamma Mia!
Gabriella Lozada as Mimi Marquez Salisbury RENT: School Edition
Alana Weirbach as Fiona Saucon Valley DreamWorks' Shrek the Musical
Kayla Lebby as Rose Alverez Southern Lehigh Bye Bye Birdie
Outstanding Production Number
Bangor Area "One Day More" Les Misérables: School Edition
Catasauqua "They Both Reached for the Gun" Chicago: High School Edition
Nazareth Area "Downtown/Skid Row" Little Shop of Horrors
North Warren Regional "Full Disclosure" The Addams Family: School Edition
Phillipsburg "Sit Down, You're Rockin' the Boat" Guys & Dolls
Southern Lehigh "The Telephone Hour" Bye Bye Birdie
Outstanding Stage Crew
In honor of Capt. Christopher Seifert
Bangor Area Les Misérables: School Edition
Emmaus The Addams Family: School Edition
Liberty The Sound of Music
Moravian Academy HMS Pinafore
Northampton Mamma Mia!
Parkland Mamma Mia!
Southern Lehigh Bye Bye Birdie
Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Elena Wenrich-Quinones as Ariel Allentown Central Catholic Disney's The Little Mermaid
Angelina Dries as Roxie Hart Catasauqua Chicago: High School Edition
Rebekah "Bex" Vermuelen as Maria Rainer Liberty The Sound of Music
Alicia Gordon as Josephine Moravian Academy HMS Pinafore
Paige Horvath as Audrey Nazareth Area Little Shop of Horrors
Brenna Pelizzoni as Sophie Sheridan Parkland Mamma Mia!
Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Charles "CJ" Fassl as Jean Valjean Bangor Area Les Misérables: School Edition
Evan Finkbeiner as Javert Bangor Area Les Misérables: School Edition
Owen Gately as Jesus Belvidere Godspell
Jacob Klinedinst as Gomez Addams Emmaus The Addams Family: School Edition
Andrew Merkle as Gomez Addams North Warren Regional The Addams Family: School Edition
Grant Neff as Albert Peterson Southern Lehigh Bye Bye Birdie
Outstanding Overall Production by a Smaller School
Allentown Central Catholic Disney's The Little Mermaid
Belvidere Godspell
Catasauqua Chicago: High School Edition
Hackettstown Sister Act
Moravian Academy HMS Pinafore
Wilson Area The Addams Family: New Musical Comedy
Outstanding Overall Production of a Musical
Bangor Area Les Misérables: School Edition
Emmaus The Addams Family: School Edition
Liberty The Sound of Music
Parkland Mamma Mia!
Phillipsburg Guys & Dolls
Southern Lehigh Bye Bye Birdie
Photo credit: Dave Dabour